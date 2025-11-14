Facts

Easterns’ Brayden Hicks is the second leading batter of the CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition with 169 runs in five innings.

Atwell Mokgoloboto and Irvin Modimokoane are the joint leading bowlers for Limpopo with six wickets in four innings so far.

Easterns and Limpopo have one victory apiece in their head-to-head tally so far.

Easterns vs Limpopo Chances of Winning

After a dry spell for a majority of their campaign, Easterns finally turned their form on its head with a victory against South Western Districts in the last game. Having batted first, the latter scored 176 runs which was a rather competitive target. However, Easterns went hammer and tongs during their chase - although the openers did virtually nothing, wicket-keeper batter Brayden Hicks and Jurie Snyman anchored the innings with knocks of 69* and 60 runs, respectively. The Benoni-based team ended up taking victory with six wickets to spare.

Limpopo, though, returned to losing ways as they took on Mpumalanga in the previous game. The latter were restricted to a measly 123 runs which made life easy for Limpopo’s batters. However, they made a right royal mess of their chase as their batting lineup collapsed quite quickly. Openers Tylor Trenoweth and Liam Peters scored 25 runs each but with minimal assistance from the others, the team were kept down to 114/8. In the end, they wound up conceding defeat by nine runs.

Easterns chance of winning - 60%

Limpopo chance of winning - 40%

Easterns vs Limpopo Prediction & Tips 2025

Easterns to score low before first dismissal

Kabelo Sekhukhune and Christopher Britz are the mainstays for Easterns’ opening wicket in the competition so far but they have not given the team a solid foundation to build on at all. In the five matches they have played until now, the duo secured stands of 6, 12, 37, 7 and 4 runs before the fall of the first wicket. It is quite clear that they are out of form at the moment and will be rather vulnerable against Limpopo’s bowling attack in the upcoming game.

Easterns vs Limpopo Toss Prediction

In the two games held at Willowmoore Park this season, one match ended without a result while the other one went in favor of the chasing side. Although the vote is split 1-1 between the teams wanting to bat and field first, the 137-run stand in the previous game indicates that the pitch is not particularly batting friendly. This makes bowling first the preferred choice in the next match, too.

Weather Report

A slight 20% likelihood of rainfall is predicted at Benoni but the conditions will remain gloomy, and light rain is forecast on match day. The temperature is set to hover around 22 degrees Celsius.

Cloudy 20% 22C 18km/hr

Cloudy 20% 22C 18km/hr

Easterns and Limpopo Player List

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Team Form

Easterns Team Form

Easterns ended their three-match losing streak with their win over South Western Districts in the last game. Their batters overhauled a competitive total and that puts them in an advantageous position ahead of the next encounter. They certainly have the batting prowess to give Limpopo a run for their money.

Limpopo Team Form

Limpopo’s sole victory against Border was an outlier considering they have been uncompetitive in every other match. They are off the mark in nearly all aspects of the game which does not bode well for them.

Easterns vs Limpopo Best Batters

Brayden Hicks to be Easterns’ Best Batter

As predicted, Brayden Hicks emerged as Easterns’ top run scorer during the last game against South Western Districts where he notched up 69* runs. He extended his lead overall and currently has a total of 169 runs in five innings. With an excellent average of 42.25, he is expected to be their standout batter in the next game.

Tylor Trenoweth to be Limpopo’s Best Batter

The prediction for the last match panned out as expected since Tylor Trenoweth was Limpopo’s leading run scorer with 25 runs against Mpumalanga, and he was tied for the spot. However, he is their top batter overall as he has amassed 85 runs in two innings, including a half-century. Averaging at 42.50, he is anticipated to come out on top in the upcoming encounter, too.

Easterns vs Limpopo Best Bowlers

Amaan Khan to be Easterns’ Best Bowler

Amaan Khan was tied as the second leading bowler for Easterns with a single wicket in four overs and an economy rate of 9.50 in the previous game against South Western Districts. He remains the team’s top wicket-taker with five wickets in four innings and a stellar average of 19.00, making him the top contender against Limpopo as well.

Irvin Modimokoane to be Limpopo’s Best Bowler

Irvin Modimokoane was not among the top bowlers for Limpopo in the previous encounter against Mpumalanga as he claimed a single wicket in his four-over spell. Nevertheless, he is the joint leading wicket-taker for the team with six wickets in four innings and an excellent average of 20.83, making him the top choice once again.