India vs Pakistan Match Prediction IND 75 % Chance of Winning PAK 25 % Teams India and Pakistan will play their 6th match in Group A of Asia Cup 2025 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. The match date is 14 September 2025. Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Facts: India captain is Suryakumar Yadav, a creative middle-order batter.

Shubman Gill gives stability as an opener.

Abhishek Sharma can score fast in the powerplay.

Pakistan captain is Salman Agha, a steady middle-order option.

Fakhar Zaman adds power at the top.

Both teams need a win to secure a safe place in the next round.

India vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

India and Pakistan meet again in a high-pressure match of the Asia Cup. Both sides have strong players, but recent form and head-to-head record give India the edge. The match in Dubai will test batting depth, bowling variety, and how each team handles pressure moments.

India – 75 %

Pakistan – 25 %

India look stronger in batting and spin options. Pakistan rely on their pace attack and need early wickets to stay in the game.

India vs Pakistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

This match will depend on top-order batting and bowling control. India openers like Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma can score quickly and set the pace. Their bowlers, such as Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav, can strike at key moments. Pakistan look to Fakhar Zaman for a fast start and Shaheen Afridi to take early wickets. Bettors in India will watch how Suryakumar Yadav leads under pressure and if Shaheen Afridi can remove top batters early. Most expect India to have the upper hand in this game.

Asia Cup record: India 10 – 6 Pakistan (3 no results).

Match Prediction Best Odds

Betting odds help fans and punters see how strong each team looks before the game. They also show where value can be found in side markets like top batter, top bowler, or total sixes. For this match, India are clear favorites because of their recent record and balanced squad. Pakistan have higher odds as underdogs, but they can still offer value in player markets. Watching odds movement before the match is also useful, since prices often change closer to game time.

Early odds from Indian bookmakers:

India to win: 1.30

Pakistan to win: 3.50

Top India batter (Shubman Gill): 3.20

Top Pakistan batter (Fakhar Zaman): 3.80

Jasprit Bumrah to take 2+ wickets: 3.10

Total sixes over 12.5: 1.90

These odds may shift closer to game time but show India as the stronger side.

India vs Pakistan Match Toss Prediction

The toss can play a big role in Dubai. Teams often choose to field first because dew in the evening helps batters in the second innings. India may prefer to bowl first and chase later, as their batting unit is strong under pressure. Pakistan also like to chase with Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub at the top. If they bat first, they need 170+ runs to challenge India.

Weather Report

Dubai weather on 14 September 2025 will be hot in the afternoon and warm in the evening. Temperatures at match start will be around 33 °C and drop to near 29 °C later. Humidity will rise at night, and dew on the field can make bowling harder in the second innings. No rain is expected, so the match should run without delays. Clear skies give fans a full game.

India News & Player List

India come into this match with a strong squad full of batters and bowlers who can change the game. Suryakumar Yadav leads the team with confidence. Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma are expected to give fast starts, while Bumrah and Kuldeep bring control in bowling. The mix of pace, spin, and all-round talent makes India dangerous in big matches.

Player Role Suryakumar Yadav (c) Middle-order batter Sanju Samson (wk) Wicket-keeper batter Shubman Gill Opening batter Abhishek Sharma Opening batter Tilak Varma Batter Hardik Pandya All-rounder Shivam Dube All-rounder Axar Patel All-rounder / Spinner Kuldeep Yadav Spinner Jasprit Bumrah Fast bowler Arshdeep Singh Fast bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Spinner Rinku Singh Batter Jitesh Sharma Wicket-keeper batter Harshit Rana Fast bowler

India Team Form

India came into this Asia Cup with strong confidence. They won their first group match against UAE with a clear margin, showing depth in both batting and bowling. Suryakumar Yadav has looked steady as captain. Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma give balance at the top, while Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav control the game with the ball. The team looks well-prepared for the big clash in Dubai.

Pakistan News & Player List

Pakistan arrived with a balanced 16-man squad. Salman Agha is captain and controls the middle order. Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub can score fast at the top, while Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf lead the pace attack. Abrar Ahmed adds spin threat, and Faheem Ashraf gives balance as an all-rounder. The team will need discipline against India’s strong batting.

Player Role Salman Agha (c) Middle-order batter Mohammad Haris (wk) Wicket-keeper batter Fakhar Zaman Opening batter Saim Ayub Opening batter Sahibzada Farhan Batter Hasan Nawaz Batter Khushdil Shah Batter Hussain Talat All-rounder Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder / Spinner Abrar Ahmed Spinner Sufiyan Muqeem Spinner Shaheen Afridi Fast bowler Haris Rauf Fast bowler Hasan Ali Fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr Fast bowler Salman Mirza Fast bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan came into this Asia Cup with confidence. They recently won against Oman, showing both batting power and bowling skill. Salman Agha has started well as captain. Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub give stability at the top, while Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf strike with pace. The squad looks ready to handle pressure in Dubai.

India vs Pakistan Head to Head

India and Pakistan have already faced each other in the Asia Cup T20 format. India have played 3 matches against Pakistan, winning 2 of them, while Pakistan won 1. Overall, India hold the lead in direct clashes in this tournament.

In the last 12 months, India played 25 T20Is with 16 wins (64 %). Pakistan played 27 T20Is with 13 wins (48 %). The numbers show India is in better form.

Head-to-Head Record: India 2 – 1 Pakistan

India vs Pakistan Betting Odds

Betting odds give a clear view of how bookmakers rate the two teams before this high-profile game. India are strong favourites, with lower odds that show their form and balance in both batting and bowling. Pakistan has higher odds, which means punters can expect bigger returns if they manage an upset win.

Indian punters often look beyond the simple match-winner market. Side bets such as top batter, top bowler, most sixes, or first dismissal method are popular in India. Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma are seen as strong picks in batter markets, while Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav often get attention in bowler markets. On the Pakistan side, Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Afridi are the key names for betting interest. Current Odds From Bookmakers (early market):

Betway → India 1.30, Pakistan 3.40

Parimatch → India 1.32, Pakistan 3.50

10CRIC → India 1.31, Pakistan 3.55

The odds show India are expected to control this game, but Pakistan’s individual players still attract betting value.

India vs Pakistan Top Batters

Batting will be key in this match because both teams rely on strong starts and middle-order stability. India expect Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma to set the pace early, while Suryakumar Yadav can guide the middle overs. Pakistan look to Fakhar Zaman for fast runs and Mohammad Haris for stability. One big innings can decide the match.

Shubman Gill (India): 312 runs in last 10 T20Is, average 34.66, strike rate 137.

Abhishek Sharma (India): 245 runs in last 9 T20Is, average 27.22, strike rate 145.

Suryakumar Yadav (India): 341 runs in last 12 T20Is, average 31.00, strike rate 159.

Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan): 280 runs in last 10 T20Is, average 30.00, strike rate 135.

Mohammad Haris (Pakistan): 198 runs in last 8 T20Is, average 24.75, strike rate 142.

India vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Bowling pressure will shape the match in Dubai. India rely on Jasprit Bumrah’s control in death overs and Kuldeep Yadav’s spin in the middle overs. Pakistan’s hopes are on Shaheen Afridi with the new ball and Abrar Ahmed to break partnerships. One or two quick wickets can swing momentum fast.

Jasprit Bumrah (India): 15 wickets in last 10 T20Is, economy 6.70.

Kuldeep Yadav (India): 17 wickets in last 11 T20Is, economy 7.10.

Arshdeep Singh (India): 12 wickets in last 9 T20Is, economy 8.20.

Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan): 14 wickets in last 10 T20Is, economy 7.45.

Abrar Ahmed (Pakistan): 10 wickets in last 8 T20Is, economy 6.95.