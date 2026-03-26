India Tigers vs Konark Suryas Odisha Legends League Cricket Match Prediction IND 55 % Chance of Winning KON 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The semi-final stages of the Legends League Cricket have officially arrived, as India Tigers go against Konark Suryas Odisha in the first semi-final. This match will be played on 26 March at 2:30 PM IST at the Indira Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Haldwani. Konark Suryas Odisha have finished third in the standings with three wins in five matches, as they aim to reach the finals again. On the other hand, the India Tigers have topped the table, losing just one game in the league stages.

Who will win? India Tigers Konark Suryas Odisha Vote 0 votes

Facts: India Tigers have won their only head-to-head match against Konark Suryas Odisha.

Kuldeep Hooda, from India Tigers, has scored 125 runs in 3 innings at an average of 41.67.

Ankit Rajpoot, from Konark Suryas Odisha, has taken 6 wickets in 3 matches at an average of 12.67.

India Tigers vs Konark Suryas Odisha Chances of Winning

India Tigers will be heading into the next game against Konark with a higher chance of winning. They have been strong against Konark in the head-to-head encounters, which could help them to get yet another win. They have players like Pawan Negi, who has taken 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 7.20, and Kuldeep Hooda, who has scored 125 runs in three innings at an average of 41.67. On the other hand, Konark Suryas Odisha will be trying its best to regain its winning momentum. The team has already made it to the finals last time, as they aim for consecutive final appearances. They have players like Jermaine Blackwood, who has scored 85 runs in 3 innings at an average of 28.33, and Ankit Rajpoot, who took 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 12.67.

India Tigers Chances of Winning: 55%

Konark Suryas Odisha Chances of Winning: 45%

India Tigers vs Konark Suryas Odisha Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

The India Tigers have stepped up as the most dominant team in the current edition of the Legends League Cricket. The team finished in the top spot in the league stages with four wins in five games, which helped them to easily qualify for the next stage. Their previous win was also against Konark, as the game resulted in a no-contest. They feature batsmen like Samit Patel, who hit 30 runs off 16 balls in the previous game, and Amitoze Singh, who made 17 runs off 9 balls. Abu Nechim, who had taken no wickets at an economy of 5.50 in the previous game, has been the team's go-to player with the ball.

On the other hand, Konark Suryas Odisha will be eager to march into the finals yet again. While they were not able to participate in the previous match against India Tigers, the team will still be a close contender to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Kennar Lewis, who scored 22 runs off 16 balls, and Kashyap Prajapati, who scored 40 runs off 33 balls in the last game. Jesal Karia was again able to contribute with the ball, as he took 2 wickets at an average of 11 in the last game.

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India Tigers vs Konark Suryas Odisha Match Toss Prediction

The semi-final match between India Tigers and Konark Suryas Odisha will be played at the Indira Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Haldwani. This venue is known for its favourability towards the batters, as the majority of the matches played here in this tournament have been won by the team batting first. As the match progresses, the pitch slows down, which makes chasing a bit difficult. Taking a look at the previous match results, it can be predicted that the team winning the toss at this venue would bat first.

Weather Report

The match between India Tigers and Konark Suryas Odisha could be affected due to the weather conditions. The skies are expected to be cloudy, and there is a 10% chance of rain on the match day.

India Tigers and Konark Suryas Odisha Player List

Team Form

India Tigers Team Form

India Tigers have shown a dominant form in the Legends League Cricket. With four wins in five matches, the team has maintained its position at the top as they now advance to the semi-final stages. Stars like Tillakaratne Dilshan, who scored 4 runs off 5 balls, and Jeevan Mendis, who scored 42 runs off 30 balls in the last game, are among the best of them available for the team.

Konark Suryas Odisha Team Form

Konark Suryas Odisha have also shown brilliant performances, which helped the team to secure three wins and two losses in the league stages. However, they did not show up in their last league stage game, which ended in a no contest. They have players such as Jesal Karia, who scored 13 runs off 10 balls, and Avinash Yadav, who took a wicket at an economy of 7 in the last game.

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India Tigers vs Konark Suryas Odisha Top Batters

Kuldeep Hooda still remains the top run scorer for India Tigers in this tournament. He has managed to score 125 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 41.67.

Jermaine Blackwood is now the top run scorer for Konark Suryas Odisha in this tournament. He has managed to score 85 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 28.33.

India Tigers vs Konark Suryas Odisha Top Bowlers

With his outstanding bowling abilities for the India Tigers, Pawan Negi is topping the tournament's wicket-taking records. At an average of 7.20, he has taken five wickets for the side in three games.

Ankit Rajpoot has been a key bowler for Konark Suryas Odisha in this campaign. He has managed to take 6 wickets for the team in 3 matches at an average of 12.67.