FACTS

With nine wickets, James Hartshorn is the leading wicket taker for Wellington in this campaign. With 132 runs, Harrish Kannan is the leading run scorer for Auckland this season.

Wellington vs Auckland Chance of Winning

Wellington did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost the opening game against Central Districts but since then there has been a remarkable turnaround as Wellington have won three games on the bounce and are currently third on the table. In the last game they beat Otago with four wickets to spare.

Auckland were brilliant last season and they got off to a great start this season as Auckland started their campaign with back to back wins but Auckland have struggled since as they have lost back to back games and are fourth on the table. As per our calculations, Wellington are favourites in the upcoming game.

Wellington’ chances of winning - 59%

Auckland’ chances of winning - 41%

Wellington vs Auckland Prediction & Tips 2025

Jesse Tashkoff had a solid campaign last season but he has struggled to make an impact this season. So far he has scored 77 runs in four games with an average of 19.25 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Bevon Jacobs has struggled for consistency this season. So far this season Jacobs has scored 98 runs in four matches. In the last match he scored a duck which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Wellington vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect rain in Wellington during the game which could have an impact in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Cloudy Light Rain 18C 26 Km/hr

Cloudy Light Rain 18C 26 Km/hr

Wellington and Auckland Player List

We do not expect any changes in the lineup for both sides.

Playing WFI AUC First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Wellington Team Form

Wellington lost the opening game but since then they have won three games in the bounce and are third on the table.

Auckland Team Form

Auckland got off to a great start as they won back to back games but they have lost back to back games and are currently fourth on the table.

Wellington vs Auckland Top Batters

Nick Kelly to be Wellington’ top batter

Nick Kelly has been one of the most consistent players for Wellington last season. Even though he struggled in the last game, we expect him to turn things around and do well in the upcoming game.

Harrish Kannan to be Auckland’ top batter

Harrish Kannan did not have a great start to the campaign but in the last game he scored a brilliant century and with 132 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Wellington vs Auckland Top Bowlers

James Hartshorn to be Wellington’ top bowler

James Hartshorn continued his excellent form in the last game as he bagged two wickets. So far this season Hartshorn has nine wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Simon Keene to be Auckland’ top bowler

Simon Keene has been phenomenal this season as he has been the standout bowler thus far. With eight wickets thus far, Keene is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.