FACTS

With 175 runs, Robert ODonnell is the leading run scorer for Northern Knights in this campaign. With 139 runs, Max Chu is the leading run scorer for Otago this season.

Northern Knights vs Otago Chance of Winning

Northern Knights struggled to make an impact last season and once again they have had an underwhelming campaign thus far. So far this season they have suffered three defeats in the last four matches and are currently fifth on the table. In the last match they lost against defending champions Canterbury by six wickets.

Much like their opponents this season has been a struggle for Otago as they remain the only team yet to register a single point thus far. With four defeats in four games they are currently sixth on the table and would be hoping to register their first points in this game. As per our calculations, Northern Knights are favourites in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights’ chances of winning - 58%

Otago’ chances of winning - 42%

Northern Knights vs Otago Prediction & Tips 2025

Joe Carter struggled to make an impact last year and once again he has had an underwhelming campaign so far as he has scored 69 runs with an average of 17.25 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Jack Boyle had a decent outing in the last game against Wellington as he scored 25 runs. So far this season he has scored 123 runs and is the second highest run scorer which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights vs Otago Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect rain in Mount Maunganui during the game which could have an impact in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Northern Knights and Otago Player List

We do not expect any changes in the lineup for both sides.

Team Form

Northern Knights Team Form

Northern Knights head into this game after back to back defeats and with one win in four games they are fifth on the table.

Otago Team Form

Otago have had a dismal campaign this season as they have lost four games on the bounce and are currently sixth on the table.

Northern Knights vs Otago Top Batters

Brett Hampton to be Northern Knights’ top batter

Robert ODonnell heads into this game after a stunning performance in the last game as he scored 106 runs against Canterbury and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Max Chu to be Otago’ top batter

Max Chu has been the standout batter once again this season for Otago. In the last match he scored a half century and with 139 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights vs Otago Top Bowlers

Scott Kuggeleijn to be Northern Knights’ top bowler

Scott Kuggeleijn did not have a great game in the last outing against Canterbury regardless we are going to back him once again as he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jarrod McKay to be Otago’ top bowler

Jarrod McKay was expensive in the last game but he still ended up with two wickets in the match and with eight wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.