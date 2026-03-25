Ghana vs Malawi ICC Men's T20 2028 World Cup Americas Sub Regional Qualifier B Match Prediction MAL 55 % Chance of Winning GHA 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The 6th match in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier B will be intense, as it will be Ghana going against Malawi. This match will be played on 25 March at 7:20 PM IST at the Achimota Senior Secondary School A Field. Ghana has received a positive start to this tournament, and they will aim to continue the same in the upcoming match. On the other hand, things have been quite the opposite for Malawi as they aim to regain momentum in the next game.

Who will win? Ghana Malawi Vote 0 votes

Facts: Malawi and Ghana have defeated each other once in the head-to-head encounters.

Obed Harvey will be a key batsman for Ghana, with 79 runs in 4 matches at an average of 26.33.

Kelvin Thuchila will be a vital bowler for Malawi, as he holds 18 wickets in 17 innings at an average of 17.64.

Ghana vs Malawi Chances of Winning

Ghana will be keen to continue its winning momentum in the next game against Malawi. They have been a better performer in the T20I format lately and also take up the home ground advantage. They feature players like Lee Nyarko, who took four wickets in three innings at an average of 6.50, and Obed Harvey, who scored 79 runs in four innings at an average of 26.33. On the other hand, Malawi will be heading to the next game with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Ghana in the recent head-to-head match. They feature players like Kelvin Thuchila, who has taken 18 wickets in 17 innings at an average of 17.64, and Sami Sohail, who has amassed 1988 runs in 62 innings at an average of 46.23.

Ghana Chances of Winning: 45%

Malawi Chances of Winning: 55%

Ghana vs Malawi Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Ghana comes as the close contenders of their upcoming match against Malawi, as they are likely to secure another win. The team will be taking home ground advantage throughout the tournament, which will help them to use the home condition favourability to continue their form. They have batters like Samson Awiah, who has scored 52 runs in 5 innings at an average of 17.33, and Richmond Baaleri, who has scored 78 runs in 5 innings at an average of 26. With 13 wickets at an average of 5 in 5 games, Obed Harvey has been a vital bowler for the squad.

On the other hand, Malawi has not been able to give its best in the shortest format lately. But they will also be looking forward to a winning start in the game against Ghana. The team will be keen to secure another win over Ghana, just like they did in the last game. They have batters like Suhail Vayani, who has scored 182 runs in 26 innings at an average of 9.57, and Gift Kansonkho, who has scored 657 runs in 46 innings at an average of 16.02. Sami Sohail, who has taken 64 wickets at an average of 17.92 in 53 innings, has also been able to contribute with the ball.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

Our team of experts has prepared a list of the cricket betting sites you can place bets on this match in the cricket sections. Also you can get betting apps for cricket for live streaming, checking odds on the go.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Ghana vs Malawi Match Toss Prediction

The match between Ghana and Malawi will take place at the Achimota Senior Secondary School A Field, as Ghana takes the home ground advantage. This venue is known to benefit batsmen in the early stages of the game. In the 13 T20 Internationals played here, the team batting first has won eight, while the one that chases has won five. The average score at this place is 118 in the first inning and drops to 96 in the second. The team which will win the toss will bat first, according to an assessment of the pitch conditions.

Weather Report

Ghana's match versus Malawi could be affected by the weather. On the day of the game, there is a 20% chance of rain and strong gusts, which could have an impact on the result.

Cloudy 77% 27° - 29° C 24 kmph

Cloudy 77% 27° - 29° C 24 kmph

Ghana and Malawi Player List

Playing MAL GHA First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Ghana Team Form

Ghana has finally regained its winning momentum, and the team continues to grab consecutive wins. Now, with the next game against Malawi at their home venue, they will aim for another win and strengthen their spot at the top. They feature players like Enoch Frimpong, who took four wickets in four innings at an average of 7.75, and Alex Osei, who scored 29 runs in three innings at an average of 9.66.

Malawi Team Form

Malawi has still not been able to secure wins consistently in the shortest format of the game. The team will rely on its recent win over Ghana to regain its winning momentum. They feature players like Aaftab Limdawala, who has taken 28 wickets in 38 innings at an average of 24.57, and Daniel Jakiel, who has amassed 210 runs in 30 innings at an average of 12.35.

Ghana vs Malawi T20i Achimota Senior Secondary School A Field, null Malawi Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.57 Bet Now! Ghana Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.28 Bet Now!

Ghana vs Malawi Top Batters

One of Ghana's most important hitters in the previous tournament was Obed Harvey. At an average of 26.33, he managed to score 79 runs for the club in 4 innings.

In Malawi's upcoming match against Ghana, Sami Sohail will be a crucial batter. In 62 Twenty20 Internationals, he has amassed 1988 runs at a strike rate of 124.79 and an average of 46.23.

Ghana vs Malawi Top Bowlers

In the most recent tournament, Obed Harvey also helped Ghana with the ball. In five games, he took 13 wickets at an average of five.

For Malawi in the shortest format, Kelvin Thuchila has demonstrated consistency with the ball. At an average of 17.64, he has taken 18 wickets for the side in 17 innings.