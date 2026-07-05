International career

Yasmeen Khan, born on 7 January 1999, is a cricketer from Namibia. She has led the national women's team in the past and now holds the position of vice captain. Khan plays as a right-handed batter and also bowls right-arm medium pace. In some matches, she takes up the role of wicket-keeper when needed.

As of 2022, Khan was studying visual communications and graphics. She has an interest in music and often plays the guitar, though she admits she is still working on her skills. Alongside her studies, she is active in photography and design, balancing her creative work with cricket.

2013

At 14 years old, Khan was called up to the national team.

Played in a tournament in Tanzania.

Prioritised her school schedule and took a step back from international cricket.

2018

20 August: Made her WT20I debut for Namibia against Malawi in Gaborone, Botswana.

Captained Namibia in their first ever WT20I match.

Scored 61 runs against Lesotho in the same tournament.

Played a key role in leading Namibia to the final.

Scored 37 (38 balls) in the final against Sierra Leone; named Player of the Match.

Namibia won the tournament final by nine wickets.

2019

January: Captained Namibia in a bilateral series against Zimbabwe at Walvis Bay. Namibia lost the series.

April: Led Namibia in a home series against Botswana in Windhoek. Namibia won the series. Khan was the top batter.

ICC Women’s Qualifier Africa in Harare: Namibia topped Group B. Lost in the final to Zimbabwe. Due to Zimbabwe’s ICC suspension, Namibia took their place in the 2019 ICC Women's World T20 Qualifier.

August: Led Namibia in the global ICC Women’s T20 Qualifier in Scotland. Top run-scorer for Namibia with 55 runs in 5 matches.



2020

Stepped down as team captain due to academic responsibilities.

Took up wicket-keeping duties after a back injury and continued in the role when needed.

2021

Appointed vice-captain for the Kwibuka Women’s T20 Tournament in Rwanda. Scored 31 against Botswana. Scored 78 and named Player of the Match in the semi-final against Nigeria. Kenya defeated Namibia in the final. Named in the Team of the Tournament by the Rwanda Cricket Association.

Played in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier in Gaborone. Namibia advanced to the next qualifying stage.

Received Namibia’s Batter of the Year award for the 2020/21 season.

2022

Played in the Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series in Windhoek. Scored 36 against Zimbabwe in the first match. Helped Namibia defeat Zimbabwe — their first win over an ICC full member. Zimbabwe beat Namibia in the tournament final.



2023

In a six-match series against UAE, scored 62 (57 balls) in the second match. Helped Namibia win by 9 wickets with 12 balls to spare.

In the ICC Women’s T20 WC Africa Qualifier, top-scored with 59 against Nigeria.

At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, set the record for highest individual T20I score by a Namibian woman: 114.96 strike rate.

In 5 matches at that event, scored 146 runs, average: 36.50.

2024

As of 7 October 2024, career WT20I stats: Matches: 78 Batting average: 22.93 Highest score: 78 (not out) Total innings: 156 Wickets: 9 Bowling average: 13.44



2025

Last recorded WT20I match: 15 April 2025, against Uganda in Windhoek.

Leagues Participation

Yasmeen Khan has not taken part in any professional women's franchise or domestic T20 leagues outside of Namibia.

Domestic career

Yasmeen Khan began playing cricket in her childhood, first with her father at home and then at school with boys' teams. She joined the boys’ under-13 team, later moved up to under-17s, then played in the second and first teams. Playing with boys helped her improve quickly, as the level of competition was more intense.

She entered girls' cricket soon after and joined the Namibia under-13 national team. At age 14, she was called up to the women’s national side. After school, she took a gap year to focus on cricket.

At the domestic level in Namibia, Khan plays as an all-rounder for the Zebras Cricket Club. In 2022, she joined the Western Province team in South Africa and made her debut on 12 February against KwaZulu-Natal Inland. In 2025, Khan is expected to join the Hollywoodbets Dolphins, aiming to grow further in her cricket career.

Records and achievements

Yasmeen Khan has shown strong performance in international women’s cricket. Over the years, she set several records and earned important awards for her skills as a batter and fielder.

2019: Namibia’s top scorer at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in Scotland with 55 runs in five matches.

2020/21: Named Batter of the Year at the Namibia Cricket Annual Awards.

2021: Played in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier in Gaborone; Namibia reached the next qualifying stage.

2021: Scored 78 in the semi-final against Nigeria at the Kwibuka T20 Tournament; named Player of the Match and selected in the Team of the Tournament.

2022: Scored 36 runs in Namibia’s first-ever win over a full ICC member, Zimbabwe, at the Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series.

2023: Scored 62 runs from 57 balls in the second match of a six-game series against UAE, helping Namibia win by 9 wickets.

2023: Led scoring in a Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier game against Nigeria with 59 runs.

2023: Set the record for highest individual score in a women’s T20I at Dubai International Cricket Stadium with a strike rate of 114.96.

2024: Scored 146 runs in five matches at Dubai, with an average of 36.50 and the highest strike rate.

2024: Ranked third for most consecutive matches played for one team in women’s T20 internationals.

2024: Ranked tenth for most catches in a single innings in women’s T20 internationals.

Personal life

Yasmeen Khan has a family that likes sports. She was born in George, South Africa. She grew up in Windhoek, Namibia. Her father comes from Karachi, Pakistan, and he loves cricket. Her mother likes sports a lot too.

Family

Khan moved with her parents to Namibia before she turned one year old. There is no public information about a wife or children.

Finance

Her net worth is estimated to be between 100,000 and 1 million US dollars.

Fans

She has about 1,800 followers on Instagram.