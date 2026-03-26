Royal Riders Punjab vs Mumbai Spartans Legends League Cricket Match Prediction ROY 55 % Chance of Winning MUM 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.43 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Legends League Cricket will get more exciting for the fans, as Royal Riders Punjab and Mumbai Spartans face each other in the second semi-final of the tournament. This match will be played on 26 March at 7:30 PM IST at the Indira Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Haldwani. Royal Riders Punjab finished second in the league stages as the team secured three wins in five games. On the other hand, Mumbai Spartans finished fourth in the standings with just two wins, just making it to the semis.

Who will win? Royal Riders Punjab Mumbai Spartans Vote 0 votes

Facts: Royal Riders Punjab won their only head-to-head match against Mumbai Spartans by 4 wickets.

Amit Verma, from Mumbai Spartans, has taken 9 wickets in 4 matches at an average of 8.89.

Mohammad Shahzad, from Royal Riders Punjab, has scored 202 runs in 5 matches at an average of 40.40.

Royal Riders Punjab vs Mumbai Spartans Chances of Winning

Royal Riders Punjab has a higher chance of winning in the upcoming match against Mumbai Spartans. The team has already defeated Mumbai Spartans earlier in this tournament, which could favour them with another win. They have players such as Mohammad Shahzad, who has scored 202 runs in 5 matches at an average of 40.40, and Angelo Perera, who holds 6 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 15. On the other hand, Mumbai Spartans will also be eager to make it to the finals of the tournament. Moreover, they would want to take revenge on RRP over the loss they suffered in the previous match. They have players such as Mausif Khan, who has scored 60 runs in 4 innings at an average of 15, and Amit Verma, who holds 9 wickets in 4 matches at an average of 8.89.

Royal Riders Punjab Chances of Winning: 55%

Mumbai Spartans Chances of Winning: 45%

Royal Riders Punjab vs Mumbai Spartans Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Royal Riders Punjab have shown brilliant performances in the Legends League Cricket. With three wins in five games, the team finished in second place in the standings. Now they eye the final spot with the semi-final match against Mumbai Spartans. Since they have already defeated Mumbai previously, the team will eye another win. They have batsmen such as Danushka Gunathilaka, who has scored 133 runs in 4 matches at an average of 33.25, and Asghar Afghan, who has scored 86 runs in 5 matches at an average of 21.50. Farman Ahmed has been a key bowler, as he holds 5 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 25.

On the other hand, Mumbai Spartans also stand as a close contender in the semi-final match. The team finished 4th in the league stages with two wins in five games. With the next game against Royal Riders Punjab, they will be looking at it as the perfect opportunity to take revenge for their previous loss. They have batsmen such as Rahul Yadav, who has scored 52 runs in 3 innings at an average of 26, and S Sreesanth, who scored 26 runs off 24 balls in the last game. Manan Sharma has been a key bowler for the team, as he holds 6 wickets in 4 matches at an average of 15.17.

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Royal Riders Punjab vs Mumbai Spartans Match Toss Prediction

The second semi-final match between Royal Riders Punjab and Mumbai Spartans will be played at the Indira Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Haldwani. This ground is known to favour the batsmen initially, and as the game progresses, the pitch gets difficult to bat on. Due to this reason, the majority of the games played here in this tournament have been won by the team batting first. Looking at the pitch conditions and past records, it can be predicted that the toss-winning team would bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Royal Riders Punjab and Mumbai Spartans won't be affected due to the weather conditions. While the sky is expected to be cloudy, there is just a 10% chance of rain.

Royal Riders Punjab and Mumbai Spartans Player List

Team Form

Royal Riders Punjab Team Form

Royal Riders Punjab have finished the league stages as one of the most dominant teams in this campaign. With three wins and two losses in five games, they have finished at the 2nd spot in the table. Their semi-final clash is against Mumbai Spartans, the same team that they have already defeated earlier this season. They have players such as Chaturanga de Silva, who holds 5 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 24.60, and Thisara Perera, who has scored 92 runs in 5 matches at an average of 23.

Mumbai Spartans Team Form

Mumbai Spartans have just made it to the semi-final stages of the tournament. With just two wins in five games, the team finished 4th in the league stages. They have players such as Manan Sharma, who scored 33 runs off 29 balls in the last game, and Suboth Bhati, who took 3 wickets in 4 matches at an average of 36.33.

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Royal Riders Punjab vs Mumbai Spartans Top Batters

Mohammad Shahzad is leading the run scoring charts for Royal Riders Punjab. He has managed to score 202 runs in 5 matches at an average of 40.40.

Mausif Khan is among the top run scorers for Mumbai Spartans in this tournament. He has managed to score just 60 runs for the team in 4 matches at an average of 15.

Royal Riders Punjab vs Mumbai Spartans Top Bowlers

Angelo Perera has taken the most wickets for Royal Riders Punjab in this tournament. He holds 6 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 15.

Amit Verma is the leading wicket-taker for Mumbai Spartans, as he also leads the tournament charts. He has managed to secure 9 wickets in 4 matches at an average of 8.89.