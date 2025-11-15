FACTS

With 196 runs, Jordan Silk is the leading run scorer for Tasmania in this campaign. With 208 runs, Mackenzie Harvey is the leading run scorer for South Australia in this campaign.

Tasmania vs South Australia Chance of Winning

Tasmania did not have a great campaign last season but so far they have been sublime in this campaign as they remain the only unbeaten side in the group stages and with four wins in four games they are currently at the top of the table. In the last outing, they beat Western Australia with four wickets to spare.

South Australia did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost back to back games against New South Wales and Western Australia but they head into this game after back to back wins and are currently fourth on the table. As per our calculations, Tasmania are favourites in the upcoming game.

Tasmania’ chances of winning - 55%

South Australia’ chances of winning - 45%

Tasmania vs South Australia Prediction & Tips 2025

Matthew Wade has been excellent in this campaign for Tasmania and has been one of the main reasons for their exceptional start this season. We expect him to carry on his form and to score well in the upcoming game.

Jake Fraser-McGurk has struggled to make an impact this season. He had an underwhelming campaign last season and so far he has scored 76 runs in four games which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Tasmania vs South Australia Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect rain in Hobart during the game which could have an impact in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 8C.

Clear No Rain 15C 18 Km/hr

Clear No Rain 15C 18 Km/hr

Tasmania and South Australia Player List

With Ashes on the horizon, both sides would miss their international stars in this game.

Playing TAS RED First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Tasmania Team Form

Tasmania has been the standout team in this tournament thus far as they have won all four games and are at the top of the table.

South Australia Team Form

South Australia struggled early on in this campaign as they lost the first two games, they head into this game after back to back wins.

Tasmania vs South Australia Top Batters

Jordan Silk to be Tasmania’ top batter

Jordan Silk was incredible in the last game as he scored 81 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side. Silk missed the opening game but still is the leading run scorer this term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mackenzie Harvey to be South Australia’ top batter

Mackenzie Harvey was excellent in the last game as he scored a half century and took his team over the line. Harvey is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tasmania vs South Australia Top Bowlers

Nikhil Chaudhary to be Tasmania’ top bowler

Nikhil Chaudhary has been sensational with the bowl this season. He was decent in the last game against Western Australia, with seven wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nathan McAndrew to be South Australia’ top bowler

Nathan McAndrew was sensational last season but missed the first two games this term. In two matches he has bagged six wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.