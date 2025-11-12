FACTS

East Zone have lost three matches in four outings this season so far.

South Zone have the second worst net run-rate after North East Zone, thanks to their massive loss in their opening game of the season.

East Zone vs South Zone Chance of Winning

East Zone are coming into this encounter after losing to West Zone and they have been knocked out of the tournament. They have lost three out of four matches so far in the competition and will be eager to step up one final time to end the zonal tournament on a high.

South Zone, meanwhile, are coming into this match, after beating North East Zone comfortably by 38 runs. They defended 149 runs to register their second win of the tournament and kept their hopes of making it to the final alive. They will be keen on continuing their winning momentum in the next game after a dominant win over North East Zone.

South Zone-W chances of winning - 55%

East Zone-W chances of winning - 45%

East Zone vs South Zone Prediction & Tips 2025

Tanmayee Behera was one of the best batters for East Zone in the previous game. She scored 31 runs off 24 balls opening the innings in the game against West Zone. She is expected to continue in the same vein and score at least 25 runs in the next game.

SA Lonkar has emerged as one of the better performers for South Zone. She scored 37 runs off 34 balls with three fours while batting at four in the previous game against North East Zone. Lonkar is one of the better technically sorted players in the team and hence, she can be backed to score at least 25 runs in the game against East Zone.

East Zone vs South Zone Match Toss Prediction

Sovima Cricket Ground has hosted only two matches so far this season in the ongoing tournament. Two contrasting scores were registered by teams batting first - 201 and 83. This makes the average first innings score 142 and it remains to be seen whether teams will opt to bowl first in this game. For now, the par score is likely to be around 140-150.

Weather Report

The weather in Sovima is expected to be clear on Wednesday (November 12), with no chance of rain whatsoever. The temperature is expected to be around 28 Degrees Celsius during the match with sun shining bright on both teams.

Clear No Rain 28C 7Km/hr

Clear No Rain 28C 7Km/hr

East Zone & South Zone Player List

We do not expect any surprises in the lineup with no fresh injury concerns for both sides.

Playing EAS SOU First Team Second Team no information yet

East Zone-W Team Form

East Zone have won one and lost three in the previous four outings in the tournament so far.

East Zone vs South Zone Top Batters

Sabbineni Meghana to be South Zone-W’s top batter

Sabbineni Meghana started the tournament with a golden duck for South Zone but has recovered well. She has so far scored 92 runs in four matches so far and has been the best batter for South Zone this season. She bats at number three and can turn things around with the bat. Hence, Meghana is expected to be the top batter for South Zone in this game.

T Sarkar to be East Zone-W's top batter

T Sarkar batted like a modern-day cricketer in the game against West Zone. She came out to bat at three and took the attack to the opposition line-up, smashing 32 runs off 23 balls with three fours at a strike rate of 139.13. Sarkar is expected to continue in the same vein and can become the top batter for East Zone again.

East Zone vs South Zone Top Bowlers

Asha Sobhana to be South Zone-W’s top bowler

Asha Sobhana finally found her groove in the tournament as she picked up three wickets in the previous game against North East Zone. She returned with three wickets while conceding only 11 runs in four overs. Overall, she has accounted for six wickets in four matches and has been one of the most economical bowlers. Hence, Sobhana can be backed to become top bowler for South Zone.

Sushree Dibyadarshini to be East Zone-W's top bowler

Sushree Dibyadarshini has been the best bowler for East Zone in this tournament. She has so far picked up nine wickets in four matches and is the second highest wicket-taker of the competition. Sushree can step up yet again for East Zone and become the top bowler for the team.