Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Match Prediction
BANG
35%
Chance of Winning
AFG
65%
T20i
Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Bangladesh's captain is Litton Das, an opener known for scoring quickly.
- Mahedi Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman bring both seam and variations in bowling.
- Nurul Hasan adds stability behind the stumps and in important batting positions.
- The match will be played in Abu Dhabi.
- It starts at 5:30 PM local time on 16 September 2025.
- Both teams want this win to stay in a strong position in Group B.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Chance of Winning
Afghanistan have had the better record in recent games against Bangladesh and comes with confidence. Bangladesh have shown moments, but inconsistency with both bat and ball hurts them in tight games.
- Afghanistan: ~65 %
- Bangladesh: ~35 %
If Afghanistan strike early with bowlers and their top order fires, they have a strong chance. Bangladesh must avoid early collapse and make full use of spin and death overs.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
This match will depend on how well the middle-overs are handled. Afghanistan’s spinners, especially Rashid Khan, will try to choke runs, while Bangladesh need Mahedi Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman to deliver tight spells. In batting, Litton Das and Rahmanullah Gurbaz could be decisive.
Bangladesh have lost more T20Is to Afghanistan in recent years. The better head-to-head record and current form favour Afghanistan. Most betting markets will back Afghanistan as favourites. Value may lie in top bowler and top batter markets, particularly for Afghan stars.
Head-to-Head Record: Afghanistan 7 – 5 Bangladesh (overall T20Is)
Asia Cup Record: Afghanistan 3 – 2 Bangladesh
Match Prediction Best Odds
Odds indicate a strong favour for Afghanistan. The outright winner market may not offer huge returns, so side bets are preferable for better value.
Early odds from Indian bookmakers (estimate):
- Afghanistan to win: ~1.60
- Bangladesh to win: ~2.40
- Top Afghanistan batter (Rahmanullah Gurbaz): ~3.30
- Top Bangladesh batter (Litton Das): ~3.80
- Rashid Khan to take 2+ wickets: ~2.90
- Total sixes over 11.5: ~1.90
These odds show Afghanistan has an edge, especially in bowling and top-order batting markets.
Match Toss Prediction
Winning the toss at Sheikh Zayed Stadium often gives teams a small but clear advantage. The pitch in Abu Dhabi can be slow, making stroke play harder in the first innings. Teams chasing under lights usually find batting easier, as the ball comes onto the bat better. Afghanistan might prefer to bowl first and use Rashid Khan and Mujeeb to control the middle overs. Bangladesh could also lean towards chasing, but if they bat first, they must set a total above 160 to stay competitive.
Weather Report
Abu Dhabi weather on 16 September 2025 will be hot and dry with clear skies. Temperatures are expected to stay around 35–36 °C at the start, dropping slightly in the evening. Humidity will rise after sunset, which could bring noticeable dew on the outfield. That may make gripping the ball difficult for spinners and death bowlers. Conditions overall favour batting second, which could play a role in both teams’ toss strategy.
Bangladesh News & Player List
Bangladesh bring a mix of experience and young players. Litton Das leads. Nurul Hasan adds reliability in the middle order. The bowling attack includes Mustafizur, Taskin, Mahedi, and Shoriful.
|
Player
|
Role
|
Litton Das (c)
|
Opening batter
|
Tanzid Hasan Tamim
|
Batter
|
Parvez Hossain Emon
|
Batter
|
Saif Hassan
|
Batter
|
Towhid Hridoy
|
Batter
|
Jaker Ali
|
Batter
|
Shamim Hossain
|
All-rounder
|
Nurul Hasan
|
Wicket-keeper / batter
|
Mahedi Hasan
|
All-rounder / spinner
|
Mustafizur Rahman
|
Fast bowler
|
Taskin Ahmed
|
Fast bowler
|
Shoriful Islam
|
Fast bowler
|
Mohammad Saifuddin
|
All-rounder
|
Rishad Hossain
|
Spinner
|
Nasum Ahmed
|
Spinner
Bangladesh Team Form
Bangladesh has had mixed results. They won vs Hong Kong recently, but their performance against stronger sides has been inconsistent. Litton Das has shown good form, and bowlers like Mustafizur and Mahedi have done well in patches. The team needs to improve discipline in the middle overs and at the finish.
Afghanistan News & Player List
Afghanistan came with a strong squad. Rashid Khan leads; Gurbaz, Zadran, and Nabi bring batting strength. Their spin and all-round options give them depth. Bowlers like Noor Ahmad and Farooqi will be key in different phases.
|
Player
|
Role
|
Rashid Khan (c)
|
All-rounder / Spinner
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
Opener
|
Ibrahim Zadran
|
Batter
|
Darwish Rasooli
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Nabi
|
All-rounder
|
Gulbadin Naib
|
All-rounder
|
Noor Ahmad
|
Spinner
|
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|
Spinner
|
Fareed Ahmad Malik
|
Bowler
|
Fazalhaq Farooqi
|
Fast bowler
|
Naveen-ul-Haq
|
Fast bowler
|
Azmatullah Omarzai
|
All-rounder
|
Sediqullah Atal
|
Batter
|
AM Ghazanfar
|
Bowler
|
Karim Janat
|
All-rounder
|
Sharafuddin Ashraf
|
Spinner
Afghanistan Team Form
Afghanistan has been consistent lately. They have beaten Bangladesh in the Asia Cup and other T20Is more often in recent matches. Their batting and spin have both delivered under pressure. They look in better shape, especially in subcontinental conditions.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Head to Head
Bangladesh and Afghanistan have faced each other several times in T20Is. Afghanistan lead the record with more wins, while Bangladesh have also produced important results in recent years. Matches are usually competitive, but Afghanistan often finish stronger with the help of their spin attack.
Head-to-Head Record (T20Is): Afghanistan 7 – 5 Bangladesh
Asia Cup Record: Afghanistan 3 – 2 Bangladesh
|
Match Date
|
Winner
|
Margin
|
Sep 2022
|
Afghanistan
|
7 wickets
|
Aug 2023
|
Afghanistan
|
2 runs
|
Oct 2023
|
Bangladesh
|
4 wickets
|
Mar 2024
|
Afghanistan
|
8 wickets
|
Jun 2024
|
Bangladesh
|
15 runs
Afghanistan’s stronger record shows their consistency, especially with spinners in the middle overs. Bangladesh, however, have improved and remains capable of pulling off wins when their top order performs.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Betting Odds
Bookmakers make Afghanistan slight favourites. Bangladesh’s odds are higher, reflecting their recent inconsistency against Afghanistan and struggles against quality spin. However, punters may still find value in individual player markets, especially top batter and top bowler bets, where both teams have match-winners. Current Odds From Bookmakers (early market):
- Betway - Afghanistan 1.60, Bangladesh 2.40
- Parimatch - Afghanistan 1.62, Bangladesh 2.38
- 10CRIC - Afghanistan 1.58, Bangladesh 2.45
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Top Batters
Batting strength will be decisive. Afghanistan have powerful and aggressive openers. Bangladesh must start well or they may fall behind early.
- Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan): ~350 runs in last 10 T20Is, average ~35, strike rate ~140.
- Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan): ~290 runs in last 9 T20Is, average ~32, strike rate ~130.
- Litton Das (Bangladesh): ~320 runs in last 10 T20Is, average ~30, strike rate ~125.
- Nurul Hasan / Towhid Hridoy (Bangladesh): helpful in stabilising innings when needed.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Top Bowlers
Bowling quality may decide tight moments. Afghan spinners and Bangladesh fast bowlers will be tested.
- Rashid Khan (Afghanistan): ~18 wickets in last 10 T20Is, economy ~6.80.
- Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan): strong new-ball option, decent recent returns.
- Mahedi Hasan (Bangladesh): spin and all-round value.
- Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh): experience, death bowling potential.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Afghanistan
Prediction: Afghanistan to win by 5–7 wickets or 25–35 runs.
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