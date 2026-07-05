Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Points Table 2026

Team NameMWLDNRPTSSeries Form
Central Zone
Central ZoneCEN		600600DDDDD
OpponentDateResultMatch link
West Zone
West ZoneWES		15 MarDCEN vs WES List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 15.03.2026
West Zone
West ZoneWES		13 MarDCEN vs WES List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 13.03.2026
North Zone
North ZoneNOR		11 MarDCEN vs NOR List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 11.03.2026
North East Zone
North East ZoneNOR		09 MarDCEN vs NOR List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 09.03.2026
South Zone
South ZoneSOU		07 MarDCEN vs SOU List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 07.03.2026
West Zone
West ZoneWES		600600DDDDD
OpponentDateResultMatch link
Central Zone
Central ZoneCEN		15 MarDCEN vs WES List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 15.03.2026
Central Zone
Central ZoneCEN		13 MarDCEN vs WES List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 13.03.2026
East Zone
East ZoneEAS		11 MarDEAS vs WES List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 11.03.2026
South Zone
South ZoneSOU		09 MarDSOU vs WES List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 09.03.2026
North Zone
North ZoneNOR		07 MarDNOR vs WES List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 07.03.2026
East Zone
East ZoneEAS		500500DDDDD
OpponentDateResultMatch link
South Zone
South ZoneSOU		13 MarDEAS vs SOU List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 13.03.2026
West Zone
West ZoneWES		11 MarDEAS vs WES List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 11.03.2026
North Zone
North ZoneNOR		09 MarDEAS vs NOR List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 09.03.2026
North East Zone
North East ZoneNOR		07 MarDEAS vs NOR List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 07.03.2026
Central Zone
Central ZoneCEN		05 MarDCEN vs EAS List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 05.03.2026
North East Zone
North East ZoneNOR		500500DDDDD
OpponentDateResultMatch link
North Zone
North ZoneNOR		13 MarDNOR vs NOR List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 13.03.2026
South Zone
South ZoneSOU		11 MarDNOR vs SOU List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 11.03.2026
Central Zone
Central ZoneCEN		09 MarDCEN vs NOR List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 09.03.2026
East Zone
East ZoneEAS		07 MarDEAS vs NOR List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 07.03.2026
West Zone
West ZoneWES		05 MarDNOR vs WES List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 05.03.2026
North Zone
North ZoneNOR		500500DDDDD
OpponentDateResultMatch link
North East Zone
North East ZoneNOR		13 MarDNOR vs NOR List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 13.03.2026
Central Zone
Central ZoneCEN		11 MarDCEN vs NOR List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 11.03.2026
East Zone
East ZoneEAS		09 MarDEAS vs NOR List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 09.03.2026
West Zone
West ZoneWES		07 MarDNOR vs WES List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 07.03.2026
South Zone
South ZoneSOU		05 MarDNOR vs SOU List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 05.03.2026
South Zone
South ZoneSOU		500500DDDDD
OpponentDateResultMatch link
East Zone
East ZoneEAS		13 MarDEAS vs SOU List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 13.03.2026
North East Zone
North East ZoneNOR		11 MarDNOR vs SOU List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 11.03.2026
West Zone
West ZoneWES		09 MarDSOU vs WES List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 09.03.2026
Central Zone
Central ZoneCEN		07 MarDCEN vs SOU List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 07.03.2026
North Zone
North ZoneNOR		05 MarDNOR vs SOU List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 05.03.2026

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