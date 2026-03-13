Konark Suryas Odisha vs Southern Super Stars Match Prediction BHIK 45 % Chance of Winning SOS 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.97 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The third match of the Legends League Cricket will be exciting, as Konark Suryas Odisha will be going against Southern Super Stars. This match will be played on 13th March at 7:30 PM IST at the Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground. Konark Suryas Odisha finished as the runner-up in the previous season. On the other hand, Southern Super Stars will be entering this season as the defending champions. It will be intense to see whether Konark will take revenge for their final loss, or will it be Southern Super Stars who get a winning start.

Who will win? Konark Suryas Odisha Southern Super Stars Vote 0 votes

Facts: Southern Super Stars defeated Konark Suryas Odisha in a Super Over in their last head-to-head encounter.

Piyush Chawla will be a key bowler for Konark Suryas Odisha, as he has taken 327 wickets in 304 T20s at an average of 24.46.

Dilshan Munaweera from Southern Super Stars has scored 2865 runs in 136 innings at an average of 22.20.

Konark Suryas Odisha vs Southern Super Stars Chances of Winning

Southern Super Stars have been strong against Konark Suryas Odisha in the head-to-head encounters, which increases their chances of winning. In the next game, they have stars such as Yusuf Pathan, who has scored 4852 runs in 243 innings at an average of 27.56, and Baltej Singh Dhanda, who has secured 53 wickets in 41 innings at an average of 21.66. On the other hand, Konark Suryas Odisha will be eager to take revenge for their previous loss against them. The team will bring in stars such as Jermaine Blackwood, who has scored 395 runs in 26 innings at an average of 17.17, and Piyush Chawla, who has taken 327 wickets in 304 T20s at an average of 24.46.

Konark Suryas Odisha Chances of Winning: 45%

Southern Super Stars Chances of Winning: 55%

Konark Suryas Odisha vs Southern Super Stars Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Konark Suryas Odisha were able to do well in the last season but fell short of winning the title. The team secured three wins in 7 games in the league stages but went on to play the finals. Still, they finished as the runner-up of the tournament. They have batsmen such as Chirag Gandhi, who has scored 1266 runs in 61 innings at an average of 30.87, and Faiz Ahmad, who has scored 138 runs in 8 innings at an average of 23. In the bowling line-up, the team has Miguel Cummins, who holds 7 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 47.85.

On the other hand, Southern Super Stars have been dominant against Konark Suryas Odisha in the head-to-head encounters. They also finished as the champions in the previous season. Their team also has strong batsmen, which includes Robin Bist, who has scored 476 runs in 33 innings at an average of 15.86, and Varun Sood, who has scored 258 runs in 16 innings at an average of 25.80. In its bowling line-up, the team has Siddharth Trivedi, who has taken 103 wickets in 102 innings at an average of 26.13.

Konark Suryas Odisha vs Southern Super Stars Match Toss Prediction

The match between Konark Suryas Odisha and Southern Super Stars will be played at the Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground. This ground has not hosted any international or domestic games till now. However, tournaments such as Legends League Cricket have been hosted here previously, and the ground is known for its favour towards the chasing teams. Dew might play an important role for the teams to decide whether they should chase or not.

Weather Report

The match between Konark Suryas Odisha and Southern Super Stars won't be affected due to the weather conditions. This match is expected to be fully played, as there are no chances of rain.

Konark Suryas Odisha and Southern Super Stars Player List

Team Form

Konark Suryas Odisha Team Form

Konark Suryas won 3 out of 7 games in the league stages last season and finished as the runner-up.

Southern Super Stars Team Form

Southern Super Stars were dominant in the last season, with 5 wins in 7 matches and they also won the title.

Konark Suryas Odisha vs Southern Super Stars T20i Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground, null Bhilwara Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.97 Bet Now! Southern Super Stars Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now!

Konark Suryas Odisha vs Southern Super Stars Top Batters

Chirag Gandhi will be the key batsman for Konark Suryas Odisha, as he prepares for the upcoming match. He has scored 1266 runs in 61 innings at an average of 30.87.

Yusuf Pathan will be the top batsman for Southern Super Stars, noting his experience in the game. He has scored 4852 runs in the T20 format at an average of 27.56.

Konark Suryas Odisha vs Southern Super Stars Top Bowlers

Piyush Chawla will be the key bowler for Konark Suryas Odisha in the LLC, as he brings experience to the team. He has taken 327 wickets in 304 T20s at an average of 24.46.

Baltej Singh Dhanda will be among the top bowlers for Southern Super Stars in the upcoming match. He has taken 53 wickets in 41 innings at an average of 21.66.