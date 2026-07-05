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List a
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Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy
Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Points Table 2026
Team Name
M
W
L
D
NR
PTS
Series Form
Central Zone
CEN
6
0
0
6
0
0
D
D
D
D
D
Opponent
Date
Result
Match link
West Zone
WES
15 Mar
D
CEN vs WES List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 15.03.2026
West Zone
WES
13 Mar
D
CEN vs WES List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 13.03.2026
North Zone
NOR
11 Mar
D
CEN vs NOR List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 11.03.2026
North East Zone
NOR
09 Mar
D
CEN vs NOR List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 09.03.2026
South Zone
SOU
07 Mar
D
CEN vs SOU List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 07.03.2026
West Zone
WES
6
0
0
6
0
0
D
D
D
D
D
Opponent
Date
Result
Match link
Central Zone
CEN
15 Mar
D
CEN vs WES List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 15.03.2026
Central Zone
CEN
13 Mar
D
CEN vs WES List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 13.03.2026
East Zone
EAS
11 Mar
D
EAS vs WES List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 11.03.2026
South Zone
SOU
09 Mar
D
SOU vs WES List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 09.03.2026
North Zone
NOR
07 Mar
D
NOR vs WES List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 07.03.2026
East Zone
EAS
5
0
0
5
0
0
D
D
D
D
D
Opponent
Date
Result
Match link
South Zone
SOU
13 Mar
D
EAS vs SOU List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 13.03.2026
West Zone
WES
11 Mar
D
EAS vs WES List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 11.03.2026
North Zone
NOR
09 Mar
D
EAS vs NOR List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 09.03.2026
North East Zone
NOR
07 Mar
D
EAS vs NOR List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 07.03.2026
Central Zone
CEN
05 Mar
D
CEN vs EAS List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 05.03.2026
North East Zone
NOR
5
0
0
5
0
0
D
D
D
D
D
Opponent
Date
Result
Match link
North Zone
NOR
13 Mar
D
NOR vs NOR List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 13.03.2026
South Zone
SOU
11 Mar
D
NOR vs SOU List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 11.03.2026
Central Zone
CEN
09 Mar
D
CEN vs NOR List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 09.03.2026
East Zone
EAS
07 Mar
D
EAS vs NOR List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 07.03.2026
West Zone
WES
05 Mar
D
NOR vs WES List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 05.03.2026
North Zone
NOR
5
0
0
5
0
0
D
D
D
D
D
Opponent
Date
Result
Match link
North East Zone
NOR
13 Mar
D
NOR vs NOR List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 13.03.2026
Central Zone
CEN
11 Mar
D
CEN vs NOR List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 11.03.2026
East Zone
EAS
09 Mar
D
EAS vs NOR List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 09.03.2026
West Zone
WES
07 Mar
D
NOR vs WES List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 07.03.2026
South Zone
SOU
05 Mar
D
NOR vs SOU List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 05.03.2026
South Zone
SOU
5
0
0
5
0
0
D
D
D
D
D
Opponent
Date
Result
Match link
East Zone
EAS
13 Mar
D
EAS vs SOU List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 13.03.2026
North East Zone
NOR
11 Mar
D
NOR vs SOU List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 11.03.2026
West Zone
WES
09 Mar
D
SOU vs WES List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 09.03.2026
Central Zone
CEN
07 Mar
D
CEN vs SOU List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 07.03.2026
North Zone
NOR
05 Mar
D
NOR vs SOU List a Senior Womens Inter Zonal One Day Trophy Results Score 05.03.2026
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