Pakistan A vs Oman Match Prediction PAK 89 % Chance of Winning OMN 11 % Pakistan A take on Oman in the opening game of the 2025 ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 14 at 12:00 PM IST.

FACTS

With six wickets, Sufiyan Muqeem was the leading run scorer for Pakistan A in the last campaign. Pakistan A are unbeaten against Oman in T20 format.

Pakistan A vs Oman Chance of Winning

Pakistan A head into this tournament as one of the favourites to go all the way and would be hoping to put down a marker in the opening game of the campaign against Oman who they beat the last time in the group stages back in 2024. They made the semifinals in this tournament back in 2024.

Oman head into this tournament after underperforming in the last campaign back in 2024.They struggled in the group stages and ended up with three defeats in three games and ended up fourth on the table. As per our calculations, Pakistan A are favourites in the upcoming game.

Pakistan A’ chances of winning - 89%

Oman’ chances of winning - 11%

Pakistan A vs Oman Prediction & Tips 2025

Arafat Minhas was one of the very few batters in this squad who played the last Asia Cup. He was solid in this calendar year and was one of the positives in the last campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hammad Mirza has struggled to make a mark in T20 format as so far he has scored 421 runs with an average of 19.13. In the last campaign he scored 43 runs in three games which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Pakistan A vs Oman Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three of the four games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Doha during the game with minimum chances of any disruption in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Clear No Rain 29C 10 Km/hr

Clear No Rain 29C 10 Km/hr

Pakistan A and Oman Player List

We do not expect any changes in the lineup for both sides.

Playing PAK OMN First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Pakistan A Team Form

Pakistan A made the semifinals in the last edition of the Asia Cup, they ended up with two wins in three games in the group stages.

Oman Team Form

Oman struggled to make an impact in the Asia Cup last term as they lost all three games and were knocked out of the tournament.

Pakistan A vs Oman Top Batters

Mohammad Faiq to be Pakistan A’ top batter

Mohammad Faiq callup in the squad is not at all surprising as in seven matches he has scored 401 runs with an average of 100.25. We expect him to make an impact in the upcoming game.

Wasim Ali to be Oman’ top batter

Wasim Ali has been one of the most consistent T20 batters for Oman in this calendar year as he has scored 224 runs and he heads into this tournament as one of the most experienced batters in this side. We believe he will make a mark in this game.

Pakistan A vs Oman Top Bowlers

Sufiyan Muqeem to be Pakistan A’ top bowler

Sufiyan Muqeem was excellent in the last campaign for Pakistan A as he was the stand out bowler for his side and was also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Samay Shrivastava to be Oman’ top bowler

Samay Shrivastava has been one of the most economical bowlers for Oman in the T20 format. Shrivastava’s experience will be huge for Oman in this campaign as we expect him to make an impact which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.