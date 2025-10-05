FACTS

Melbourne Stars Women’s team have qualified for the playoff stage only once in the 10 seasons of the Women’s Big Bash League. The first-ever hat-trick taken in the history of the Women’s BBL was by Nicole Bolton of Perth Scorchers against Hobart Hurricanes back in December, 2015.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Chance of Winning

The Perth Scorchers got off the mark with a sensational victory over Brisbane Heat courtesy of a century by star batter Beth Mooney. The team had suffered a humiliating loss in the opening game but came back strongly thanks to the wicketkeeper-batter’s heroics. They have blown hot and cold so far in recent T20 games and it remains to be seen which side of the Scorchers turns up against the Stars.

Melbourne Stars Women’s team have been historically the least successful team in the tournament, qualifying for the playoffs just once in 10 editions. Their start to the 11th season didn’t go to plan as they were forced to share the points with Adelaide Strikers due to rain despite a brilliant batting performance by the team. Opener Meg Lanning and captain Annabel Sutherland scored half centuries in the game and will be looking to repeat that performance against the Scorchers.

Perth Scorchers Women’ chances of winning - 55%

Melbourne Stars Women’ chances of winning - 45%

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Prediction & Tips 2025

We are backing Perth Scorchers’ opening batter Beth Mooney to go big in the match. She is one of the most in-form batters in world cricket, having scored 322 runs in her previous 6 games, at an average of 53.67. With a century in her previous match, the 31-year-old would be licking her lips at the prospect of facing an untested Stars’ bowling side.

Both teams have a strong top order, which provides a solid foundation for the rest of the batters to build on. The Stars developed an opening wicket stand of 38 runs against the Strikers while Perth’s opening pair has put together 108 runs in the two games they have played so far. Both teams’ bowlers are yet to cause any ripples and hence, we’re expecting them to score more than 25 runs for the first wicket.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Match Toss Prediction

The game between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars is the first of the 2025/cricket/predictions/wbbl Women’s Big Bash League. Historically, the pitch has offered equal support for both batters and bowlers. With it being the first game at the venue this season, teams wouldn’t know exactly what to expect and hence, they would like to see how the pitch behaves by bowling first.

Weather Report

Light rain is forecast to fall in Adelaide during the match, but it is unlikely to force an abandonment. The maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and the minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Perth Scorchers Women and Melbourne Stars Women Player List

Both teams looked in good touch in their most recent games and they don’t have any injury concerns either. Hence, we’re expecting the same line-up as they put out in their respective games.

Team Form

Perth Scorchers Women Team Form

The Perth Scorchers Women’s team lost their opening game against Sydney Sixers. The 2021-22 season champions, however, got over their loss immediately after by defeating Brisbane Heat away from home.

Melbourne Stars Women Team Form

The Melbourne Stars’ opening game ended in a draw after rain forced an abandonment in the fifth over of the second innings. Prior to that, the Stars had suffered four losses in as many games in the T20 Spring Challenge.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Batters

Beth Mooney to be Perth Scorchers Women’s top batter

Perth Scorchers’ opening batter Beth Mooney displayed a wide array of shots in the game against the Brisbane Heat, smashing 13 fours and three sixes en route to a 75-ball-105. The left-hander looked in great touch in the second game and also the first match when she hit three boundaries before losing her wicket for 20. We’re backing her to be the team’s highest scorer once again.

Meg Lanning to be Melbourne Stars Women’s top batter

Meg Lanning looked set for a century in the opening game before she was run out in the opening game. The unfortunate run out came a little late though as the 33-year-old had caused considerable damage to the Strikers. Lanning scored 60 runs at a strike rate of over 146 and ended the match as the highest scorer. She’ll be the one batter the Scorchers will be looking to get out early in Adelaide.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Devine to be Perth Scorchers Women’s top bowler

The Scorchers failed to take a single wicket in the opening game. However, Kiwi allrounder Sophie Devine took two wickets for the team against Brisbane Heat to help the team defend a 172-run total. She has taken just 7 wickets in 8 games in this fixture, a record she will want to set right in Adelaide.

Marizanne Kapp to be Melbourne Stars Women’s top bowler

Marizanne Kapp has played for both teams and taken 5 wickets in as many games in this fixture. In the previous game, the South African medium pacer got a breakthrough for her side against the Strikers in the very first over. This was the only wicket the team took before rain stopped play after just 26 deliveries. The 35-year-old will feel like she has unfinished business, which she will be keen on completing against the Scorchers.