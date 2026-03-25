Warriors vs Titans CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One Match Prediction WAR 51 % Chance of Winning TIT 49 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One has headed to the Qualifier stages, as the Warriors and Titans are all set to go against each other. The Qualifier match will take place on 25 March at 4:30 PM IST at St George's Park. The Warriors won their previous match against KwaZulu-Natal Inland by 5 wickets. On the other hand, Titans also won their previous match against North West by 8 wickets. With just one spot remaining in the finals, it remains to be seen which team takes the same.

Who will win? Warriors Titans Vote 0 votes

Facts: Titans have won three out of the last five head-to-head encounters against the Warriors.

Matthew de Villiers, from Warriors, has been a key batsman, scoring 331 runs in 5 innings at an average of 66.20.

Duan Jansen has dominated with the ball for the Titans, as he holds 13 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 14.85

Warriors vs Titans Chances of Winning

The Warriors have a higher chance of winning in the Qualifier match against the Titans. The team has been undefeated in this tournament, and they also take the home ground advantage, which could help them to advance to the finals. They have players such as Matthew de Villiers, who has scored 331 runs in 5 innings at an average of 66.20, and Gideon Peters, who holds 15 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 10.66. On the other hand, Titans will be eager to secure another win, as they have been strong against the Warriors in head-to-head encounters. They have players such as Keegan Petersen, who has scored 186 runs in 7 matches at an average of 26.57, and Duan Jansen, who holds 13 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 14.85.

Warriors Chances of Winning: 51%

Titans Chances of Winning: 49%

Warriors vs Titans Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Warriors continue their dominance in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One, as they advance to the Qualifier stages. Now they have one challenge on the road to finals, which is the Titans. In the next game, the Warriors take home ground advantage and will also be carrying their undefeated streak. The team has batters such as Modiri Litheko, who has scored 203 runs in 4 innings at an average of 50.75, and Patrick Kruger, who has scored 228 runs in 5 innings at an average of 114. Kerwin Mungroo has been a key bowler for the team, holding 11 wickets in 6 matches at an average of 23.64.

On the other hand, Titans can also not be underestimated in the upcoming match against the Warriors. They have been strong against the Warriors in the head-to-head encounters, which could help the team to turn the tables and grab another win. For the next game, they have batsmen such as Lesego Senokwane, who scored 3 runs off 7 balls, and Rivaldo Moonsamy, who scored 60 runs off 56 balls in the last game. Dayyaan Galiem has managed to take 10 wickets for the team in 7 matches at an average of 19.30.

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Warriors vs Titans Match Toss Prediction

The match between the Warriors and the Titans will be played at St George's Park, and this venue is known to favour the chasing teams. Out of the 44 ODIs that have been played here, 22 have been won by the team bowling first, and 21 have been won by the team batting first. The average first innings score at this venue is 236, and it comes down to 202 in the second innings. Looking at the pitch conditions and previous records, it is likely that the toss-winning team would bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between the Warriors and the Titans could be affected due to the weather conditions. High wind speeds will have an impact on the game, as there is also a 20% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 66% Humidity 18° - 28° C 31 kmph

Partly Sunny 66% Humidity 18° - 28° C 31 kmph

Warriors and Titans Player List

Playing WAR TIT First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Warriors Team Form

The Warriors have shown impressive form in the league stages of the tournament. With 5 wins and no losses in 7 games, they are among the two teams to advance to the Qualifier stages without any losses. They have players such as Sinethemba Qeshile, who scored 55 runs off 66 balls in the last game, and Thomas Kaber, who took 10 wickets in 6 matches at an average of 24.30.

Titans Team Form

Titans have also shown dominance in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One. The team finished third in the standings with 4 wins and just one loss in 7 games, as they now aim for another win. They have also been strong against the Warriors in the head-to-head encounters. They have players such as Neil Brand, who took 2 wickets at an average of 9, and even scored 47 runs off 30 balls.

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Warriors vs Titans Top Batters

Matthew de Villiers is the top run scorer for the Warriors in this tournament. He has managed to score 331 runs for the team in 5 innings at an average of 66.20.

Keegan Petersen still remains the highest run scorer for the Titans in this campaign. However, he has only managed to score 186 runs for the team in 7 matches at an average of 26.57.

Warriors vs Titans Top Bowlers

Gideon Peters is the leading wicket-taker for Warriors, dominating with the ball in this campaign. He has managed to take 15 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 10.66.

Duan Jansen is the leading wicket-taker for the Titans, being a consistent performer for the team. He has managed to take 13 wickets in this season at an average of 14.85