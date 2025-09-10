Pakistan vs Oman Match Prediction PAK 85 % Chance of Winning OMN 15 % The 4th match of Group A in Asia Cup 2025 will be between Pakistan and Oman. It will take place on 12 September 2025 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. The match starts at 6:30 PM IST. Both teams aim to win and start their tournament well.

Facts: Pakistan captain is Salman Agha, a reliable middle-order player.

Fakhar Zaman adds power at the top of the batting order.

Saim Ayub gives attacking options as an opener.

Pakistan pace attack has Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Hasan Ali.

Mohammad Nawaz and Abrar Ahmed provide spin in middle overs.

Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Wasim Jr add balance as all-rounders.

Oman captain is Jatinder Singh, an experienced batter.

Aamir Kaleem and Hammad Mirza are key batters for Oman.

Shakeel Ahmed and Mohammad Nadeem lead the bowling attack.

Oman play in the Asia Cup for the first time, making this match very important for them.

Pakistan vs Oman Chance Of Winning

Pakistan has more experience and better players. They have strong pace and spin options. Oman is new to this event and still growing.

Pakistan chance: 85 %

Oman chance: 15 %

Pakistan look set to control this game with power and depth.

Pakistan vs Oman Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

This match will depend on top-order batting and bowling pressure. Pakistan openers like Fakhar Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan can score fast. Their bowlers, such as Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Nawaz, can strike early. Oman look to their captain Jatinder Singh and players like Aamir Kaleem for runs. Bettors in India will watch Haris Rauf's bowling form and how Saim Ayub scores. Most expect Pakistan to win smoothly.

Head-to-Head Record: Pakistan 0 – 0 Oman (first meeting)

Match Prediction Best Odds

Betting odds help fans and punters see how strong each team looks before the game. They also show where value can be found in side markets like top batter, top bowler, or total sixes. For this match, Pakistan are heavy favorites because of their strong squad and past record in big tournaments. Oman have higher odds because they are new to this level. Still, some bettors may back Oman in player markets for bigger returns. Watching odds movement before the match is also useful, as prices can shift close to game time.

Early odds from Indian bookmakers:

Pakistan to win: 1.20

Oman to win: 4.50

Top Pakistan batter (Fakhar Zaman): 3.00

Top Oman batter (Jatinder Singh): 5.00

Shaheen Afridi to take 2+ wickets: 3.20

Total sixes over 11.5: 1.85

These odds may shift closer to game time but show Pakistan is clear favorite.

Match Toss Prediction

The toss can make a big difference in Dubai. The pitch often plays better in the first innings, but dew in the evening makes bowling difficult later. Because of this, many teams prefer to bowl first and chase the target under lights. Pakistan may choose to field first if they win the toss. Their pace bowlers like Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf can use the new ball in good conditions. Oman may also prefer to chase, as it gives their batters a clear target. If they bat first, they must score at least 160+ to stay in the game.

Weather Report

The weather in Dubai on 12 September 2025 will be hot during the day and warm in the evening. Temperatures around match time will stay close to 32–33 °C at the start and may fall to 28–29 °C later. Humidity will increase as the night goes on, which can bring dew on the outfield. Dew often makes the ball slippery and helps the batting side in the second innings. No rain is expected, so the match should run without interruption. Clear skies mean fans can enjoy a full game.

Pakistan News & Player List

Pakistan entered this match with a strong 16-man squad. Salman Agha is the captain and brings balance in the middle order. The squad has power hitters like Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub, fast bowlers such as Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, and all-rounders who can change games. The team looks set for a strong Asia Cup run.

Player Role Salman Agha (c) Captain, all-rounder Abrar Ahmed Spin bowler Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Fakhar Zaman Opening batter Haris Rauf Fast bowler Hasan Ali Fast bowler Hasan Nawaz Batter Hussain Talat All-rounder Khushdil Shah Batter Mohammad Haris (wk) Wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Nawaz Spin all-rounder Sahibzada Farhan Batter Saim Ayub Batter Salman Mirza Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi Fast bowler Sufiyan Muqeem Spinner Mohammad Wasim Jr Bowling all-rounder

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan come into this Asia Cup with confidence. They recently won a warm-up game against Afghanistan, showing both batting depth and bowling power. Salman Agha has started well as captain. Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub give stability at the top, while Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf strike with pace. The squad looks ready to handle pressure in Dubai.

Oman News & Player List

Oman played their first Asia Cup in history. The team has a mix of experienced players and young names. Jatinder Singh is the captain and most reliable batter. They depend on Aamir Kaleem and Hammad Mirza for runs. Bowlers like Shakeel Ahmed and Mohammad Nadeem will be important to control Pakistan’s batters.

Player Role Jatinder Singh (c) Captain, batter Vinayak Shukla Batter Mohammad Nadeem Bowler Hammad Mirza Batter Ashish Odedara Batter Aamir Kaleem All-rounder Sufyan Mehmood Bowler Shakeel Ahmed Bowler Aryan Bisht Batter Samay Shrivastava Batter Karan Sonavale Batter Hassnain Shah Bowler Mohammad Imran Bowler Mohammad Nadeem Bowler

Oman Team Form

Oman arrived at this event as debutants. They earned their place through qualifiers and want to prove their growth in cricket. Jatinder Singh leads with batting experience, while Aamir Kaleem gives balance with bat and ball. Their bowling attack has fewer options compared to Pakistan, but they will fight with spirit. Playing against Pakistan is a big test for them, and even a close game will be a success.

Pakistan vs Oman Head to Head

This will be the first Asia Cup meeting between Pakistan and Oman. Pakistan have played more T20Is in the past year: 27 matches with 13 wins (48 %). Oman played 15 matches, winning 4 (27 %). The record favors Pakistan strongly.

Head-to-Head Record not yet recorded in Asia Cup matches — first clash.

Pakistan vs Oman Betting Odds

Betting odds show how bookmakers rate both teams. Pakistan have very low odds, which means they are expected to win easily. Oman has high odds, so a small bet on them can give big returns if they manage an upset.

Indian punters often look beyond the winner's market. Side bets like top batter, top bowler, or powerplay runs give more value in one-sided games. Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Afridi are often popular picks for Pakistan. For Oman, Jatinder Singh and Shakeel Ahmed are the best options in betting markets.

Current odds:

Betway → Pakistan 1.22, Oman 4.40

10CRIC → Pakistan 1.20, Oman 4.50

Parimatch → Pakistan 1.21, Oman 4.45

Pakistan vs Oman Top Batters

Batting will set the tone for this game. Pakistan rely on Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub to score quickly. Oman look to Jatinder Singh and Aamir Kaleem to steady innings. If Pakistan bats start strong, Oman may slip early. Oman needed one big innings from top batters to stay close.

Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan): 280 runs in last 10 T20Is, average 30.00, strike rate 135.

Saim Ayub (Pakistan): 263 runs in 10 T20Is, average 26.30, strike rate 132.16.

Jatinder Singh (Oman): 301 runs last year, average ~25-30.

Aamir Kaleem (Oman): 212 runs in last 10 matches, average 26.50, strike rate 133.33.

Pakistan vs Oman Top Bowlers

Bowling will decide pressure moments. Pakistan can use their quicks early and spin later. Oman needed early wickets to be upset. Without early breakthroughs, they can lose control.

Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan): strong new-ball pacer, key wicket-taker.

Mohammad Nawaz (Pakistan): 20 wickets in last 10 T20Is, economy 6.42.

Faheem Ashraf (Pakistan): 7 wickets in 10 T20Is, economy 8.52.

Shakeel Ahmed (Oman): 11 wickets in 10 T20Is, economy 6.44.

Aamir Kaleem (Oman) added value with 7 wickets, economy 9.13.