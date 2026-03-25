New Zealand vs South Africa, The South Africa tour of New Zealand Match Prediction NZ 55 % Chance of Winning SA 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The South Africa tour of New Zealand is coming to an end, as the 5th T20I brings a do-or-die situation for both teams. This match will be played on 25 March at 11:45 AM IST at the Hagley Oval. New Zealand lost the previous game by 19 runs, as the team lost a chance to win and take the series with them. On the other hand, South Africa were able to secure a dominant win after consecutive losses to keep the series alive. It remains to be seen which one of these two teams take the series home.

Who will win? New Zealand South Africa Vote 0 votes

Facts: New Zealand has defeated South Africa three times in the last five matches against each other, while losing the other two.

Tom Latham has scored 5 runs off 19 balls against Gerald Coetzee, while also losing his wicket once.

Tony de Zorzi has scored 7 runs off 3 balls against James Neesham, and is yet to lose his wicket.

New Zealand vs South Africa Chances of Winning

New Zealand will be entering the fifth T20I of the series with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against the Proteas and also takes the home ground advantage, which will help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Tom Latham, who has scored 81 runs in 3 innings at an average of 40.50, and Ben Sears, who took 6 wickets in 4 matches at an average of 13.17. On the other hand, South Africa cannot be underestimated even in the last game. With a win in the previous match, the team has now regained its winning momentum. They have players such as Connor Esterhuizen, who has scored 125 runs in 4 matches at an average of 41.67, and Gerald Coetzee, who took 6 wickets in 4 matches at an average of 16.

New Zealand Chances of Winning: 55%

South Africa Chances of Winning: 45%

New Zealand vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

New Zealand has been a strong contender to secure a series win over South Africa. But injury and player availability issues didn't allow the team to get an early win in the series. In the last match, they will also be taking the home ground advantage and have also shown better form in the head-to-head games. They have batsmen such as Tim Robinson, who has scored 56 runs in 4 matches at an average of 14, and Cole McConchie, who has scored 43 runs in 3 innings at an average of 21.50. Their bowling line-up has Kyle Jamieson, who holds 5 wickets in 4 matches at an average of 24.20.

On the other hand, South Africa made a remarkable comeback in the 4th T20I, as their win in the 4th game makes this one a do-or-die for both teams. Considering the Proteas’ recent form, they will be keen to secure another win and end the series as the winners. They have batters such as George Linde, who has scored 70 runs in 3 innings at an average of 35, and Dian Forrester, who has scored 62 runs in 4 innings at an average of 20.67. Keshav Maharaj has also been a key bowler, with 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 20.33.

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New Zealand vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

The 5th T20I between New Zealand and South Africa will be played at the Hagley Oval. This venue is known to favour the teams chasing, as 10 out of 17 T20Is played here have been won by the team bowling first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 155 and it drops to 129 in the second innings. Taking a look at the pitch conditions, it can be predicted that the team winning the toss would elect to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between New Zealand and South Africa is unlikely to be affected due to the weather conditions. However, it must be noted that there is a 10% chance of rain on the match day.

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Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

New Zealand and South Africa Players List

Team Form

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand had regained its winning momentum in the T20I format but the team suffered a loss yet again. Now, they are holding three losses and two wins in the last five games. But the team takes home ground advantage which could help them to regain momentum and end the series with a win. They have players such as James Neesham, who took 2 wickets in 4 matches at an average of 40.50, and Nick Kelly, who has scored 43 runs in 4 matches at an average of 14.33.

South Africa Team Form

South Africa has come out as the underdogs of the T20I series. The team has shown improvements in its form, winning three of its last five T20I matches. The Proteas will be keen to continue their form even in the last T20I to clinch the series. They have players such as Prenelan Subrayen, who took 2 wickets in the last game at an average of 6.50, and Rubin Hermann, who has scored 58 runs in 4 innings at an average of 19.33.

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New Zealand vs South Africa Top Batters

Cole McConchie has turned out to be a vital batsman for New Zealand in this series. He has managed to score 88 runs for the team in his last 8 games at an average of 29.33.

Connor Esterhuizen has made an impactful debut for South Africa in the T20I series. He has managed to score 125 runs for the team in 4 matches at an average of 41.67.

New Zealand vs South Africa Top Bowlers

James Neesham, the stand-in captain of New Zealand, will be leading the charge with the ball. He has taken 7 wickets in his last 6 games at an economy of 10.89.

Keshav Maharaj, the South African captain, is leading the team's charge with the ball. He has managed to take 10 wickets for the team in his last 8 T20Is at an economy of 9.11.