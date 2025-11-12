Facts

Mpumalanga’s Zakir Kathrada is the third leading batter of the CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition with 154 runs in four innings.

Ludwig Kaestner leads Limpopo’s run charts with 73 runs in three innings so far.

Limpopo have a 2-0 record against Mpumalanga in three head-to-head matches thus far.

Mpumalanga vs Limpopo Chances of Winning

Mpumalanga have been on a downward trajectory as they come into this game on the back of two successive losses, and their previous outing against South Western Districts was a disaster. The former were restricted to a mere 124 runs in the first innings where Hermann Rolfes top-scored with 42 runs. The other batters made minimal contributions and that did not give the bowlers enough room to defend the target. Ultimately, they watched with folded arms as the opposition overhauled the total with five wickets to spare.

On the other hand, Limpopo took their first victory of the season in the last encounter with Border. The former, having been asked to bat first, posted 158 runs on the scoreboard; opener Tylor Trenoweth set the tone for the innings with 60 runs and the rest of the batters did just enough to give the team a solid total. The bowlers, though, absolutely knocked it out of the park as they bundled out the opposition for 130 runs, giving the Polokwane-based side a 28-run triumph.

Mpumalanga chance of winning - 60%

Limpopo chance of winning - 40%

Mpumalanga vs Limpopo Tips

Mpumalanga to score low before first dismissal

Zakir Kathrada and Gareth Dukes have opened three of the last four matches for Mpumalanga while Musawenkosi Twala opened one match in the absence of the latter. There is no denying that their form has fluctuated, having set up totals of 10, 59, 13 and 56 in the four games leading up to this fixture. However, they have certainly shown that they have the firepower to score big and that puts them at an advantage as they take on Limpopo’s bowlers in the next encounter.

Mpumalanga vs Limpopo Toss Prediction

In the two games held at Uplands College this season, the teams batting and fielding first have one victory apiece. The vote is also split 1-1 between the sides wanting to bat and field first. However, the average first innings score of 148 is not entirely safe at this venue and the toss winning skipper will favor bowling first in the next encounter, too.

Weather Report

Partly sunny skies are predicted at White River with a mild 15% possibility of rainfall. The temperature is expected to reach 29 degrees Celsius on the day of the match.

Partly Sunny 15% 29C 5km/hr

Partly Sunny 15% 29C 5km/hr

Mpumalanga and Limpopo Player List

Playing MPU LIM First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Mpumalanga Team Form

Mpumalanga’s batters have showcased erratic performances but their bowlers are rather powerful. They have the strength to keep Limpopo at bay in the next match.

Limpopo Team Form

Limpopo took an unseemly victory in the last outing but their batters and bowlers alike are severely lacking this season.

Mpumalanga vs Limpopo Best Batters

Zakir Kathrada to be Mpumalanga’s Best Batter

In the last outing against South Western Districts, Zakir Kathrada emerged as the second leading batter for Mpumalanga with a 22-run knock. Overall, though, he has a massive lead over the others with 154 runs in four innings, making him the only one from the team to have surpassed the 100-run mark. With one half-century and an average of 51.33, he is the top pick for the next game.

Tylor Trenoweth to be Limpopo’s Best Batter

Tylor Trenoweth took part in his first match of the season in the previous encounter against Border where he top-scored for Limpopo with a 60-run half-century. He is already among the top scorers for the team overall, and will be expected to build on his form going forward.

Mpumalanga vs Limpopo Best Bowlers

Bryn Brokensha to be Mpumalanga’s Best Bowler

Bryn Brokensha bowled just one over against South Western Districts last time out and did not capture any wickets. Nevertheless, he remains the top wicket-taker for Mpumalanga with five wickets in three innings and an average of 9.00, making him the top contender against Limpopo as well.

Irvin Modimokoane to be Limpopo’s Best Bowler

As predicted, Irvin Modimokoane was the leading bowler for Limpopo in the last match versus Border where he delivered four overs, bagged three wickets and achieved an economy rate of 6.75. He is currently their top wicket-taker in the season so far with five wickets in three innings and an average of 17.40 which makes him the favorite against Mpumalanga, too.