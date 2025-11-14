Facts

Knights’ Rilee Rossouw and Cole Abrahams are the first and third leading batters of the CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition with 180 and 160 runs, respectively.

South Western Districts’ Liam Alder is the third highest wicket-taker of the tournament with eight wickets in five innings.

Knights lead their head-to-head tally against South Western Districts with a 1-0 scoreline so far.

Knights vs South Western Districts Chances of Winning

Knights continue to dominate as they took on Easterns in the previous game, and the former batted first in a rain-affected 11.1-over match. Openers Gihahn Cloete and Jacques Snyman went no-holds-barred during their innings as both batters remained not out on 57 and 43, respectively. In the end, they posted 114 runs on the board and the bowlers held up their end of the bargain. Sisanda Magala bagged four wickets while Jacques Snyman captured one, and that gave the Bloemfontein-based side a solid eight-run victory via the DLS method.

South Western Districts, on the other hand, fumbled their chance of making their way up the standings. In the previous outing versus Easterns, the former notched up a competitive stand of 176 runs; opener Yaseen Valli top-scored with 42 runs while skipper George Van Heerden and all-rounder Liam Alder were tied for second place with 32 runs apiece. However, the bowlers faltered while defending as they allowed the opposition to make it over the line with six wickets in hand.

Knights chance of winning - 69%

South Western Districts chance of winning - 31%

Knights vs South Western Districts Prediction & Tips 2025

South Western Districts to score high before first dismissal

Yaseen Valli has been the mainstay opener for South Western Districts and he opened with Ruan Terblanche for a majority of the season. The latter was replaced by Kyle Jacobs in the last game but it did not have an impact on their scoring whatsoever. In the last five matches, the pairs added 56, 25, 32, 74 and 23 runs to the first wicket. Their consistency is commendable and they are expected to bring their A-game to the final group stage encounter.

Knights vs South Western Districts Toss Prediction

The toss winners elected to field first in both matches held at Mangaung Oval this season so far. However, the teams batting first won twice and the average first innings total of 157 is quite competitive, albeit one game was truncated due to the rain. In the next match, batting first will remain the toss winning skipper’s top choice.

Weather Report

Bloemfontein is set to experience rain showers on the day of the fixture and there is a massive 75% possibility of precipitation. The temperature is expected to touch 18 degrees Celsius.

Knights and South Western Districts Player List

Team Form

Knights Team Form

The Knights’ batters are absolute powerhouses this season and the team’s only defeat against Border was an anomaly. They have the potential to score big once again and their bowlers pull their weight, making them a balanced unit overall.

South Western Districts Team Form

South Western Districts have the batting prowess to put on a big total but their bowlers have been unable to curtail the opposition’s scoring. This puts them at a massive disadvantage against the Knights in the next encounter.

Knights vs South Western Districts Best Batters

Cole Abrahams to be Knights’ Best Batter

Cole Abrahams did not get a chance to bat in the previous game against Easterns. However, he remains the Knights’ second leading batter overall with 160 runs in four innings. He has two half-centuries under his belt in the tournament along with an excellent average of 40.00 which makes him the top contender for the next encounter.

George Van Heerden to be South Western Districts’ Best Batter

George Van Heerden was tied for second place in the last outing versus Easterns where he scored 32 runs before his dismissal. He furthered his lead at the top with 159 runs in five innings. He has two half-centuries and an exceptional average of 53.00 so far. He continues to be the leading pick against the Knights.

Knights vs South Western Districts Best Bowlers

Sisanda Magala to be Knights’ Best Bowler

In the last clash with Easterns, Sisanda Magala emerged as the Knights’ leading wicket-taker with a four-wicket haul in two overs and a brilliant economy rate of 6.00. He is now the joint leading bowler for the team with six wickets in two innings and a stellar average of 4.00, making him the top choice against South Western Districts.

Liam Alder to be South Western Districts’ Best Bowler

Liam Alder went wicketless in the four overs against Easterns last time out but he remains South Western Districts’ top bowler with eight wickets in five innings. Moreover, his average of 17.12 in the tournament is commendable and he is anticipated to come out on top in the upcoming fixture.