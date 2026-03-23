Ghana vs Seychelles ICC Men's T20 2028 World Cup Americas Sub Regional Qualifier B Match Prediction GHA 55 % Chance of Winning SEY 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The third match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier B will be between Ghana and Seychelles. This match will be played on 24 March at 7:20 PM IST at the Achimota Senior Secondary School A Field. Ghana finished third in the previous edition of the tournament and ended the campaign on a winning note. Seychelles, on the other hand, finished 5th in the last edition of the tournament, as they were placed in Group B.

Who will win? Ghana Seychelles Vote 0 votes

Facts: Ghana has won the only head-to-head encounter against Seychelles by 9 wickets.

Obed Harvey was a key bowler for Ghana in the previous tournament, as he took 13 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 5.

Rashen de Silva was the highest run scorer for Seychelles in the previous edition, scoring 47 runs in 4 innings at an average of 15.66.

Ghana vs Seychelles Chances of Winning

Ghana has a higher chance of winning in their upcoming match against Seychelles. The team will be taking home ground advantage and they have also been strong against Seychelles in the head-to-head matches. They have players such as Obed Harvey, who has scored 79 runs in 4 innings at an average of 26.33, and Lee Nyarko, who took 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 6.50. On the other hand, Seychelles will be eager to regain their winning momentum in this campaign. They have players such as Rashen de Silva, who scored 47 runs in 4 innings at an average of 15.66, and Jobayer Hossen, who took 9 wickets in 4 matches at an average of 11.55.

Ghana Chances of Winning: 55%

Seychelles Chances of Winning: 45%

Ghana vs Seychelles Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Ghana has performed well in the T20I format lately, as they are confident to continue this form even in the upcoming edition. With its record against Seychelles and the home ground advantage, it looks like they will be able to start off the tournament with a win. They have batsmen such as Richmond Baaleri, who has scored 78 runs in 5 innings at an average of 26, and Samson Awiah, who has scored 52 runs in 5 innings at an average of 17.33. Obed Harvey has been a key bowler for the team, with 13 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 5.

On the other hand, Seychelles has not been able to do well in the T20I format, as the team even struggled to secure wins in the previous edition. However, they will be eager to regain their winning momentum in the match against Ghana and give an early statement in the tournament. They have batsmen such as Shanmugasundram Mohan, who scored 29 runs in 4 innings at an average of 9.66, and Hirani Harji, who scored 18 runs in 2 innings at an average of 9. Samarathunga Rukmal was among the best bowlers, as he took 3 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 32.

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Ghana vs Seychelles Match Toss Prediction

The match between Ghana and Seychelles will be played at the Achimota Senior Secondary School A Field, which serves as a home ground to Ghana. This venue is known to favour the chasing teams, as 8 out of 13 T20Is played here have been won by the teams bowling first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 118, and it drops to just 96 in the second innings. Therefore, it can be predicted that the team winning the toss at this venue would bowl first.

Weather Report

There is a 20% chance of rain on the match day, when Ghana and Seychelles will clash. Although there are chances of the game to be affected, it won't be having much of an impact on the same.

Cloudy 79% Humidity 27° - 29° C 26 kmph

Cloudy 79% Humidity 27° - 29° C 26 kmph

Ghana and Seychelles Player List

Playing GHA SEY First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Ghana Team Form

Ghana has shown mixed performances lately in the shortest format of the game. But the team was able to regain its momentum in the last match, as they now have three wins and two losses in the last five games. Also, the next game against Seychelles could help them to regain momentum. They have players such as Alex Osei, who has scored 29 runs in 3 innings at an average of 9.66, and Enoch Frimpong, who took 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 7.75.

Seychelles Team Form

Seychelles have struggled to secure wins recently in the T20I format. In their last five games, the team has managed to secure wins in only one and lost the remaining four. This makes their upcoming match against Ghana even more challenging. They have players such as Mazharul Islam, who has scored 25 runs in 4 innings at an average of 8.33, and Deso Kalvin, who holds 2 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 64.50.

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Ghana vs Seychelles Top Batters

Obed Harvey was one of the key batters for Ghana in the previous edition. He was able to score 79 runs for the team in 4 innings at an average of 26.33.

Rashen de Silva turned out to be the highest run scorer for Seychelles in the previous edition. He was able to score 47 runs in 4 innings at an average of 15.66.

Ghana vs Seychelles Top Bowlers

Obed Harvey also contributed for Ghana with the ball in the recent edition of the tournament. He secured 13 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 5.

Jobayer Hossen was the leading wicket-taker for Seychelles in the previous edition. He managed to take 9 wickets for the team in 4 matches at an average of 11.55.