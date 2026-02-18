Afghanistan vs Canada Match Prediction AFG 89 % Chance of Winning CND 11 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.12 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Afghanistan takes on Canada in the 39th game of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 19 at 07:00 PM IST.

Afghanistan vs Canada Chance of Winning

Afghanistan would be disappointed with how the campaign panned out, they are seen as one of the dork horses in this tournament but they have faltered in the group stages and have been knocked out. So far they have one win in three games, in the last game they beat UAE by five wickets.

Canada headed into this campaign as underdogs and have had an underwhelming season so far. They head into the final game without a single point this term. In the last game they struggled against New Zealand. As per our calculations, Afghanistan are favourites in the upcoming game.

Afghanistan’ chances of winning - 89%

Canada’ chances of winning - 11%

Afghanistan vs Canada Prediction & Tips 2026

Ibrahim Zadran has been one of the mainstays for Afghanistan in this format. So far in this campaign he has struggled to make an impact, even though he did well in the last game, we expect him to struggle in the upcoming game.

Navneet Dhaliwal has been sensational in this format for Canada as last year he scored 220 runs with an average of 36.66. He has been consistent thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Afghanistan vs Canada Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Chennai with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

Afghanistan and Canada Player List

Team Form

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan lost the first two games this season but in the last match they dominated against UAE.

Canada Team Form

Canada have struggled to make an impact as they have lost all three games and are fifth on the table.

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Afghanistan vs Canada Top Batters

Darwish Rasooli to be Afghanistan’ top batter

Darwish Rasooli has been incredible prior to this tournament as he scored 156 runs and was the leading run scorer. Even though he has struggled thus far, we expect him to bounce back which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Yuvraj Samra to be Canada’ top batter

Yuvraj Samra did not have a great game in the last outing against New Zealand regardless, we are going to back him once again as last year he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Afghanistan vs Canada Top Bowlers

Rashid Khan to be Afghanistan’ top bowler

Rashid Khan remains one of the best bowlers of all time in this format and so far in this campaign he has been one of the most consistent bowlers thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kaleem Sana to be Canada’ top bowler

Kaleem Sana struggled in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational for Canada and was the leading wicket taker last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.