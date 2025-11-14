Facts

Benjamin Van Rensburg is the leading wicket-taker for Northern Cape so far with seven wickets in four innings.

Zakir Kathrada, Mpumalanga’s opener and wicket-keeper batter, is the team’s top run scorer with 154 runs in five innings.

Northern Cape have a 2-0 clean sweep against Mpumalanga in their head-to-head record thus far.

Northern Cape vs Mpumalanga Chances of Winning

Northern Cape have had an entirely forgettable campaign so far, and they suffered their third defeat at the hands of Border last time out. The latter, having batted first, scored 184 runs which put pressure on Northern Cape’s batters. During their chase, they were not able to make any headway whatsoever as skipper Ronan Herrmann and opener Liam Doherty were the only major contributors with 24 and 23 runs, respectively. The rest of the batting lineup was rendered ineffective and they found themselves restricted to 115/8 by the end of the innings, resulting in a 69-run loss.

On the contrary, Mpumalanga made some headway as they took their second victory of the season against Limpopo. The former notched up a mere 123 runs while batting first with the help of Muhammed Mayet and Hermann Rolfes who scored 28 runs apiece, followed by Jon Hinrichsen’s 27. However, the bowlers pulled off an absolute miracle as they limited the opposition to 114 runs. They were able to eke out a nine-run win by the skin of their teeth.

Northern Cape chance of winning - 37%

Mpumalanga chance of winning - 63%

Northern Cape vs Mpumalanga Prediction & Tips 2025

Northern Cape to score low before first dismissal

Garnett Tarr and Liam Doherty have been Northern Cape’s linchpin openers in the competition so far but their collaboration has not paid off entirely. In the three matches the team played to fruition this season, the openers set up scores of 34, 24 and 17 runs. Tarr and Doherty have subpar averages of 25.66 and 22.66, respectively. Although they are the team’s top batters, they are absolutely off the mark which puts them on the backfoot against Mpumalanga’s bowlers.

Northern Cape vs Mpumalanga Toss Prediction

The batters have a massive advantage at Diamond Oval considering the sides batting first clinched victory on both occasions so far. Moreover, the toss winners elected to set the target both times and the average first innings stand of 194 is rather defensible at this venue. The teams will vie to bat first in the upcoming encounter as well.

Weather Report

A strong 75% likelihood of precipitation is predicted at Kimberley and rain is expected to cause disruptions with the temperature reaching 20 degrees Celsius on the day of the fixture.

Northern Cape and Mpumalanga Player List

Team Form

Northern Cape Team Form

Northern Cape’s batters and bowlers alike have got their work cut out considering they have not contributed much so far. Their batters, particularly, do not have the firepower to challenge Mpumalanga at all.

Mpumalanga Team Form

Mpumalanga’s form has been mediocre this season but they certainly have the strength to overcome Northern Cape. Zakir Kathrada and Hermann Rolfes have been powerful with the bat which gives the team a solid chance at victory in the upcoming game.

Northern Cape vs Mpumalanga Best Batters

Liam Doherty to be Northern Cape’s Best Batter

Liam Doherty was the second leading batter for Northern Cape in the last game against Border where he notched up 23 runs. He stands as the team’s leading run scorer overall with 77 runs in three innings, including a half-century. With an average of 25.66, he is the only reliable batter which makes him the top choice against Mpumalanga.

Zakir Kathrada to be Mpumalanga’s Best Batter

Zakir Kathrada faced a golden duck dismissal in the last game against Limpopo which is rather uncharacteristic for him. He remains their top batter this season with 154 runs in five innings which includes a half-century. Averaging at 38.50, he is expected to come good and be their standout batter in the upcoming fixture.

Northern Cape vs Mpumalanga Best Bowlers

Benjamin Van Rensburg to be Northern Cape’s Best Bowler

Benjamin Van Rensburg was the joint leading bowler for Northern Cape in the previous encounter against Border, having claimed one wicket in four overs with an economy rate of 7.00. He continues to be their top wicket-taker overall with seven wickets in four innings and an average of 17.71, making him the top choice for the next match as well.

Bryn Brokensha to be Mpumalanga’s Best Bowler

Bryn Brokensha was tied for second place among Mpumalanga’s bowlers in the previous game versus Limpopo where he took one wicket in three overs and achieved an economy rate of 8.00. He is their leading wicket-taker with six wickets in four innings and an average of 11.50, and will be anticipated to be their premier bowler against Northern Cape.