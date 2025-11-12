Facts

Border’s Alindile Mhletywa is the leading wicket-taker of the CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition with nine wickets in five innings.

Benjamin Van Rensburg stands as the top bowler for Northern Cape with six wickets in three innings.

Northern Cape and Border share a 2-1 record in the four head-to-head games they have played thus far.

Border vs Northern Cape Chances of Winning

Border were enjoying a three-match winning streak before it was disrupted by Limpopo in the previous outing. The latter batted first and posted 158 runs on the board which made Border’s chase rather difficult. Michael Copeland and Jason Niemand were the top scorers with 41 and 21 runs, respectively, and the rest of the batters did not offer much assistance. In the end, they were bundled out for 130 which resulted in a 28-run defeat for the Nathan Roux-led side.

Northern Cape’s last game against Limpopo was abandoned as a result of poor weather conditions, and they did not see much success in the match prior to that against South Western Districts. The latter, having batted first, notched up 164 runs which was quite a competitive target. Northern Cape came as close as they possibly could as they scored 140 runs in response before getting bowled out. Opener Liam Doherty’s 50 was the top performance of the innings but it was not enough to give the team a victory, losing by 24 runs.

Border chance of winning - 65%

Northern Cape chance of winning - 35%

Border vs Northern Cape Tips

Border to score high before first dismissal

Border have played four games in the competition thus far where they have had three different opening lineups. Nathan Roux is their only linchpin as he led the innings with Lihle Sizani, Christiaan du Toit and Jerome Bossr. Together, they secured totals of 28, 11, 40 and 55 runs before the first dismissal. Despite the slight downtrend in performance, they are expected to return to form against Northern Cape’s bowlers.

Border vs Northern Cape Toss Prediction

Buffalo Park has hosted two matches in the season so far where the toss winners elected to field first both times. Although the first match ended without a result, the chasing side took victory on the second occasion which makes bowling first the preferred option for the upcoming fixture as well.

Weather Report

Sunny conditions are predicted at East London with no possibility of rainfall whatsoever, and the temperature is expected to reach 24 degrees Celsius.

Clear No Rain 24C 14Km/hr

Clear No Rain 24C 14Km/hr

Border and Northern Cape Squads

Playing ECL NOC First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Border Team Form

Border’s defeat against Limpopo last time out was rather unseemly and they have the batting prowess to put it behind them and come good against Northern Cape.

Northern Cape Team Form

Northern Cape have had terrible luck this season as only two out of four games were played to fruition. Nevertheless, they do not have the batting strength to put up a fight in the upcoming fixture.

Border vs Northern Cape Best Batters

Wian Ruthven to be Border’s Best Batter

Wian Ruthven faced a golden duck dismissal in the previous game against Limpopo but that did not deter his standing much, considering he is the second leading batter for Border with 77 runs in three innings. His average of 25.66 is among the best in the team which makes him the top contender for the next game as well.

Garnett Tarr to be Northern Cape’s Best Batter

Garnett Tarr remains the joint leading run scorer for Northern Cape in the competition with 54 runs in two innings so far. Although he scored a mere six runs in the last outing, he notched up 48 runs in the first game and will be expected to come good in the upcoming match.

Border vs Northern Cape Best Bowlers

Alindile Mhletywa to be Border’s Best Bowler

In the last match against Limpopo, Alindile Mhletywa was the second highest wicket-taker for Border as he claimed two wickets in three overs with a rather high economy rate of 12.66. Nevertheless, he is their leading bowler overall with nine wickets in five innings and a stellar average of 16.88, making him the top pick against Northern Cape.

Benjamin Van Rensburg to be Northern Cape’s Best Bowler

Benjamin Van Rensburg was tied for second place in the last encounter against South Western Districts where he picked a single wicket in four overs and achieved an economy rate of 8.75. He is their top wicket-taker this season with six wickets in three innings and a brilliant average of 16.00. He is expected to be their premier bowler against Border.