FACTS

Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers have shared the Women’s Big Bash League trophy in each of the last three seasons.

The highest ever chase in the tournament also came in this fixture when the Renegades chased down Strikers’ total of 185 with 9 wickets in hand in November last year.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Chance of Winning

The Adelaide Strikers had a forgettable season the last time around, which was a big surprise as they had lifted the trophy in the previous two seasons. They come into the season with redemption in their minds, but their resurgence was delayed as the first game was washed out. They possess a formidable line-up with Laura Wolvaardt, Sophie Ecclestone, and Tahlia McGrath in their ranks.

Melbourne Renegades Women’s team’s defence of the title has begun in the ideal manner with the team having won twice in as many games to garner 4 points already. Georgia Wareham has put up an allround performance so far, leading the team in both the batting and bowling charts after the first two games. They look in great touch so far and come into the game in confidence.

Adelaide Strikers Women’ chances of winning - 53%

Melbourne Renegades Women’ chances of winning - 47%

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Prediction & Tips 2025

South African ace Laura Wolvaardt wasn’t able to showcase her talent in the team’s opening match. The ODI World Cup top scorer was unbeaten on 10 when rain forced a premature end to the game. She averages 42.25 in her previous 6 T20 matches and will be the danger woman from the Strikers’ stable.

Defending champions’ opening batter Courtney Webb is our pick to go big in the match in Adelaide. She has scored 223 runs in her previous 9 T20 matches at an average of just under 30. The 25-year-old Australian is the second highest run scorer for the Renegades in this fixture and needs 74 runs to become the top scorer.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Match Toss Prediction

This is the first matchday scheduled to be played in Adelaide so far this season and hence, there is no recent data on how the pitch has behaved. Both the games that the Karen Rolton Oval hosted last season were high-scoring encounters with an average score of 170. In both the games, teams opted to field first and we’re expecting the same this time around, too.

Weather Report

There is a small chance of rain interrupting the match. The players can expect a windy game with the mercury going down as the match progresses. The maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and the minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Cloudy No Rain Mild Breeze

Cloudy No Rain Mild Breeze

Adelaide Strikers Women and Melbourne Renegades Women Player List

Melbourne Renegades Women’s team captain Sophie Molineux faces a late fitness test ahead of the game against the Strikers. With the team playing well under the leadership of Georgia Wareham, we’re not expecting the coaches to expedite Molineux’s inclusion and allow her time to recover completely.

Team Form

Adelaide Strikers Women Team Form

The Adelaide Strikers Women’s team’s first game was abandoned due to rain. Prior to that, however, the team had lost three games on the bounce in the recently concluded T20 Spring Challenge.

Melbourne Renegades Women Team Form

With two wins in a row to start the tournament, Melbourne Renegades extended their WBBL winning streak to 8 games. They had won three matches and lost once in five games at the T20 Spring Challenge ahead of the WBBL season.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Batters

Laura Wolvaardt to be Adelaide Strikers Women’s top batter

Adelaide Strikers’ star South African Laura Wolvaardt has faced the team from Melbourne 11 times, scoring 236 runs at an average of 26.22. She is yet to score a fifty against them, but with the confidence she comes into the game in, we’re backing the 26-year-old to breach that milestone.

Courtney Webb to be Melbourne Renegades Women’s top batter

In the absence of Sophie Molineux, opener Courtney Webb will be responsible for scoring the bulk of the team’s runs. The 25-year-old lost her wicket early in the previous game, but she remained unbeaten on 34 in the team’s successful chase in the opening game. She was the Renegades’ second-highest runscorer in the previous season behind Hayley Matthews, who isn’t playing this season due to a shoulder injury.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Bowlers

Annabel Sutherland to be Adelaide Strikers Women’s top bowler

The second-highest wicket-taker of the 2025 ODI World Cup, Annabel Sutherland, is our pick to be the best bowler from the Adelaide Strikers. While the pitch is expected to favour batters, it has some movement and bounce for the quick bowlers. We’re backing the 24-year-old to use the conditions to her advantage and return with a couple of wickets.

Georgia Wareham to be Melbourne Renegades Women’s top bowler

It should not come as a surprise to anyone that we are backing the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament in the early stages to be the best bowler from the Renegades in this game. Georgia Wareham has returned with figures of 3/12 and 2/25 in the previous two games and looks set to build on that at the home of the two-time champions.