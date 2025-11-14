FACTS

With 382 runs, Pradosh Ranjan Paul is the leading run scorer for Tamil Nadu in this season. With 306 runs, Madhav Kaushik is the leading run scorer for Uttar Pradesh in this campaign.

Tamil Nadu vs Uttar Pradesh Chance of Winning

Tamil Nadu have had an underwhelming campaign so far they fall from a playoffs team last season to the failure to compete this season is just remarkable. So far this season Tamil Nadu have managed two draws and have lost two games and are currently sixth on the table. In the last match, they lost against Andhra by four wickets.

Uttar Pradesh head into this game after a brilliant game against Nagaland in the last outing. They eventually won the game by an innings and 265 runs. Uttar Pradesh are unbeaten so far in this campaign and are currently fourth on the table. As per our calculations, Uttar Pradesh are favourites in this upcoming game.

Tamil Nadu’ chances of winning - 36%

Uttar Pradesh’ chances of winning - 64%

Tamil Nadu vs Uttar Pradesh Prediction Tips 2025

Andre Siddarth C did not have a great game in this last outing regardless he has done well with the bat so far in this campaign. He has scored 224 runs with an average of 32 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Aryan Juyal had an incredible campaign last season and after a slow start to the campaign he finally showcased his class in the last game as he scored 140 runs against Nagaland which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tamil Nadu vs Uttar Pradesh Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The teams that have batted first are unbeaten in the last two games which makes us believe both sides will prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Coimbatore during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Clear No Rain 29C 13 Km/hr

Clear No Rain 29C 13 Km/hr

Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh Player List

Playing TAMI UTP First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Tamil Nadu Team Form

Tamil Nadu have struggled to compete this season as they are winless after four games and have lost two of the four matches.

Uttar Pradesh Team Form

Uttar Pradesh head into this game after a win against Nagaland. They are unbeaten after four games this term.

Tamil Nadu vs Uttar Pradesh Head to Head

Tamil Nadu have had an upper hand in this fixture against Uttar Pradesh in Ranji Trophy.

Tamil Nadu vs Uttar Pradesh Top Batters

Pradosh Ranjan Paul to be Tamil Nadu’ top batter

Pradosh Ranjan Paul has been sensational so far this season as he has been the standout batter thus far. With 382 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Tamil Nadu which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Aryan Juyal to be Uttar Pradesh’ top batter

Madhav Kaushik was sublime in the last game against Nagaland as he scored 185 runs in the first innings. So far he has scored 306 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tamil Nadu vs Uttar Pradesh Top Bowlers

R Sai Kishore to be Tamil Nadu’ top bowler

R Sai Kishore missed the opening game but since he returned in the starting lineup he has been brilliant. With 11 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shivam Sharma to be Uttar Pradesh’ top bowler

Shivam Sharma continued his form in the last game as he bagged seven wickets against Nagaland. Sharma has 11 wickets and remains the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.