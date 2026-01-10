Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Match Prediction
SRI
43%
Chance of Winning
PAK
57%
Parimatch
T20i
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 626 runs, Pathum Nissanka was the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka in 2025.
- With 771 runs, Sahibzada Farhan was the leading run scorer for Pakistan in 2025.
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Chance of Winning
Sri Lanka headed into this series after an underwhelming performance in the T20 format and with the T20 World Cup right in the corner, they were expecting to turn things around against Pakistan. In the opening game they struggled to make an impact as they lost the game by six wickets and they would be hoping to level the series in the upcoming game.
Unlike their opponents, Pakistan headed into 2026 after an excellent performance in this format and they dominated the opening game against Sri Lanka. The last game was called off due to rain and they would be hoping to seal the series in this game. As per our calculations, Pakistan are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sri Lanka’ chances of winning - 43%
- Pakistan’ chances of winning - 57%
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Prediction & Tips 2026
Kamil Mishara was brilliant in the Tri-Series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe but he struggled in the last game as he scored a duck, we expect him to bounce back and do well in the upcoming game.
Saim Ayub had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 24 off 18 balls. He has struggled for consistency in this format and even though he scored well in the last game, we expect him to score low in the upcoming game.
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy conditions in Dambulla during the game with heavy showers expected during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.
Sri Lanka and Pakistan Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Nissanka Pathum
batsman
Nafay Khawaja Muhammad
batsman
Mishara Kamil
batsman
Ayub Saim
batsman
Mendis Kusal
wicket keeper
Farhan Sahibzada
batsman
de Silva Dhananjaya
all rounder
Salman Agha
all rounder
Asalanka Charith
batsman
Khan Usman
no information yet
Shanaka Dasun
all rounder
Khan Shadab
all rounder
Nawaz Mohammad
all rounder
Hasaranga Wanindu
all rounder
Ashraf Faheem
all rounder
Malinga Eshan
bowler
Wasim Jr Mohammad
bowler
Shah Naseem
bowler
Pathirana Matheesha
bowler
Ahmed Abrar
bowler
Team Form
Sri Lanka Team Form
Sri Lanka have managed just two wins in the last ten T20I matches and after losing the opening game, they would be hoping to bounce back.
Pakistan Team Form
Pakistan continued their excellent form in this series as they won the opening game and would be hoping to end the series on a high.
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Head to Head
Pakistan have had an upper hand in this fixture against Sri Lanka 17-11. Both sides went head to head twice, Pakistan won the first game and the second game was called off due to rain.
Head to Head:
Sri Lanka : 11
Pakistan: 17
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan
T20i
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla
Sri Lanka
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Pakistan
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Top Batters
Pathum Nissanka to be Sri Lanka’ top batter
Pathum Nissanka has been the standout batter for Sri Lanka in this format and even though he struggled in the last game, we expect Nissanka to bounce back which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sahibzada Farhan to be Pakistan’ top batter
Sahibzada Farhan continued his excellent form in the last innings as he scored a brilliant half century. With 771 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Top Bowlers
Dushmantha Chameera to be Sri Lanka’ top bowler
Dushmantha Chameera was expensive in the last innings but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational in this format and is the leading wicket taker for his side in the last calendar year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mohammad Nawaz to be Pakistan’ top bowler
Mohammad Nawaz struggled to make an impact in the opening game regardless we are going to back him once again and with 36 wickets, he was the leading wicket taker in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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