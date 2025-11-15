FACTS

West Zone Women’s Kiran Navgire is the only player to reach the 200-plus runs mark this season. North Zone Women’s Amandeep Kaur is leading the bowling chart for her team with 10 wickets in four innings.

North Zone-W vs West Zone-W Chance of Winning

On the other hand, North Zone Women recorded a dominant 129-run win against the North East side in their last game. Shivani Singh and Ayushi Soni registered unbeaten fifties each to help the North Zone Women post a 204 total, the biggest innings total this season. Then in-form Nazma Khan picked up four wickets to bowl out their opponent on just 75 runs. North Zone topped the points table and finished the group stages as the only unbeaten side.

West Zone Women suffered a 24-run defeat against the Central Zone in their last match, but still finished inside the top two in the points table to qualify for the final. Captain Anuja Patil picked up five wickets to restrict their opponent to 160 total, but the West Zone batters struggled in the chase. With three wins in five matches, the West Zone finished in second position in the points table this season.

North Zone-W’s chances of winning - 45%

West Zone-W’s chances of winning - 55%

North Zone-W vs West Zone-W Prediction & Tips 2025

Nazma Khan has been excellent with the ball in T20 cricket this year. The North Zone all-rounder continued her red-hot form by picking up four wickets while conceding just nine runs against the North East Zone in the last game. Nazma has claimed 10 wickets in just four innings in this tournament and is expected to take two more in the final.

For the West Zone Women, captain Anuja Patil is leading by example with consistently impressive performances with both bat and ball. Patil claimed five wickets before smashing 18 runs in the last game. She has scored 96 runs and is leading the bowling chart for her team with 10 wickets in this tournament.

North Zone-W vs West Zone-W Toss Prediction

Teams batting first have managed to post big totals and win more games compared to the team chasing in this tournament. Both North Zone and West Zone Women have recorded 200-plus totals each, both while batting first, in this tournament. So, captains are likely to choose to bat first in this final game on Friday.

Weather Report

There is a forecast for clear skies and sunny weather in Sovima on Friday. This game is scheduled to take place at 4:30 pm local time, when the temperature will hover around 25 to 23 degrees Celsius with 76% humidity in the air.

Clear No Rain 24C 5km/hr

Clear No Rain 24C 5km/hr

North Zone-W and West Zone-W Player List

Sayali Satghare and Saima Thakor are expected to return to the West Zone playing eleven after missing the last game. North Zone Women are likely to field the same lineup after a dominant win in their last game.

Playing NOR WES First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

North Zone-W Team Form

North Zone Women have won four of their last five T20 games. They topped the standings with 18 points in the group stages.

West Zone-W Team Form

West Zone Women have won three of their last five T20 games and finished second in the points table.

North Zone-W vs West Zone-W Top Batters

Deeya Yadav to be North Zone-W’s top batter

The North Zone Women’s opener has been in red-hot form this year, with 141 runs in just four innings in this tournament. Yadav smashed 23 runs off just 12 runs in the last game and has scored six 30-plus knocks in her last 10 T20 innings. She is likely to score a big knock in the final match of this tournament.

Kiran Navgire to be West Zone-W’s top batter

Kiran Navgire kicked off the tournament by smashing 112 runs off just 58 balls in the first match this season. The West Zone Women’s opener is leading the scoring chart in this tournament with 211 runs in four innings and is expected to score a big knock in the final.

North Zone-W vs West Zone-W Top Bowlers

Amandeep Kaur to be North Zone-W’s top bowler

Amandeep Kaur continued her good run of form by picking up three wickets while conceding just ten runs in the last game. Kaur has been a consistent wicket-taker across formats this season and is a strong contender to finish at the top in the bowling charts in this tournament. She has claimed 10 wickets in four innings and is likely to pick up two more in this fixture against the West Zone.

Anuja Patil to be West Zone-W’s top bowler

Anuja Patil has been in sensational form in this tournament with both bat and ball. She picked up five wickets against the Central Zone in the last game and is leading the bowling chart for her team with ten wickets in just four innings this season. Patil is expected to claim at least two wickets in this fixture on Friday.