Eswatini vs St Helena ICC Men's T20 2028 World Cup Americas Sub Regional Qualifier B Match Prediction ESW 51 % Chance of Winning SAI 49 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The second match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier B will be played between Eswatini and St Helena. This match will be played on 24 March at 7:20 PM IST at the Achimota Senior Secondary School A Field. Eswatini are heading to this tournament after winning their previous T20I series against Mozambique. On the other hand, St Helena finished 5th in the last edition of the Sub Regional Qualifier Group C. It will be intense to see which one of these two teams will start the tournament with a win.

Who will win? Eswatini St Helena Vote 0 votes

Facts: Eswatini has won the only head-to-head match against St Helena by 48 runs.

Adil Butt was the top run scorer for Eswatini, with 227 runs in 5 innings at an average of 45.40.

Aiden Leo was the highest wicket-taker for St Helena in the last tournament, with 5 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 19.50.

Eswatini vs St Helena Chances of Winning

Eswatini will be heading into their upcoming match against St Helena with a higher chance of winning. They have been strong against St Helena in the head-to-head encounters and also take advantage of their winning streak which boosts their confidence for the next game. They have players such as Adil Butt, who has scored 227 runs in 5 innings at an average of 45.40, and Minhaz Khojbariya, who took 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 18. On the other hand, St Helena will be eager to start off the tournament with a victory. They have players such as Andrew Yon, who scored 101 runs in 5 innings at an average of 25.25, and Jordan Yon, who took 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 3.75.

Eswatini Chances of Winning: 51%

St Helena Chances of Winning: 49%

Eswatini vs St Helena Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Eswatini will be entering the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier B with high confidence levels. The team has been strong against St Helena in the head-to-head encounters and also have been undefeated in their recent series against Mozambique. They have batsmen such as Hujeifa Jangariya, who has scored 129 runs in 4 innings at an average of 43, and Eric Phiri, who has scored 97 runs in 4 innings at an average of 32.33. Adil Butt also did well with the ball, taking 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 16.14.

On the other hand, St Helena will be eager to secure a win in their opening game against Eswatini. After not being able to perform well in the last season, the team remains keen to give its best in the current edition and advance to the next stage. They have batsmen such as Delroy Reo, who has scored 44 runs in 2 innings at an average of 22, and Aiden Leo, who scored 38 runs in 4 innings at an average of 19. Barry Stroud will play a key role in the team's bowling line-up, as he took 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 14.20.

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Eswatini vs St Helena Match Toss Prediction

The match between Eswatini and St Helena will be played at the Achimota Senior Secondary School A Field, a venue which favours the chasing teams. Out of the 13 T20Is played at this venue, only 5 have been won by the team batting first and 8 have been won by the chasing team. The average first innings score at this venue is 118 and it drops to 96 in the second innings. Taking a look at the pitch conditions and historical records, it can be predicted that the toss winning team would bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Eswatini and St Helena could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 20% chance of rain.

Cloudy 79% 27° - 29° C 26 kmph

Cloudy 79% 27° - 29° C 26 kmph

Eswatini and St Helena Player List

Playing ESW SAI First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Eswatini Team Form

Eswatini has shown impressive form lately in the shortest format of the game. The team has gone undefeated in its last five games, winning four of them, which boosts their momentum as they enter the tournament. They have players such as Minhaj Kulfiwala, who took 2 wickets in an innings at an average of 0.50, and Kamrul Hasan, who scored 59 runs in 3 innings at an average of 19.66.

St Helena Team Form

St Helena were not able to do well lately in the T20I format but the team has managed to regain its winning momentum. Over their last five games, they have managed to grab one win but lost the remaining four games. They have players such as Branden Leo, who took 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 21.60, and Barry Stroud, who scored 11 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 30.55.

Eswatini vs St Helena T20i Achimota Senior Secondary School A Field, null Eswatini Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.90 Bet Now! Saint Helena Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.40 Bet Now!

Eswatini vs St Helena Top Batters

Adil Butt will be a key batter for Eswatini in the upcoming match against St Helena. He has scored 227 runs for the team in the T20I series against Mozambique at an average of 45.40.

Andrew Yon, on the other hand, will be playing an important role for St Helena. He was able to score 101 runs for the team in 5 matches at an average of 25.25 in the last edition.

Eswatini vs St Helena Top Bowlers

Adil Butt will also remain a crucial asset for Eswatini’s bowling line-up. In the T20I series against Mozambique, he was able to take 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 16.14.

Aiden Leo was one of the key bowlers for St Helena in the last edition. He was able to take 6 wickets for the team in 5 matches at an average of 19.50 and an economy of 7.31.