Seychelles vs Saint Helena ICC Men's T20 2028 World Cup Americas Sub Regional Qualifier B Match Prediction SAI 51 % Chance of Winning SEY 49 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.34 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The fourth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier B will feature Saint Helena and Seychelles going against each other. This match will take place on 25 March at 3:00 PM IST at the Achimota Senior Secondary School A Field. Seychelles will be eager to get a good start to this campaign and rank up in the standings. The same also goes for Saint Helena, as they have endured several losses earlier in the T20I format.

Who will win? Seychelles Saint Helena Vote 0 votes

Facts: Saint Helena has won the only head-to-head encounter against Seychelles by 2 runs.

Aiden Leo was one of the key bowlers for Saint Helena, as he took 6 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 19.50.

For Seychelles, Rashen de Silva has done well with the bat, scoring 47 runs in 4 innings at an average of 15.66.

Seychelles vs Saint Helena Chances of Winning

Saint Helena has a higher chance of winning in its upcoming match against Seychelles. The team has been strong against Seychelles in the head-to-head matches, which could help them to grab another win. They feature players like Jobayer Hossen, who took nine wickets in four games at an average of 11.55, and Rashen de Silva, who scored 47 runs in four innings at an average of 15.66. On the other hand, Seychelles will be eager to end its losing streak and regain their form in this tournament. They feature players like Jordan Yon, who took four wickets in two innings at an average of 3.75, and Andrew Yon, who scored 101 runs in five innings at an average of 25.25.

Seychelles Chances of Winning: 49%

Saint Helena Chances of Winning: 51%

Seychelles vs Saint Helena Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Seychelles have not been able to secure wins consistently in the T20I format. This form even continues for the team in the current edition, as they aim to regain momentum in the next game against Saint Helena. The only time they faced Saint Helena, the match went too close, ending in a loss for them. They have batters like Hirani Harji, who scored 18 runs in 2 innings at an average of 9, and Shanmugasundram Mohan, who scored 29 runs in 4 innings at an average of 9.66. Amongthe most important bowlers was Samarathunga Rukmal, who claimed three wickets at an average of 32 in four innings.

Saint Helena, on the other hand, are also looking forward to ways of regaining their winning momentum. With their next game against Seychelles, it seems to be a chance for them to get the much-needed win. Saint Helena has also been strong against Seychelles. They have batters like Aiden Leo, who scored 38 runs in 4 innings at an average of 19, and Delroy Reo, who scored 44 runs in 2 innings at an average of 22. Barry Stroud, who claimed five wickets at an average of 14.20 in four innings, will be a vital part of the team's bowling lineup.

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Seychelles vs Saint Helena Match Toss Prediction

The match between Seychelles and Saint Helena will be played at the Achimota Senior Secondary School A Field. This ground is known to favour the batsmen in the initial stages of the game. Out of 13 T20Is played here, 8 have been won by the team batting first and 5 have been won by the chasing team. The average first innings score at this venue is 118, and it drops to 96 in the second innings. Taking a look at the same, it can be said that the toss winning team would bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Seychelles and Saint Helena could be affected due to the weather conditions. On the match day, there is a 20% chance of rain and the wind speeds will also be high, which could have an impact on the game.

Cloudy 77% 27° - 29° C 24 kmph

Cloudy 77% 27° - 29° C 24 kmph

Seychelles and Saint Helena Player List

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Team Form

Seychelles Team Form

Seychelles has not been able to do well in its recent T20Is. Their upcoming match against Saint Helena also comes as a challenge for the team, but they aim to take revenge of the previous loss against them. They have players like Deso Kalvin, who has taken two wickets in six innings at an average of 64.50, and Mazharul Islam, who has scored 25 runs in four innings at an average of 8.33.

Saint Helena Team Form

Saint Helena has also not been able to show its consistency in the T20I format. With its mixed form, they will be looking forward to the game against Seychelles as an opportunity to regain winning momentum. They feature players like Barry Stroud, who scored 11 runs at a strike rate of 30.55 in two innings, and Branden Leo, who claimed five wickets in four innings at an average of 21.60.

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Seychelles vs Saint Helena Top Batters

In the previous edition, Seychelles' top run scorer was Rashen de Silva. At an average of 15.66, he managed to score 47 runs in 4 innings.

Andrew Yon will be crucial to Saint Helena's triumph over Seychelles. In the previous edition, he scored 101 runs at an average of 25.25 for the squad in five games.

Seychelles vs Saint Helena Top Bowlers

In the previous edition, Jobayer Hossen was Seychelles' top wicket-taker. In four games, he was able to take nine wickets for the side at an average of 11.55.

One of Saint Helena's most important bowlers in the last tournament was Aiden Leo. In five games, he managed to take six wickets for the side at an economy of 7.31 and an average of 19.50.