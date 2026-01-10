Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Match Prediction SRI 43 % Chance of Winning PAK 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Sri Lanka take on Pakistan in the Final game of the three match series at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 11 at 07:00 PM IST.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka headed into this series after an underwhelming performance in the T20 format and with the T20 World Cup right in the corner, they were expecting to turn things around against Pakistan. In the opening game they struggled to make an impact as they lost the game by six wickets and they would be hoping to level the series in the upcoming game.

Unlike their opponents, Pakistan headed into 2026 after an excellent performance in this format and they dominated the opening game against Sri Lanka. The last game was called off due to rain and they would be hoping to seal the series in this game. As per our calculations, Pakistan are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka’ chances of winning - 43%

Pakistan’ chances of winning - 57%

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Prediction & Tips 2026

Kamil Mishara was brilliant in the Tri-Series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe but he struggled in the last game as he scored a duck, we expect him to bounce back and do well in the upcoming game.

Saim Ayub had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 24 off 18 balls. He has struggled for consistency in this format and even though he scored well in the last game, we expect him to score low in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy conditions in Dambulla during the game with heavy showers expected during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Clear Showers Warm Breeze

Clear Showers Warm Breeze

Sri Lanka and Pakistan Player List

Team Form

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka have managed just two wins in the last ten T20I matches and after losing the opening game, they would be hoping to bounce back.

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan continued their excellent form in this series as they won the opening game and would be hoping to end the series on a high.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Head to Head

Pakistan have had an upper hand in this fixture against Sri Lanka 17-11. Both sides went head to head twice, Pakistan won the first game and the second game was called off due to rain.

Head to Head:

Sri Lanka : 11

Pakistan: 17

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Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Top Batters

Pathum Nissanka to be Sri Lanka’ top batter

Pathum Nissanka has been the standout batter for Sri Lanka in this format and even though he struggled in the last game, we expect Nissanka to bounce back which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sahibzada Farhan to be Pakistan’ top batter

Sahibzada Farhan continued his excellent form in the last innings as he scored a brilliant half century. With 771 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Dushmantha Chameera to be Sri Lanka’ top bowler

Dushmantha Chameera was expensive in the last innings but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational in this format and is the leading wicket taker for his side in the last calendar year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mohammad Nawaz to be Pakistan’ top bowler

Mohammad Nawaz struggled to make an impact in the opening game regardless we are going to back him once again and with 36 wickets, he was the leading wicket taker in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.