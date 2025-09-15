SRI (Sri Lanka) vs HON (Hong Kong) Match Prediction SRI 80 % Chance of Winning HON 20 % Sri Lanka will face Hong Kong in the 8th match of Group B at the Asia Cup 2025. The game took place on Monday, 15 September 2025 at 5:30 PM local time at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This is a key fixture for both sides — Sri Lanka wants to confirm their spot in the next round, while Hong Kong aim for an upset on the big stage.

Facts: Sri Lanka's captain is Charith Asalanka, a dependable middle-order batter.

Kusal Mendis provides stability as a wicket-keeper batter.

The match will be played in Dubai at 5:30 PM local time.

It is the 8th group-stage clash of the Asia Cup 2025.

Babar Hayat and Anshuman Rath are experienced top-order batters.

Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka enter as heavy favourites due to their experience in big tournaments and a stronger squad. Hong Kong have some capable batters but faces a tough task against Sri Lanka’s pace and spin combination.

Sri Lanka: ~80 %

Hong Kong: ~20 %

The match is likely to be one-sided unless Hong Kong’s top order plays a near-perfect game. Sri Lanka’s depth gives them a clear edge.

Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

This match is the first official international meeting between Sri Lanka and Hong Kong. The difference in quality is clear, as Sri Lanka brings experience from ICC tournaments and a balanced squad. Their batting order, led by Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis, has the ability to build strong totals. Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana add control with spin, while Pathirana and Chameera threaten with pace.

Hong Kong will depend on senior players like Babar Hayat and Anshuman Rath for runs. Yasim Murtaza’s all-around skills and Ehsan Khan’s spin could help them stay in the contest. Still, their lack of experience at this level makes the challenge very tough.

Most betting markets strongly favour Sri Lanka. Punters will find better value in side bets such as top batter, top bowler, or total sixes rather than outright winner odds.

Head-to-Head Record: Sri Lanka 0 – 0 Hong Kong (first-ever international meeting)

Match Prediction Best Odds

Betting odds suggest Sri Lanka are heavy favourites. Punters will find limited value in the match-winner market, but side bets such as top batter, top bowler, or total sixes offer better returns.

Early odds from Indian bookmakers:

Sri Lanka to win: 1.15

Hong Kong to win: 5.50

Top Sri Lanka batter (Pathum Nissanka): 3.10

Top Hong Kong batter (Babar Hayat): 4.20

Wanindu Hasaranga to take 2+ wickets: 2.80

Total sixes over 11.5: 1.95

These odds show Sri Lanka is expected to dominate.

Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Match Toss Prediction

Dubai often helps chase teams because of dew in the second innings. Sri Lanka are likely to bowl first if they win the toss, as their batters are comfortable chasing. Hong Kong may also prefer to chase, but if they bat first, they need a score above 160 to put pressure on Sri Lanka.

Weather Report

Dubai weather on 15 September 2025 will be hot and dry. Temperatures are expected to be around 34 °C at match start, dropping slightly in the evening. Humidity will increase later, bringing dew on the outfield, which may affect bowlers. No rain is forecast, and the match should go ahead without interruptions.

Sri Lanka News & Player List

Sri Lanka arrived with one of the strongest squads in the tournament. Asalanka leads with experience, while Nissanka and Kusal Perera handle the top order. Hasaranga and Theekshana bring quality spin options. Their fast bowling, led by Chameera and Pathirana, adds sharpness.

Player Role Charith Asalanka (c) Middle-order batter Kusal Mendis (wk) Wicket-keeper batter Pathum Nissanka Opening batter Kamil Mishara Batter Kusal Perera Opening batter Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Kamindu Mendis All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder / Spinner Dushmantha Chameera Fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana Fast bowler Nuwan Thushara Fast bowler Nuwanidu Fernando Batter Janith Liyanage Batter Dunith Wellalage All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Spinner Chamika Karunaratne All-rounder Binura Fernando Fast bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka entered this match in strong form. They recently defeated Bangladesh with confidence, showing their batting depth and bowling variety. Nissanka and Mendis provide runs at the top, while Hasaranga dominates with both bat and ball. The squad looks ready to maintain momentum in the Asia Cup.

Hong Kong News & Player List

Hong Kong arrive as underdogs but bring a spirited squad. Captain Yasim Murtaza balances the team with his all-round ability. Babar Hayat and Anshuman Rath carry responsibility in the batting order. Ehsan Khan’s spin and Ayush Shukla’s pace are their key bowling weapons.

Player Role Yasim Murtaza (c) All-rounder Zeeshan Ali (wk) Wicket-keeper batter Anshy Rath Batter Babar Hayat Batter Nizakat Khan Batter Aizaz Khan All-rounder Kinchit Shah All-rounder Kalhan Challu Batter Ehsan Khan Spinner Ayush Shukla Fast bowler Ateeq Iqbal Bowler Shahid Wasif Batter Nasrulla Rana Bowler Mohammad Ghazanfar Spinner Mohammad Waheed Bowler Martin Coetzee Batter Ali Hassan Bowler

Hong Kong Team Form

Hong Kong started its campaign with a loss against Afghanistan. Their batting struggled under pressure, and bowlers could not defend a low total. The team will look for stronger contributions from senior players like Babar Hayat and Nizakat Khan. Discipline with both bat and ball will be key against a stronger opponent.

Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Head to Head

Sri Lanka and Hong Kong have played once in T20 Asia Cup history. Sri Lanka won that game, showing their superiority.

In overall T20 cricket, Sri Lanka have far more experience at the highest level, while Hong Kong rely on associate tournaments.

Head-to-Head Record: Sri Lanka 0 – 0 Hong Kong (first ever international meeting)

Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Betting Odds

Bookmakers make Sri Lanka the clear favourites. Hong Kong’s odds are much higher, reflecting the difference in experience and quality. However, punters may find value in individual player markets, especially top batter and top bowler bets. Current Odds From Bookmakers (early market):

Betway - Sri Lanka 1.15, Hong Kong 5.50

Parimatch - Sri Lanka 1.16, Hong Kong 5.40

10CRIC - Sri Lanka 1.14, Hong Kong 5.60

Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Top Batters

Batting will be a major factor in Dubai. Sri Lanka relied on Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis to set the foundation. Hasaranga can add quick runs in the lower order. Hong Kong’s hopes rest on Babar Hayat and Anshuman Rath.

Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka): 310 runs in last 10 T20Is, average 34.44, strike rate 133.

Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka): 295 runs in last 9 T20Is, average 32.77, strike rate 129.

Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka): 260 runs in last 8 T20Is, average 30.00, strike rate 131.

Babar Hayat (Hong Kong): 270 runs in last 9 T20Is, average 30.00, strike rate 125.

Anshuman Rath (Hong Kong): 220 runs in last 8 T20Is, average 27.50, strike rate 121.

Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Top Bowlers

Bowling will shape the outcome in Dubai. Sri Lanka’s pace and spin mix is among the strongest in the tournament. Hong Kong depend on Ehsan Khan’s spin and Ayush Shukla’s new-ball spells.

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka): 15 wickets in last 10 T20Is, economy 6.80.

Dushmantha Chameera (Sri Lanka): 12 wickets in last 9 T20Is, economy 7.20.

Matheesha Pathirana (Sri Lanka): 11 wickets in last 8 T20Is, economy 7.40.

Ehsan Khan (Hong Kong): 9 wickets in last 8 T20Is, economy 7.10.

Ayush Shukla (Hong Kong): 8 wickets in last 7 T20Is, economy 7.60.