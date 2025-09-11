BANG (Bangladesh) vs SRI (Sri Lanka) Match Prediction BANG 38 % Chance of Winning SRI 62 % Bangladesh will face Sri Lanka in the 5th match of Group B in the Asia Cup 2025. The game will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The match date is 13 September 2025, with a 5:30 PM local start (that is 7:00 PM IST).

Facts: Bangladesh's captain is Litton Das, also their main wicket-keeper batter.

Towhid Hridoy is a key middle-order batter for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh's bowling attack has pace stars Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, and Shoriful Islam.

Mahedi Hasan and Nasum Ahmed provide spin support, while Rishad Hossain adds a young leg-spin option.

Sri Lanka captain is Kusal Mendis, who also keeps wickets.

Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka are the main run scorers for Sri Lanka.

Bowling strength includes Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, and Maheesh Theekshana.

Sri Lanka is the defending champion from 2022 and always performs well in the Asia Cup.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning

This is an important Group B game in Asia Cup 2025. Both teams need points to move closer to the knockout stage. Sri Lanka arrives as the defending champions and has a strong balance in batting and bowling. Bangladesh comes with a good pace attack but often depends on a few key players for runs. Conditions in Abu Dhabi will test both sides, especially against spin.

Bangladesh chance: 38%

Sri Lanka chance: 62%

Sri Lanka looks more stable, but Bangladesh can still win if their top order fires and bowlers take early wickets.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

This match depends on how Bangladesh's batters handle Sri Lanka’s spin attack. Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy must anchor the innings. Sri Lanka will look for a quick start from Pathum Nissanka and big hitting from Charith Asalanka. Bettors in India will follow Hasaranga’s bowling and Mendis’s batting form. Most experts predict Sri Lanka will edge this contest.

Head-to-Head Record: Sri Lanka 12 – 8 Bangladesh

Match Prediction Best Odds

Betting fans in India check early odds to see value in both the winner and side markets. Sri Lanka are the favorites, but Bangladesh have players who can change the game. Side bets like top batter or most sixes often give better value.

Sri Lanka to win: 1.65

Bangladesh to win: 2.25

Top Sri Lanka batter (Nissanka): 3.20

Top Bangladesh batter (Litton Das): 3.60

Wanindu Hasaranga to take 2+ wickets: 2.75

Total sixes over 12.5: 1.90

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Match Toss Prediction

The toss will play an important role in this game at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Teams often prefer to bowl first here because dew in the second innings helps batters. Captains usually choose to chase, as it gives more control over the required run rate.

For Bangladesh, bowling first can let Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed use the new ball with swing. Sri Lanka may also want to bowl first, with Chameera and Theekshana creating early pressure. If a team bats first, they must target at least 165–170 runs to feel safe on this ground.

Weather Report

The weather in Abu Dhabi on 12 September 2025 will be hot and dry in the evening. The temperature will be around 32 °C at the start and may drop to 29 °C later in the night. Humidity will rise after sunset, which can bring dew on the pitch and outfield.

No rain is expected, so the match should run without delays. Dew will likely make batting easier in the second innings, giving an edge to the chasing team. Overall, conditions will favor teams with strong spinners who can handle the wet ball late in the game.

Bangladesh News & Player List

Bangladesh brings a balanced squad with experienced batters and pace options. They aim to use their fast bowlers to trouble Sri Lanka.

Player Role Litton Das (c) Captain, WK-batter Tanzid Hasan Tamim Batter Parvez Hossain Emon Batter Saif Hassan Batter Towhid Hridoy Batter Jaker Ali WK-batter Shamim Hossain All-rounder Nurul Hasan WK-batter Mahedi Hasan All-rounder Rishad Hossain Bowler Nasum Ahmed Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler Mohammad Saifuddin All-rounder

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh recently played well in the home series but often struggled against top teams away. Their bowling unit is in good rhythm, but batting depth is a concern. Litton Das and Hridoy are in form, and Mustafizur remains the key in powerplay overs.

Sri Lanka News & Player List

Sri Lanka confirmed a strong 16-man squad for this match. Charith Asalanka is the captain. The side has clean top-order hitters and many bowling options. Spinners and pacers give a good balance for Abu Dhabi.

Player Role Charith Asalanka (c) Captain, middle-order batter Pathum Nissanka Top-order batter Kusal Mendis WK-batter Kusal Perera WK-batter Nuwanidu Fernando Batter Kamindu Mendis Batting all-rounder Kamil Mishara WK-batter Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder (leg-spin) Dunith Wellalage All-rounder (left-arm spin) Chamika Karunaratne Pace all-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Spinner Dushmantha Chameera Fast bowler Binura Fernando Left-arm fast bowler Nuwan Thushara Fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana Fast bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka had a strong form in the Asia Cup, winning the last edition. Their top order is consistent, and the spin unit often wins them games. They come with confidence after recent series wins and look ready for another deep run.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Head to Head

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have faced each other many times in T20Is. Sri Lanka leads the record with more wins, while Bangladesh has managed a few strong results in recent years. Most games are close, but Sri Lanka usually finishes better under pressure.

Head-to-Head Record (T20Is): Sri Lanka 12 – 8 Bangladesh

Match Date Winner Margin Sep 2022 Sri Lanka 2 wickets Oct 2023 Bangladesh 6 runs Mar 2024 Sri Lanka 5 wickets

Sri Lanka’s stronger record shows their experience, but Bangladesh has improved and can still challenge in Abu Dhabi.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds

Odds reflect Sri Lanka’s edge, but Bangladesh also gets support from bettors in India. Many punters look at Litton Das as the top batter and Mustafizur Rahman as the wicket-taker. For Sri Lanka, Nissanka and Hasaranga are strong favorites in the side markets.

Betway: Sri Lanka 1.68, Bangladesh 2.20

10CRIC: Sri Lanka 1.65, Bangladesh 2.25

Parimatch: Sri Lanka 1.66, Bangladesh 2.22

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Top Batters

Batting will decide the match. Bangladesh relies on Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy for runs. Sri Lanka trusts Nissanka and Asalanka. If Sri Lanka’s top order scores quickly, Bangladesh bowlers may struggle. Bangladesh needed one long innings to stay in the game.

Litton Das (Bangladesh): 315 runs in last 11 T20Is, strike rate 132.

Towhid Hridoy (Bangladesh): 276 runs in last 9 T20Is, average 34.50.

Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka): 340 runs in last 12 T20Is, average 31.00.

Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka): 290 runs in last 10 T20Is, strike rate 135.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Top Bowlers

Bowling impact will be key in Dubai. Bangladesh needs Mustafizur and Taskin to strike early. Sri Lanka depends on Hasaranga and Theekshana to control the middle overs. Early wickets will shape the match.

Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh): 14 wickets in last 10 T20Is, economy 7.10.

Taskin Ahmed (Bangladesh): 11 wickets in last 8 T20Is.

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka): 15 wickets in last 9 T20Is, economy 6.90.

Maheesh Theekshana (Sri Lanka): 12 wickets in last 10 T20Is.

Our Prediction

Sri Lanka has a stronger balance in both batting and bowling. Bangladesh will fight hard but may fall short unless their top order performs well.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win by 20+ runs or 6 wickets.

This win would help Sri Lanka move closer to the knockout stage, while Bangladesh needs a top performance to stay alive in Group B.