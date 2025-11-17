FACTS

With 114 runs, Cameron Shekleton is the leading run scorer for KwaZulu-Natal Inland this season. With 194 runs, Matthew De Villiers is the leading run scorer for Warriors this season.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Warriors Chance of Winning

KwaZulu-Natal Inland have struggled to compete this season. So far this season they have managed one win in four games and are currently sixth on the table and have been knocked out of the tournament. They head into this game after back to back defeats and in the last game they lost against Western Province.

Unlike their opponents, Warriors have been sensational this season as they have suffered one defeat in five matches and are currently second on the table. They have won three of the last four matches and in the last match they beat Lions. As per our calculations, Warriors are favourites in the upcoming game.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland’ chances of winning - 38%

Warriors’ chances of winning - 62%

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Warriors Prediction & Tips 2025

Kagiso Rapulana’s has had a dismal campaign thus far as he has scored 29 runs in four matches with an average of 7.25. In the last innings he scored five runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

JP King has had a solid campaign thus far as he has scored 156 runs with an average of 156. In the last game he scored a half century against the Lions which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Warriors Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect rain in Pietermaritzburg during the game which could have an impact in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Cloudy Light Rain 24C 13 Km/hr

Cloudy Light Rain 24C 13 Km/hr

KwaZulu-Natal Inland and Warriors Player List

We do not expect any changes in the lineup for both sides.

Playing KWA WAR First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Team Form

KwaZulu-Natal Inland have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have four defeats in five games and are sixth on the table.

Warriors Team Form

Warriors have been solid this season as they head into this game after three wins in the last four matches.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Warriors Top Batters

Cameron Shekleton to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’ top batter

Cameron Shekleton was sensational in the last game as he scored 31* and was the leading run scorer. With 114 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matthew De Villiers to be Warriors’ top batter

Matthew De Villiers continued his impressive form in the last game as he scored 49* and took his team over the line. He remains the leading run scorer for Warriors which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Warriors Top Bowlers

Wayne Parnell to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’ top bowler

Wayne Parnell did not bowl in the last game which was surprising as he has been the standout bowler for his side. With six wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kerwin Mungroo to be Warriors’ top bowler

Kerwin Mungroo only bagged one wicket in the last game but still was impressive as he was economical. With seven wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Warriors which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.