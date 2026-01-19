Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Match Prediction
GUJ
41%
Chance of Winning
RCB
59%
Parimatch
T20
BCA Stadium, Vadodara
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 149 runs, Sophie Devine is the leading run scorer for Gujarat Giants Women this season.
- With 166 runs, Smriti Mandhana is the leading run scorer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women this season.
Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Chance of Winning
Gujarat Giants Women had a brilliant start to the campaign as they won back to back games against UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals Women but since then their form has taken a nose dive and have lost back to back games. In the last match they went head to head against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and they lost the game by 32 runs.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have been sublime in the first half of the campaign as they started the season with four games on the bounce and would be hoping to continue their run. In the last game they beat Delhi Capitals Women. As per our calculations, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Gujarat Giants Women’ chances of winning - 41%
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ chances of winning - 59%
Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Prediction & Tips 2026
Beth Mooney was solid last season but had a slow start to the season this term. She has managed to turn things around and has scored 33 and 27 in the last two matches which makes us believe she will do well in the upcoming game.
Richa Ghosh had a brilliant game against Gujarat Giants Women early on in this campaign as she scored 44 off 28 balls and took her team over the line. We expect her to have a similar impact and to score well in the upcoming game.
Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Vadodara during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.
Gujarat Giants Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Mooney Beth
wicket keeper
Harris Grace
all rounder
Devine Sophie
all rounder
Mandhana Smriti
batsman
Sharma Anushka Brijmohan
batsman
Voll Georgia
batsman
Gardner Ashleigh
all rounder
Ghosh Richa
wicket keeper
Ahuja Kanika S
all rounder
Naik Gautami
no information yet
Wareham Georgia
bowler
de Klerk Nadine
all rounder
Fulmali Bharati
batsman
Yadav Radha
all rounder
Gautam Kashvee Sudesh
bowler
Rawat Prema
all rounder
Kanwer TP
all rounder
Patil Shreyanka Rajesh
all rounder
Kumari Happy
no information yet
Satghare Sayali Ganesh
all rounder
Singh Renuka
bowler
Bell Lauren
bowler
Team Form
Gujarat Giants Women Team Form
Gujarat Giants Women won back to back games early on this season but since then they have lost back to back games.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Team Form
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have had a perfect start to the season as they have won four games on the bounce.
Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Head to Head
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women hold a slight edge over Gujarat Giants Women 4-3. Both sides went head to head early on this season and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women won the game.
Head to Head:
Gujarat Giants Women : 03
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: 04
Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women
T20
BCA Stadium, Vadodara, null
Gujarat Giants
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Top Batters
Sophie Devine to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top batter
Sophie Devine did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back her once again as with 149 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Smriti Mandhana to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top batter
Smriti Mandhana had a slow start to the season but was sensational in the last game as she scored 96 runs against Delhi Capitals Women and is the leading run scorer which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Top Bowlers
Sophie Devine to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top bowler
Sophie Devine continued her excellent form in the last match as she bagged three wickets and with eight wickets thus far, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nadine de Klerk to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top bowler
Nadine de Klerk could not have hoped for a better start as a Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women. So far with eight wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
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