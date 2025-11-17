FACTS

With 120 runs, Keagan Lion Cachet is the leading run scorer for Titans this season. With 89 runs, Mitchell Van Buuren is the leading run scorer for Lions this season.

Titans vs Lions Chance of Winning

Titans have struggled for consistency so far this season. In the last game they went head to head against North West and they registered an important win as it took them to eight points and they need maximum points in the remaining games to have a chance of making the playoffs. They are currently fifth on the table.

Unlike their opponents, Lions have struggled to compete so far in this tournament as they have lost all three games thus far and are currently eighth on the table. Lions do have games in hand but need to turn things around in this fixture. As per our calculations, Titans are favourites in the upcoming game.

Titans’ chances of winning - 59%

Lions’ chances of winning - 41%

Titans vs Lions Prediction & Tips 2025

Andile Phehlukwayo had a brilliant game in the last outing as he scored 43 runs but that doesn’t change the fact he has struggled for consistency this season and we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Rassie van der Dussen has been one of the most consistent batters this season. He struggled to make an impact in the last game but we expect him to turn things around and score well in the upcoming game.

Titans vs Lions Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last four of the five games have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect rain in Centurion during the game which could have an impact in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Titans and Lions Player List

We do not expect any changes in the lineup for both sides.

Team Form

Titans Team Form

Titans have managed two wins in the group stages and are currently fifth on the table. They have three defeats in the last four matches.

Lions Team Form

Lions have had a dismal campaign thus far as they have three defeats in three games and are eighth on the table.

Titans vs Lions Top Batters

Heinrich Klaasen to be Titans’ top batter

Heinrich Klaasen missed most of the season this term but made his debut in this campaign in the last game,he made an instant impact as he scored a half centurywhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mitchell Van Buuren to be Lions’ top batter

Mitchell Van Buuren was incredible in the last game against Warriors as he scored a brilliant half centuryand was the leading run scorer. He is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Titans vs Lions Top Bowlers

Dayyaan Galiem to be Titans’ top bowler

Dayyaan Galiem did not have a great outing in the last match as he was expensive against Western Province.With five wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Titanswhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Beyers Swanepoel to be Lions’ top bowler

Beyers Swanepoel has been one of the most consistent bowlers last season and he got off to a great start this season asSwanepoel has seven wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.