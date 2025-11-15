FACTS

The only two teams yet to win the Women’s Big Bash League are Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars with the Hurricanes the only side yet to make an appearance in the final.

Brisbane Heat Women have qualified for the playoff stage in each of the previous seven seasons. No other side has managed more than 4 consecutive playoff appearances.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat Women’s team have had a horror start to the 2025 WBBL, losing both their games so far in the tournament. They were handed a 7-wicket defeat by reigning champions Melbourne Renegades in a rain-affected match before coming up second best to a Beth Mooney-inspired Perth Scorchers at home. Their run of 7 consecutive playoff appearances appears to be in serious jeopardy if they can’t get out of this rut.

It is difficult to believe that the Hobart Hurricanes Hobart Hurricanes Women’s team are yet to win the tournament in 10 attempts with the way that they have played in the first two games. Back-to-back 6-wicket wins over both Sydney teams - Thunder and Sixers - have taken them to the top of the pile. Both their openers have done well while Hayley Silver-Holmes has excelled with the ball.

Brisbane Heat Women’ chances of winning - 40%

Hobart Hurricanes Women’ chances of winning - 60%

Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Prediction & Tips 2025

The Brisbane Heat Women’s team have looked off-colour in recent games, especially at the top of the order. Both matches saw them lose their opening wicket with the score at just 15. Only twice in the previous six matches have they scored more than 18 runs for the first wicket. Hence, we’re backing the Hurricanes bowlers to get an early breakthrough before the score crosses the threshold of 20 runs.

England’s star batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge has started the tournament in brilliant fashion for the Hobart Hurricanes Women’s team. She has scored 135 runs in the previous two matches, narrowly missing out on her second consecutive half-century against the Sixers. The only game she has played for the Hurricanes against her former side saw her score 62 runs in just 35 balls. We’re backing her to go big against the out-of-form Heat side.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Match Toss Prediction

Last season, it was a case of the toss being propitious with teams that won the toss end up on the winning side on all occasions barring once. In the five games played at the venue in the previous edition, teams batting first won only once. The pitch is a low-scoring one and we’re expecting the bowlers to shine here. We’re expecting teams to opt to field first after winning the toss and chase the target down.

Weather Report

There is a constant threat of rain during the game with high humidity in the afternoon till the end of the day. We are likely to see the weather impact the total numbers of overs that could be bowled in the game. The maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and the minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Brisbane Heat Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women Player List

The teams don’t have any new injury concerns. We are expecting both Brisbane and Hobart to play their strongest XIs.

Team Form

Brisbane Heat Women Team Form

Brisbane Heat Women are winless in the last five T20 games that they have played. The side have lost the first two games this season.

Hobart Hurricanes Women Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes Women’s team are undefeated in their previous 7 T20 games, a run which includes 6 wins and an abandoned match. The last game they lost was the first game of the T20 Spring Challenge nearly a month back.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Batters

Grace Harris to be Brisbane Heat Women’s top batter

Brought into the side for the second game after being kept out of the playing XI in the first, Grace Harris made the most of the opportunity by becoming the highest run scorer from her team against Perth Scorchers. The 32-year-old smashed 8 fours en route to a 46-run knock. She averages 34 in this fixture and has amassed 408 runs in 15 games against the Hobart franchise.

Danni Wyatt-Hodge to be Hobart Hurricanes Women’s top batter

Hobart Hurricanes’ opening batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge leads the run-scoring charts in the season so far with 135 runs in the first two games. The 34-year-old English woman scored 90 in the first game and backed that up with 45 runs against the Sixers. We’re backing her to go big in the match.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Bowlers

Lucy Hamilton to be Brisbane Heat Women’s top bowler

Despite Brisbane Heat Women having a toothless bowling attack, pacer Lucy Hamilton has carved her place in the side. She played just 7 matches last season, but took an impressive 12 wickets. The teenager has taken 3 wickets so far in two games this season, but with more bowling-friendly conditions expected in Sydney, we’re backing Hamilton to trouble the Hobart batters.

Hayley Silver-Holmes to be Hobart Hurricanes Women’s top bowler

With 14 wickets in just 7 games, Hayley Silver-Holmes is one of the most in-form bowlers in women’s T20 cricket. While she has a tendency of being expensive, the 22-year-old has ended with figures of 2/27 and 3/18 against the two Sydney-based teams. We’re expecting her to be the best bowler for the T20 Spring Challenge champions.