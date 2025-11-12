Facts

NZ leads the series 2-1 with the 4th match abandoned. 1st match to the Windies by 7 runs. 2nd and 3rd to NZ by 3 and 9 runs respectively.

Key players over the series - Mark Chapman has a 78-run knock in 20 balls in the 2nd game. Sodhi’s 3/34 spell in the 3rd. Mitchell Santner knocked a 55 off 28 in the 1st game.

Venue conditions and trends - The game is being held at University Oval, which has hosted only a few T20Is. Teams that chose to bat first have won 5 times, with 3 chase wins. Average first innings score at the venue - 150-170 runs.

New Zealand Vs West Indies Chance Of Winning

New Zealand is leading this 5 T20I series 2-1 with back-to-back wins and heading into the decider with momentum on their side. They have defended totals in this series (207 and 177 at Eden Park and Nelson, respectively), given the conditions at the University Oval, which favor the side that bats first—if the New Zealanders win the toss, they are well placed to win. Recent strikes like Chapman’s 78 off 28, Sodhi’s 3/34, and Duffy’s 3/36 show great form of key players.

The West Indians edged the first game of the T20I series by 7 runs, they need to win the toss and pull out a punch in the power play like they did in the first game to put themselves in a good position.

New Zealand chance of winning - 58%

West Indies chance of winning - 42%

New Zealand Vs West Indies Prediction & Tips

We are leading towards NZ taking this decider away, especially if they bat first - considering it is a strategy that has worked for them this series. They’ve defended big totals earlier in the week. University Oval also leans towards the bat-first side (5 wins batting first vs 3 chasing - with a first innings averaging around 150-170. This lends to NZ’s recent defence success. If WI win the toss, they may be able to flip it. A defendable total seems to be 175-185 at this venue, and lean on their middle and late over form to pick up their batting innings. They need to pull out something like they did in the first game (87 in the last four overs) in the second game and have Holder or Hosein milk out the middle overs.

New Zealand Vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

The venue conditions favour the batting-first side - 5 wins vs 3 losses. Given the patterns of this series, all three finished games have been unsuccessful chases. It seems like a no-brainer that the team to wins the toss will choose to bat first unless the conditions look damp and/or windy to be able to aid seam early.

Weather Report

According to weather reports, we are expecting a mostly fine/partly cloudy day. There are low chances of rain earlier in the game, with the possibility of isolated showers later. The temperatures are expected to remain cool between 8-14 degrees with moderate breeze (20/30 kmph).

Cloudy Showers Cold Windy

Cloudy Showers Cold Windy

New Zealand & West Indies Players List

New Zealand Vs West Indies Team Form

New Zealand Team Form

After losing the series opener by 7 runs, New Zealand bounced back over the last week. Chapman headlines at Eden Park with a 78 run knock of just 28. Sodhi and Duffy have been choking the Windies at critical moments, they have key players in momentum. Not to diminish the contributions of players like Tim Robinson, Darly Mitchell, and Kyle Jamieson who have shaped innings and played critical roles in games across the series - the team is going into the decider all set to win.

West Indies Team Form

Shai Hope played a solid 53-run knock off just 39 in the first game of the series, and the Windies have an all-round bowling effort in Jayden Seales (3/32) and Roston Chase (3/26) to defend their 164 total at Eden Park. While they may have lost the last two finished games, they can pack a serious punch.

New Zealand Vs West Indies Head to Head

Historically, NZ hold the edge against WI, 13-9 in bilateral games (excluding the world cup match ups). They also have an 2-1 lead in the current series. The last five games between the two teams have been at 2-2 and the most recent one being unfinished.

New Zealand Vs West Indies Top Batters

Mark Chapman to be New Zealand’s Top Batter

With many clean strikes through the arc, and playing a key role in the top order batting, Mark Chapman is going to be one to watch out for. He’s also got momentum going for him with the latest 78 run knock.

Rovman Powell to be West Indies’ Top Batter

With a great form in this series and being the impact finisher that he is, seems like Powell is going to be a key player in the Windies side. He has skilfully faces the death overs in the previous games.

New Zealand Vs West Indies Top Bowlers

Ish Sodhi to be New Zealand’s Top Bowler

With a 3/34 in Nelson, Sodhi is coming with some good form to the decider. He’s got a proven wicket-taker in dry conditions, if the University Oval is dry, he can cause some serious damage.

Akeal Hosein to be West Indies’ Top Bowler

He has great control in the powerplays, and able to handle the middle overs with precision. He is a great option to be played if there is a Conway-Chapman (left hand hand - right hand) combination on the pitch.