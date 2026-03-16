Facts: Haryana have the best record in the Vijay Hazare Trophy since the start of the 2023/24 season, registering 16 wins in 17 matches.

Bengal’s captain Sudip Kumar Gharami needs just 62 runs to complete 1000 runs in List A cricket.

Haryana vs Bengal Chance of Winning

Defending champions Haryana qualified for the knockout stages of the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy by finishing second in Group A behind Gujarat, who have a perfect record. Haryana lost their first game of the tournament against the eventual table toppers before winning six games in a row.

Bengal, on the other hand, had a stuttering run in the group stage. They started off with a win over Delhi but they had to share the points with Tripura in the next game due to rain. While they came back strongly to top the group with three wins on the bounce, they suffered a shock loss to Madhya Pradesh to fall down to second spot.

Haryana Chance of Winning - 34%

Bengal Chance of Winning - 66%

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Haryana vs Bengal Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Bengal will be wary of Haryana’s Ankit Kumar after his exploits in the quarter-final last season. The 27-year-old opener smashed a run-a-ball 102 to help his team go through to the semis. He shines on the biggest stages, evidenced by his return of 202 runs in the three knockout games last season. With two 60+ scores in the last 2 games, he has had the perfect warm up to go big on the biggest stage once again.

With 206 runs in the last two matches, Sudip Kumar Gharami comes into the match in great form. We’re backing him to do well at the top of the order and set a good platform for the rest of the Bengal batsmen to follow. Expect Gharami to go big in the game and help his team put up a fight against the defending champions.

Haryana vs Bengal Match Toss Prediction

This is the first match scheduled to be played at the Moti Bagh stadium this season, which sees an average of 242 runs scored by teams batting first in ODIs. With the way the tournament has supported teams chasing, we’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to field first.

Weather Report

The players are in for a sunny day during the match in Vadodara. The temperature is expected to be in the mid teens at the start of the match and peaking at 29 degrees celsius in the afternoon. There’s no rain expected so fans can expect a full game.

Haryana News & Player List

Haryana Player List

Ankit Kumar (c), Dinesh Bana, Himanshu Rana, Yuvraj Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Ashok Menaria, Nishant Sindhu, Sumit Kumar, Harshal Patel, Dheeru Singh, Kapil Hooda, Aman Kumar, Amit Rajak, Parth Vats, Rahul Tewatia

Predicted Playing XI

Himanshu Rana Batter Ankit Kumar Batter Nishant Sindhu Allrounder Dinesh Bana Wicketkeeper Rahul Tewatia Allrounder Parth Vats Allrounder Sumit Kumar Allrounder Aman Kumar Bowler Yuvraj Singh Batter Amit Rana Bowler Anshul Kamboj Allrounder

Haryana Team Form

Haryana, after an unbeaten season with 10 wins in a row, started the campaign with an opening day loss to Gujarat. The defending champions, however, registered six wins on the trot to qualify for the knockout stages by finishing second in Group A.

Bengal News & Player List

Bengal Player List

Sudip Kumar Gharami (c), Mohammad Shami, Anustup Majumdar, Abhishek Porel (wk), Sudip Chatterjee, Karan Lal, Shakir Habib Gandhi (wk), Sumanta Gupta, Subham Chatterjee, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Pradipta Pramanik, Kaushik Maity, Vikas Singh (Sr), Mukesh Kumar, Saksham Chaudhary, Rohit Kumar, Md Kaif, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Sayan Ghosh, Kanishk Seth

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Porel Wicketkeeper Sudip Kumar Gharami Batter Sudip Chatterjee Batter Anustup Majumdar Batter Sumanta Gupta Allrounder Karan Lal Batter Pradipta Pramanik Allrounder Mohammed Shami Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler Kanishk Seth Allrounder Sayan Ghosh Bowler

Bengal Team Form

A loss to Madhya Pradesh in the final group game condemned Bengal to second spot as Baroda took advantage of their slip-up to finish top of the group. Bengal, who registered four wins in the group, were unlucky to have their match against Tripura washed out, which contributed to them losing points and allowing Baroda to overtake them.

Haryana vs Bengal Head to Head

Bengal are winless in matches against Haryana in List A cricket. The first match scheduled between the two teams was called off with Haryana winning the next two games, most recently last season in their victorious Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign.

Head to Head

Haryana: 2

Bengal: 0

Draw: 0

No Result: 1

Haryana vs Bengal Betting Odds

Haryana’s opening pair to outperform Bengal’s

Despite Bengal’s exploits with the bat, the partnership at the top of the order has been dismal, to say the least. Barring a 111-run stand against lowly Bihar, their opening wicket partnership has yet to cross more than 25 runs in any match. Haryana, on the other hand, have put together 357 runs in seven matches with a high score of 192 against Goa. Despite batting on a relatively unknown surface, we’re backing the defending champions’ opening pair to score more than the Bengal’s openers.

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Haryana vs Bengal Top Batters

Ankit Kumar to be Haryana’s top batsman

Haryana’s opening batsman Ankit Kumar comes into the match with back-to-back fifties to help his team qualify for the knockout stages. The 27-year-old averages 63.50 in the tournament, having amassed 381 runs in seven games. If the defending champions are to progress further, Ankit Kumar will have to perform well.

Sudip Kumar Gharami to be Bengal’s top batsman

The Bengal team captain is one of the most in-form batsmen in the tournament right now. After four uninspiring matches, Gharami stepped up massively and scored 107* and 99 in the next two matches. The 25-year-old is the team’s leading run scorer in the tournament with 261 runs in six games.

Haryana vs Bengal Top Bowlers

Amit Rana to be Haryana’s top bowler

Off spinner Amit Rana has been a figure of consistency for the team, taking wickets in each match that he has played. The 29-year-old has taken 12 wickets so far and comes into the match on the back of 4 wickets in two games. We’re backing him to trouble the Bengal batsmen in Vadodara.

Sayan Ghosh to be Bengal’s top bowler

The second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament, Sayan Ghosh, will be given the task to restrict the Haryana batsmen. The 32-year-old medium pacer, who has taken 14 wickets in 6 games so far this season, is yet to return empty-handed from any of the games this edition.