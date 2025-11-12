FACTS

Brisbane Heat have finished runners-up in each of the last two seasons.

Perth Scorchers’ Beth Mooney has played for both teams and amassed more than 350 runs for each side in this fixture.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat Women’s team have the psychological edge over their opponents, having defeated them by 7 wickets in the recently concluded T20 Spring League. Last year’s Women’s Big Bash League runner-up, however, were handed a humbling by reigning champions Melbourne Renegades in the opening game of the 2025-26 season. Only three of their batters reached double digits as the rest lost their wicket early.

Perth Scorchers Women’s team will be looking at the game in Brisbane as a chance of redemption after suffering an embarrassing defeat in the opening game. The Sydney Sixers bowled them out for just 109 runs with Ashleigh Gardner taking a five-wicket haul. Their bowlers failed to get a single breakthrough as the Sixers completed a 10-wicket win. The Scorchers will need to pull off a miraculous comeback if they are to avoid another season outside the playoff spots.

Brisbane Heat Women’ chances of winning - 58%

Perth Scorchers Women’ chances of winning - 42%

Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Prediction & Tips 2025

We are backing Aussie international Grace Harris to go big in the match. The 32-year-old has a stellar record against the Perth outfit, scoring 445 runs against them in 15 innings. With an average of over 31 and a strike rate close to 150, she is the danger woman for the Heat going into the game.

Perth Scorchers opener Beth Mooney looked like she was on course for a big score against the Sixers before Lauren Cheatle got her out on 20. The 31-year-old had smashed three fours in just 14 balls before losing her wicket. The wicketkeeper-batter averages over 37 in the previous 6 games and looks in good touch to cause problems for the Heat bowlers.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Match Toss Prediction

The two matches played at the Allan Border Field so far this season have gone in favour of the chasing teams. The Melbourne Renegades completed a 7-wicket victory over the hosts in the tournament opener while Hobart Hurricanes handed the Sydney Thunder Women’s team a 6-wicket loss. Both matches also saw teams opt to bowl first, which is what we’re expecting in the third game scheduled to be played at the venue this season, too.

Weather Report

After a couple of rain-interrupted games, the sunny weather forecast for the game in Brisbane is a welcome change. There is very little chance of rain in the game just after lunch time, but it is more likely that the clouds will steer clear. The maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and the minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

Brisbane Heat Women and Perth Scorchers Women Player List

Both teams have a clean bill of health and should play their best XI despite the results in their respective opening games.

Team Form

Brisbane Heat Women Team Form

The Heat started their tournament with a loss to reigning champions Melbourne Renegades. They are winless in each of their previous four games in T20 cricket.

Perth Scorchers Women Team Form

Perth Scorchers Women’s loss in the opening game to Sydney Sixers was their first loss in four games. They have won twice in five matches, which has also seen an abandoned game.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Top Batters

Jemimah Rodrigues to be Brisbane Heat Women’s top batter

India’s rising star Jemimah Rodrigues may have failed to perform in the opening game, but there is no doubting her talent. It is only a matter of time before she comes good and with the form the Scorchers are in, we believe it could be in this match. The 25-year-old averaged 33.37 last season and amassed 267 runs in 10 games to end the season as the second-highest run scorer for the Heat.

Beth Mooney to be Perth Scorchers Women’s top batter

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Beth Mooney is the Perth Scorchers’ most in-form batter. The 31-year-old has scored 224 runs in her previous 6 games, at an average of 37.33. Mooney has played for both teams and scored 705 runs in this fixture with 352 runs coming for her current team in just 10 matches.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Top Bowlers

Jess Jonassen to be Brisbane Heat Women’s top bowler

With 26 wickets in 21 games against Perth Scorchers, Jess Jonassen is the leading wicket-taker in this fixture. With a small target to defend in the opening game, the 33-year-old got only one over to bowl. However, we are backing last season’s third-highest wicket-taker to be the best Brisbane Heat bowler in the match.

Alana King to be Perth Scorchers Women’s top bowler

Leg spinner Alana King returned empty-handed at the WACA as the Scorchers suffered a 10-wicket loss against the Sixers. However, the 29-year-old Aussie international averages more than 2 wickets per game against the Brisbane franchise. She finished joint-top in the bowling charts last season and considering her record against the Heat, we’re backing her to be the team’s best bowler.