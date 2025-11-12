FACTS

North East Zone have lost all of their four matches so far. North Zone have not lost a single game so far in the tournament.

North East Zone vs North Zone Chance of Winning

North East Zone are already knocked out of the tournament, having lost all of their four matches so far. They went down to South Zone by 38 runs after failing to chase down 150 runs in their previous game. The team hasn’t won any of the games but has improved as the tournament has progressed. They will be keen on registering at least one win before bowing out of the competition.

North Zone, meanwhile, are coming into this match, after beating Central Zone in their previous encounter. They chased down 128 runs with six wickets and more than three overs in hand and are sitting in second place in the points table. North Zone have won three out of four matches while one of their games ended in no result.

North Zone-W chances of winning - 95%

North East Zone-W chances of winning - 5%

North East Zone vs North Zone Prediction & Tips 2025

Najmeen Khatun was brilliant in the previous game while batting at number six. She scored 30 runs off 27 balls with five fours at a strike rate of 111.11 and must have gained a lot of confidence. Hence, she can be backed to score at least 20 runs in this game.

Shweta Sehrawat was in great touch in the previous game, smashing 62 runs off 32 balls with 11 fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 193.75. She can be backed yet again to score 35 runs in the game against North East Zone.

North East Zone vs North Zone Match Toss Prediction

Nagaland Cricket Stadium has hosted seven matches this season so far and the average score at the venue is around 150 runs. The team batting first has won all six completed matches at the venue so far this season. The team winning the toss is likely to bat first without any hesitation.

Weather Report

The weather in Sovima is expected to be clear with the sun shining at its brightest on Wednesday (November 12). The temperature is likely to be around 28-30 Degrees Celsius during the match.

Clear No Rain 28-30C 7km/hr

Clear No Rain 28-30C 7km/hr

North East Zone & North Zone Player List

We do not expect any surprises in the lineup with no fresh injury concerns for both sides.

Playing NOR NOR First Team Second Team no information yet

North Zone-W Team Form

North Zone have played four matches this season so far, winning three while one of their games ended in No Result.

North East Zone-W Team Form

North East Zone have lost all of their four matches so far in the tournament.

North East Zone vs North Zone Top Batters

Deeya Yadav to be North Zone-W’s top batter

Deeya Yadav opens the innings for North Zone and is the highest run-scorer for them this season. She is also the second highest run-scorer of the tournament, with 118 runs in three matches to her name so far. Deeya will be keen on continuing in the same vein and can be backed to be the top batter for North Zone.

Debasmita Dutta to be North East Zone-W's top batter

Debasmita Dutta is the captain of North East Zone and has tried to lead from the front for her side in almost every game. She is the only option to become the top batter for the team, having scored 91 runs in four matches so far.

North East Zone vs North Zone Top Bowlers

Amandeep Kaur to be North Zone-W’s top bowler

Amandeep Kaur has been the best bowler for North Zone so far. She is also the third highest wicket-taker of the tournament, having picked up seven wickets in three matches so far after sending down only 11 overs. She is in good form and hence, can be backed to become the top bowler for her team.

Pranita C to be North East Zone-W's top bowler

Pranita C did well in the previous game for North East Zone against South Zone. She delivered her four overs and picked up two wickets while conceding only 26 runs. Hence, she is expected to step up again to become the top bowler for her team.