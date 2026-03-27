Eswatini vs Tanzania ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier B Match Prediction
ESW
46%
Chance of Winning
TAN
54%
Parimatch
T20i
Achimota Senior Secondary School A Field
Who will win?
Facts:
- Tanzania has won its only head-to-head match against Eswatini by 66 runs.
- Adil Butt took 7 wickets for Eswatini in his last 4 innings at an average of 16.14.
- Arun Yadav has scored 421 runs in 11 innings for Tanzania at an average of 42.10.
Eswatini vs Tanzania Chances of Winning
Tanzania will be heading into the next game against Eswatini with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Eswatini in the head-to-head encounters which could help them to grab another win. Key players in their lineup include Khalidy Juma, who has taken 21 wickets in 15 innings at an average of 16.80, and Arun Yadav, who has scored 421 runs in 11 innings at an average of 42.10. On the other hand, Eswatini will be finding it difficult to maintain their form in this game. But their winning streak has surely boosted their confidence levels, which could help the team for a turnaround. They feature players like Minhaz Khojbariya, who claimed four wickets in four innings at an average of 18, and Adil Butt, who scored 227 runs in five innings at an average of 45.40.
- Eswatini Chances of Winning: 46%
- Tanzania Chances of Winning: 54%
Eswatini vs Tanzania Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Eswatini has been one of the top contenders in this tournament. But in the upcoming match, they will be going against yet another top contender, which is Tanzania. Although they have not been strong against Tanzania in the head-to-head encounters, the team will be willing to take advantage of its recent winning streak to come out victorious. They have batters like Eric Phiri, who has scored 97 runs in 4 innings at an average of 32.33, and Hujeifa Jangariya, who has scored 129 runs in 4 innings at an average of 43. Adil Butt also performed well with the ball, averaging 16.14 while acquiring 7 wickets in 4 innings.
On the other hand, Tanzania has finally regained its winning momentum in the T20 format after consecutive losses. Now the upcoming match against Eswatini could help the team to strengthen its position at the top. They have also been strong against Eswatini in the head-to-head encounters, which could help them to come out victorious. They have hitters like Kassim Nassoro, who has scored 896 runs in 61 innings at an average of 17.92, and Mukesh Suthar, who has scored 234 runs in 10 innings at an average of 46.80. With four wickets at an average of 20.50 in five innings, Ajith Augustin will be a vital bowler for the team.
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Eswatini vs Tanzania Match Toss Prediction
The Achimota Senior Secondary School A Field will host the game between Tanzania and Eswatini. In the early phases of the game, this ground is renowned to favor the batsmen. The side batting first has won eight of the thirteen Twenty20 Internationals played here, while the chasing team has won five. At this venue, the average score in the first inning is 118, and in the second, it falls to 96. Examining the same, it may be concluded that the team that won the toss will bat first.
Weather Report
The weather may have an impact on Tanzania's match against Eswatini. There is a 20% possibility of rain and strong winds on the day of the game, which could affect the outcome.
Eswatini and Tanzania Players List
Team Form
Eswatini Team Form
Eswatini has maintained an impressive form in the T20 format lately. With their winning streak, they will be heading into the next game against Tanzania with high confidence levels. They feature players like Kamrul Hasan, who scored 59 runs at an average of 19.66 in three innings, and Minhaj Kulfiwala, who got two wickets in an innings at an average of 0.50.
Tanzania Team Form
Tanzania has regained its winning momentum with the start of the tournament. And now they will be looking forward to the match against Eswatini as an opportunity to convert it into a winning streak. They feature players like Laksh Bakania and Kassim Nassoro, who has taken 47 wickets at an average of 22.65 in 61 innings.
Eswatini vs Tanzania Head to Head
Eswatini vs Tanzania
T20i
Achimota Senior Secondary School A Field, null
Eswatini
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Tanzania
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Eswatini vs Tanzania Top Batters
In the forthcoming game against Tanzania, Adil Butt will be a crucial batter for Eswatini. In the T20I series against Mozambique, he has averaged 45.40 while scoring 227 runs for the squad.
For Tanzania, Arun Yadav will be a key player in this competition. In 11 innings, he has scored 421 runs for the squad at a strike rate of 153.64 and an average of 42.10.
Eswatini vs Tanzania Top Bowlers
Adil Butt will continue to be a vital member of Eswatini's bowling lineup. He managed to take 7 wickets at an average of 16.14 in 4 innings during the T20I series against Mozambique.
Even in the previous tournament, Tanzania's Khalidy Juma performed admirably with the ball. At an average of 16.80, he has taken 21 wickets for the side in 15 innings.
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