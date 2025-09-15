UAE (United Arab Emirates) vs OMN (Oman) Match Prediction UAE 55 % Chance of Winning OMN 45 % The United Arab Emirates will face Oman in the 7th match of Group A at the Asia Cup 2025. The game took place on Monday, 15 September 2025, at 3:00 PM local time at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Both teams see this as a must-win clash to stay alive in the group stage.

Facts: The UAE captain is Muhammad Waseem, a powerful opening batter.

Asif Khan brings stability to the middle order.

Junaid Siddique leads the pace attack.

Rahul Chopra gives options as a wicket-keeper batter.

Matiullah Khan adds depth in bowling.

The match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

It starts at 3:00 PM local time on 15 September 2025.

This game is important for qualification for the next round.

Sufyan Mehmood offers all-around ability.

Vinayak Shukla is a young wicket-keeper batter.

UAE vs Oman Chance of Winning

Both teams are evenly matched, but the UAE have more international exposure in recent years. Oman relies on their senior batters and spin bowling to control the game. The Abu Dhabi pitch will test both sides, as batting can be slow here.

UAE: ~55 %

Oman: ~45 %

The match is expected to stay close, but the UAE’s experience gives them a slight edge. Oman must take early wickets and avoid collapses if they want to cause an upset.

UAE vs Oman Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The United Arab Emirates and Oman have met several times in T20I cricket, but this is their first clash in the Asia Cup T20 format. Overall, the two teams are evenly matched, with both winning the same number of games.

In the last year, the UAE showed better batting depth, while Oman relied more on their senior bowlers. This balance makes the Asia Cup meeting in Abu Dhabi very important for both sides.

Head-to-Head Record: UAE 0 – 0 Oman (first Asia Cup T20 clash)

Overall T20I Record: UAE 4 – 4 Oman

Match Prediction Best Odds

Betting odds help fans judge the strength of each team. The UAE are seen as a slight favourite due to more experience in big events. Oman has higher odds, but it can be surprising if their senior batters perform.

Early odds from Indian bookmakers:

UAE to win: 1.80

Oman to win: 2.00

Top UAE batter (Muhammad Waseem): 3.20

Top Oman batter (Jatinder Singh): 3.50

Junaid Siddique to take 2+ wickets: 3.40

Total sixes over 10.5: 1.95

These odds suggest a close match, with the UAE only slightly ahead.

UAE vs Oman Match Toss Prediction

In Abu Dhabi, teams often choose to bat first because the pitch slows down later. UAE may try to post a strong total and defend with spin. Oman could also prefer batting first, as they rely on Jatinder Singh to anchor the innings. Winning the toss may push both teams to set a target rather than chase.

Weather Report

Abu Dhabi weather on 15 September 2025 will be hot and dry. Temperatures at match start will be around 36 °C. Humidity will rise in the evening but not as much as in Dubai. No rain is forecast. Dew is less likely here, so the toss may not have a huge effect. Clear skies mean a full match is expected.

UAE News & Player List

UAE come with a mix of experienced batters and young bowlers. Muhammad Waseem leads as captain and opener. Asif Khan and Rahul Chopra add strength to the batting order. Junaid Siddique is key in pace attack, while Matiullah Khan and Jawadullah give bowling depth.

Player Role Muhammad Waseem (c) Opening batter Rahul Chopra (wk) Wicket-keeper batter Alishan Sharafu Batter Muhammad Zohaib Batter Asif Khan Batter Harshit Kaushik All-rounder Dhruv Parashar All-rounder Simranjeet Singh All-rounder Haider Ali Batter Junaid Siddique Fast bowler Muhammad Rohid Khan Bowler Muhammad Farooq Bowler Aryansh Sharma Batter Matiullah Khan Bowler Ethan DSouza Batter Muhammad Jawadullah Fast bowler Saghir Khan Bowler

UAE Team Form

The UAE entered this match after a tough start to the group stage. They showed flashes of strong batting but needed more consistency. Muhammad Waseem has looked in form at the top. Asif Khan adds balance in the middle, while their bowlers keep improving. The squad looks motivated to win in Abu Dhabi.

Oman News & Player List

Oman arrived with a squad that mixes experienced players and young talents. Captain Jatinder Singh is the backbone of the batting unit. Aamir Kaleem and Hammad Mirza add runs, while Shakeel Ahmed and Mohammad Nadeem lead the bowling attack. Sufyan Mehmood brings balance with his all-around game.

Player Role Jatinder Singh (c) Batter Vinayak Shukla (wk) Wicket-keeper batter Aamir Kaleem Batter Hammad Mirza Batter Shah Faisal Batter Hassnain Shah Batter Mohammad Nadeem All-rounder Zikria Islam All-rounder Sufyan Mehmood All-rounder Shakeel Ahmed Spinner Samay Shrivastava Bowler Karan Sonavale Bowler Ashish Odedara Bowler Mohammad Imran Bowler Aryan Bisht Bowler Nadeem Khan Bowler Sufyan Yousaf Bowler

Oman Team Form

Oman entered this Asia Cup with mixed results. They lost to Pakistan earlier but showed fight in batting. Jatinder Singh has given steady starts. Shakeel Ahmed and Mohammad Nadeem looked effective with the ball. The team will look for a stronger all-round display in Abu Dhabi.

UAE vs Oman Head to Head

The United Arab Emirates and Oman have faced each other 8 times in T20I cricket. The rivalry has been balanced, with both teams winning 4 matches each. This shows that the sides are evenly matched and often push games to tight finishes.

However, this will be their first-ever clash in the Asia Cup T20 format. Playing on a big stage like Abu Dhabi adds extra pressure, as both teams want to prove they belong at this level. UAE bring more international exposure, while Oman depends on their experienced batters and spin attack to control the pace of the game.

UAE’s wins often came from strong starts by Muhammad Waseem and Asif Khan’s stability.

Oman’s wins usually relied on Jatinder Singh’s batting and Shakeel Ahmed’s spin.

The head-to-head record suggests neither side has clear dominance, making this Asia Cup match one of the most unpredictable in Group A.

Head-to-Head Record: UAE 0 – 0 Oman (first Asia Cup T20 clash)

Overall T20I Record: UAE 4 – 4 Oman

UAE vs Oman Betting Odds

Bookmakers expect a close game. The UAE are rated slightly higher for its international exposure, while Oman remains dangerous through their senior batters. Betting interest will be high in player markets such as top run-scorer and most wickets. Current Odds From Bookmakers (early market):

Betway - UAE 1.80, Oman 2.00

- UAE 1.80, Oman 2.00 Parimatch - UAE 1.85, Oman 1.95

- UAE 1.85, Oman 1.95 10CRIC- UAE 1.82, Oman 2.00

UAE vs Oman Top Batters

Batting will decide this match, especially on a slow Abu Dhabi surface. The UAE relies on Muhammad Waseem for fast starts and Asif Khan for control in the middle overs. Oman looks to Jatinder Singh for steady runs and Aamir Kaleem for support.

Muhammad Waseem (UAE): 285 runs in last 9 T20Is, average 31.66, strike rate 142.

Asif Khan (UAE): 198 runs in last 8 T20Is, average 28.28, strike rate 129.

Jatinder Singh (Oman): 240 runs in last 10 T20Is, average 26.66, strike rate 127.

Aamir Kaleem (Oman): 195 runs in last 9 T20Is, average 24.37, strike rate 120.





UAE vs Oman Top Bowlers

Bowlers will have a big role in Abu Dhabi, where the pitch often helps spinners. UAE depend on Junaid Siddique and Jawadullah to strike with pace, while Oman trusts Shakeel Ahmed and Mohammad Nadeem to stop runs.

Junaid Siddique (UAE): 13 wickets in last 9 T20Is, economy 7.40.

Muhammad Jawadullah (UAE): 11 wickets in last 8 T20Is, economy 7.10.

Shakeel Ahmed (Oman): 12 wickets in last 9 T20Is, economy 6.80.

Mohammad Nadeem (Oman): 10 wickets in last 8 T20Is, economy 7.05.