Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Match Prediction GUJ 41 % Chance of Winning RCB 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Gujarat Giants Women take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in the 12th game of the 2026 Women's Premier League at BCA Stadium, Vadodara. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 19 at 07:30 PM IST.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Chance of Winning

Gujarat Giants Women had a brilliant start to the campaign as they won back to back games against UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals Women but since then their form has taken a nose dive and have lost back to back games. In the last match they went head to head against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and they lost the game by 32 runs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have been sublime in the first half of the campaign as they started the season with four games on the bounce and would be hoping to continue their run. In the last game they beat Delhi Capitals Women. As per our calculations, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Giants Women’ chances of winning - 41%

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ chances of winning - 59%

Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Prediction & Tips 2026

Beth Mooney was solid last season but had a slow start to the season this term. She has managed to turn things around and has scored 33 and 27 in the last two matches which makes us believe she will do well in the upcoming game.

Richa Ghosh had a brilliant game against Gujarat Giants Women early on in this campaign as she scored 44 off 28 balls and took her team over the line. We expect her to have a similar impact and to score well in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Vadodara during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

Gujarat Giants Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Player List

Team Form

Gujarat Giants Women Team Form

Gujarat Giants Women won back to back games early on this season but since then they have lost back to back games.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have had a perfect start to the season as they have won four games on the bounce.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Head to Head

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women hold a slight edge over Gujarat Giants Women 4-3. Both sides went head to head early on this season and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women won the game.

Head to Head:

Gujarat Giants Women : 03

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: 04

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Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Top Batters

Sophie Devine to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top batter

Sophie Devine did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back her once again as with 149 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Smriti Mandhana to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top batter

Smriti Mandhana had a slow start to the season but was sensational in the last game as she scored 96 runs against Delhi Capitals Women and is the leading run scorer which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Devine to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top bowler

Sophie Devine continued her excellent form in the last match as she bagged three wickets and with eight wickets thus far, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nadine de Klerk to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top bowler

Nadine de Klerk could not have hoped for a better start as a Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women. So far with eight wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.