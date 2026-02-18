Afghanistan vs Canada Match Prediction
AFG
89%
Chance of Winning
CND
11%
Parimatch
T20i
MA Chidambaram Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 224 runs, Darwish Rasooli is the leading run scorer for Afghanistan in 2026.
- With 442 runs, Yuvraj Samra was the leading run scorer for Canada in 2025.
Afghanistan vs Canada Chance of Winning
Afghanistan would be disappointed with how the campaign panned out, they are seen as one of the dork horses in this tournament but they have faltered in the group stages and have been knocked out. So far they have one win in three games, in the last game they beat UAE by five wickets.
Canada headed into this campaign as underdogs and have had an underwhelming season so far. They head into the final game without a single point this term. In the last game they struggled against New Zealand. As per our calculations, Afghanistan are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Afghanistan’ chances of winning - 89%
- Canada’ chances of winning - 11%
Afghanistan vs Canada Prediction & Tips 2026
Ibrahim Zadran has been one of the mainstays for Afghanistan in this format. So far in this campaign he has struggled to make an impact, even though he did well in the last game, we expect him to struggle in the upcoming game.
Navneet Dhaliwal has been sensational in this format for Canada as last year he scored 220 runs with an average of 36.66. He has been consistent thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Afghanistan vs Canada Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Chennai with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.
Afghanistan and Canada Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Gurbaz Rahmanullah
wicket keeper
Samra Yuvraj
bowler
Zadran Ibrahim
batsman
Bajwa Dilpreet Singh
all rounder
Naib Gulbadin
all rounder
Dhaliwal Navneet
batsman
Atal Sediqullah
batsman
Thaker Harsh
all rounder
Rasooli Darwish
batsman
Kirton Nicholas
batsman
Omarzai Azmatullah
all rounder
Movva Shreyas
wicket keeper
Nabi Mohammad
all rounder
Bin Zafar Saad
all rounder
Khan Rashid
bowler
Heyliger Dillon
all rounder
Ur Rahman Mujeeb
bowler
Singh Jaskarandeep
no information yet
Rahman Ziaur
all rounder
Patel Ansh
no information yet
Ahmadzai Abdullah
no information yet
Sana Kaleem
bowler
Team Form
Afghanistan Team Form
Afghanistan lost the first two games this season but in the last match they dominated against UAE.
Canada Team Form
Canada have struggled to make an impact as they have lost all three games and are fifth on the table.
Afghanistan vs Canada
T20i
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Afghanistan
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Canada
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Afghanistan vs Canada Top Batters
Darwish Rasooli to be Afghanistan’ top batter
Darwish Rasooli has been incredible prior to this tournament as he scored 156 runs and was the leading run scorer. Even though he has struggled thus far, we expect him to bounce back which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Yuvraj Samra to be Canada’ top batter
Yuvraj Samra did not have a great game in the last outing against New Zealand regardless, we are going to back him once again as last year he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Afghanistan vs Canada Top Bowlers
Rashid Khan to be Afghanistan’ top bowler
Rashid Khan remains one of the best bowlers of all time in this format and so far in this campaign he has been one of the most consistent bowlers thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Kaleem Sana to be Canada’ top bowler
Kaleem Sana struggled in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational for Canada and was the leading wicket taker last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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