Ghana vs Saint Helena ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier B Match Prediction GHA 55 % Chance of Winning SAI 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.03 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The 7th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier B is set to be between Ghana and Saint Helena. This match will take place on 27 March at 3:00 PM IST at the Achimota Senior Secondary School A Field. Ghana is heading into this game after winning their previous one against Malawi by 2 wickets. On the other hand, Saint Helena are heading into this game after losing their previous one against Seychelles by 7 wickets.

Who will win? Ghana Saint Helena Vote 0 votes

Facts: Ghana and Saint Helena will be facing each other for the first time in T20Is.

Nitesh, from Ghana, has secured 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 7.50.

Jamie Essex, from Saint Helena, has scored 49 runs in 2 innings at an average of 24.50.

Ghana vs Saint Helena Chances of Winning

Ghana will be heading into their next game against Saint Helena with a higher chance of winning. The team has gone through a winning start and also takes the home ground advantage in the next game. They have players such as Bharani Majji, who has scored 53 runs in 2 innings at an average of 26.50, and Nitesh, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 7.50. On the other hand, Saint Helena will also be eager to get their first win in the upcoming match against Ghana. For this, the team has players such as Jamie Essex, who has scored 49 runs in 2 innings at an average of 24.50, and Rhys Francis, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 10.

Ghana Chances of Winning: 55%

Saint Helena Chances of Winning: 45%

Ghana vs Saint Helena Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Ghana has received a strong start to this tournament, with the team winning both of its initial games. However, they still stand at the 2nd spot in the standings, eager to make it to the top. The next game against Saint Helena comes as an opportunity for them to grab another win, noting the home ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Jayant Gautam, who has scored 34 runs in 2 innings at an average of 17, and Devender Singh, who has scored 20 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 68.96. Isaac Aboagye has done well with the ball, taking 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 7.

On the other hand, Saint Helena will be coming as a close contender in the next game, noting the fact that they have not faced Ghana even once in the T20I format. But for them, the start of the tournament has not been that good, with the team losing both games. This has eventually dropped them to the last spot in the standings. Their batting line-up has players such as Joey Thomas, who has scored 35 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 77.77, and Andrew Yon, who has scored 17 runs in 2 innings at an average of 8.50. Joey Thomas has also taken 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 23.50.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

Our team of experts has prepared a list of the cricket betting sites you can place bets on this match in the cricket sections. Also you can get betting apps for cricket for live streaming, checking odds on the go.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Ghana vs Saint Helena Match Toss Prediction

The match between Ghana and Saint Helena will be played at the Achimota Senior Secondary School A Field, which offers home ground advantage to Ghana. This ground is known to favour the chasing teams. Out of 17 T20Is played here, 11 have been won by the team bowling first. The average first innings score at this venue is 113, and it drops to just 95 in the second innings. Looking at the pitch conditions and past records, the team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Ghana and Saint Helena won't be affected due to the weather conditions. However, the high wind speeds and humidity levels could have an impact on the game.

Sunny 77% 26° - 29° C 24 kmph

Sunny 77% 26° - 29° C 24 kmph

Ghana and Saint Helena Player List

Playing GHA SAI First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Ghana Team Form

Ghana has received a strong start in this tournament. The team has already won both of its initial games, as they now aim for another win against Saint Helena to reach the top spot. They have players such as Lee Nyarko, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 9.33, and Frank Baaleri, who has scored 20 runs in one inning at a strike rate of 76.92.

Saint Helena Team Form

Saint Helena had failed to deliver well in the initial phases of the tournament. The team has lost both of its first two games, which makes it eager to secure its first win in the match against Ghana. They have players such as Jordi Henry, who holds a wicket in one inning at an economy of 3, and Aiden Leo, who has scored 15 runs in 2 innings at an average of 7.50.

Ghana vs Saint Helena T20i Achimota Senior Secondary School A Field, null Ghana Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.03 Bet Now! Saint Helena Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 10.00 Bet Now!

Ghana vs Saint Helena Top Batters

Bharani Majji is the top run scorer for Ghana in this tournament. He has managed to score 53 runs for the team in 2 innings at an average of 26.50 and a strike rate of 79.10.

On the other hand, Jamie Essex is the top run scorer for Saint Helena in this tournament. He has managed to score 49 runs in 2 innings at an average of 24.50.

Ghana vs Saint Helena Top Bowlers

Nitesh has done well with the ball for Ghana, taking wickets constantly. He has grabbed 4 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 7.50.

Rhys Francis is leading the wicket-taking charts for Saint Helena. He has managed to take 3 wickets for the team in just 2 innings at an average of 10.