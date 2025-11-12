FACTS

Central Zone have won and lost two matches each so far. West Zone have the best net run-rate among six teams in the competition so far.

Central Zone vs West Zone Chance of Winning

Central Zone are coming into this game after losing to North Zone in the previous encounter by six wickets. They failed to defend 128 runs and have now won and lost two matches each in four outings. With a place in the final at stake, Central Zone will have to pull up their socks in the final league stage encounter against West Zone.

West Zone have sealed their place in the final with a dominant win over East Zone, chasing down 135 runs without almost fretting much. They are on top of the points with three wins from four matches and will be keen on continuing their winning momentum in the game against Central Zone.

West Zone-W chances of winning - 55%

Central Zone-W chances of winning - 45%

Central Zone vs West Zone Prediction & Tips 2025

Anushka Sharma is coming off a brilliant knock of 43 runs off 39 balls in the previous game against North Zone. She batted at three in the previous game and is likely to retain her spot after a superb knock. Anushka will be hoping to bat in the same vein and hence, can be backed to score at least 25 runs in this game.

Anuja Patil is the captain of West Zone and she has led from the front for the team this season. She continued her good work with the ball in the previous game to pick up two wickets for just 25 runs in her four overs. So, she can be backed to pick up at least two wickets again in the next game.

Central Zone vs West Zone Match Toss Prediction

Nagaland Cricket Stadium has hosted six completed matches so far in the ongoing season. The average first innings score here is 149 so far and it has proved to be good enough with all matches being won by teams batting first. The team winning the toss is likely to opt to bat for the same reason in this encounter.

Weather Report

The weather in Sovima is expected to be clear on Wednesday, November 12. There is no chance of rain whatsoever with the temperature likely to be hover in the late-20s during the match.

Clear No Rain 28C 7 Km/hr

Clear No Rain 28C 7 Km/hr

Central Zone & West Zone Player List

We do not expect any surprises in the lineup with no fresh injury concerns for both sides.

Playing CEN WES First Team Second Team no information yet

Central Zone-W Team Form

Central Zone have won and lost two matches each so far in the ongoing tournament.

Central Zone vs West Zone Top Batters

Kiran Navgire to be West Zone-W’s top batter

Kiran Navgire has been in explosive form in the ongoing tournament this season. Opening the innings, she has so far 197 runs in three matches so far and is coming off a 48-run knock off 23 balls in the game against North Zone. Navgire is in great form at the moment and hence, can be backed to be the top batter for West Zone.

Disha Kasat to be Central Zone-W's top batter

Disha Kasat is the best batter for Central Zone in the tournament this time around. She is the second highest run-scorer at the moment, having scored 113 runs in four innings. Kasat is also coming off a brilliant 48-run knock, opening the innings with five fours and two sixes to her name. Hence, Kasat can become the top batter for Central Zone in the next game.

Central Zone vs West Zone Top Bowlers

Ishita Khale to be West Zone-W’s top bowler

Ishita Khale was the best bowler for West Zone in the previous game against East Zone. She returned with brilliant figures of 3/17 in her four overs that helped her side restrict East Zone to only 134 runs in 20 overs. Hence, Khale can be expected to become the top bowler for West Zone.

Vaishnavi Sharma to be Central Zone-W's top bowler

Vaishnavi Sharma is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament so far. She has picked up nine wickets in four matches so far and has been in great form. Surprisingly, she bowled only two overs and went wicketless in the previous game but can certainly make amends in the next game. Hence, Vaishnavi is likely to be the top bowler for Central Zone in the next game.