Dhaka Capital vs Sylhet Strikers Match Prediction
DHA
58%
Chance of Winning
SYL
42%
T20
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Sylhet Strikers are unbeaten against Dhaka Capital in the last two seasons.
- Dhaka Capital’s Thisara Perera needs 197 runs to cross the hallowed 5000-run mark in T20 cricket.
Dhaka Capital vs Sylhet Strikers Chance of Winning
Dhaka Capital started the campaign with five losses on the bounce. Losses to Khulna Tigers and Durbar Rajshahi were sandwiched between defeats versus Rangpur Riders. They suffered their fifth loss to Chittagong Kings despite putting up a target of 178. The match against the Strikers presents them with a great opportunity to get off the mark in the points table.
Sylhet Strikers were handed an unenviable draw to begin the campaign. With back-to-back games against the table toppers Rangpur Riders in Mirpur and defending champions Fortune Barishal waiting for them in Sylhet, the Strikers had a difficult start. However, they failed to put up a fight in either match and are firmly rooted to the bottom of the table with three losses in as many games.
- Dhaka Capital Chance of Winning - 58%
- Sylhet Strikers Chance of Winning - 42%
Dhaka Capital vs Sylhet Strikers Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Despite their poor showing with the bat, Sylhet Strikers are an explosive side, averaging more than 8 sixes in each game. Dhaka Capital have smashed 36 maximums in their five games, averaging just over 7. With the way both teams’ bowling units have failed, we can expect the sides to hit plenty of sixes in the game. Odds of 1.85 on Batery for the match to see 15 or more sixes look like a good call to us.
While Dhaka Capital haven’t set the stage alight with the bat, they have performed better than their opponents in Sylhet. Capital’s opening batsmen average just under 25 for the opening wicket while the Strikers’ opening pair have managed a double-digit score just once in three attempts. We’re backing the Dhaka franchise to outperform their opponents for the opening wicket.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Dhaka Capital to hit more fours
Fifty to be scored
Total sixes hit in the match under 14.5
Dhaka Capital vs Sylhet Strikers Match Toss Prediction
All six matches played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium have seen teams that field first to emerge victorious. The venue has seen the captains that have won the toss to opt to bat second in all games and we believe that will continue when Dhaka Capital takes on Sylhet Strikers.
Weather Report
The match between Dhaka Capital and Sylhet Strikers is the second game on the 10th of January, where the temperature is expected to be between 15 and 20 degrees celsius during match hours. Despite the temperature, it is expected to be a sweaty evening with humidity going up to 90%.
Dhaka Capital News & Player List
Dhaka Capital Player List
Mustafizur Rahman (c), Abu Jayed, Alauddin Babu, Amir Hamza, Asif Hasan, Johnson Charles, Chaturanga de Silva, Stephen Eskinazi, Farmanullah, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Litton Das, Mir Hamza, Mukidul Islam, Munim Shahriar, Musfik Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Thisara Perera, Shubham Ranjane, Sabbir Rahman, Saim Ayub, Shahadat Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Jason Roy, Mosaddek Hossain
Predicted Playing XI
|
Stephen Eskinazi
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Jason Roy
|
Batter
|
Tanzid Hasan
|
Batter
|
Shahadat Hossain
|
Batter
|
Sabbir Rahman
|
Allrounder
|
Thisara Perera
|
Allrounder
|
Mosaddek Hossain
|
Allrounder
|
Nazmul Islam
|
Bowler
|
Amir Hamza
|
Bowler
|
Mukidul Islam
|
Bowler
|
Mustafizur Rahman
|
Bowler
Dhaka Capital Team Form
Dhaka Capital’s season continues to get worse as the tournament progresses. They have lost 5 matches on the bounce and only have net run rate keeping them away from the bottom of the table.
Sylhet Strikers News & Player List
Sylhet Strikers Player List
Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Jaker Ali, George Munsey, Rony Talukdar, Zakir Hasan, Ariful Haque, Rahkeem Cornwall, Nahidul Islam, Samiullah Shinwari, Paul Stirling, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Al-Amin Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Nihaduzzaman, Ruyel Miah, Reece Topley, Aaron Jones
Predicted Playing XI
|
Aaron Jones
|
Batter
|
Rony Talukdar
|
Batter
|
George Munsey
|
Batter
|
Zakir Hasan
|
Batter
|
Paul Stirling
|
Allrounder
|
Jaker Ali
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Ariful Haque
|
Allrounder
|
Tanzim Hasan Sakib
|
Allrounder
|
Nihaduzzaman
|
Bowler
|
Reece Topley
|
Bowler
|
Al-Amin Hossain
|
Bowler
Sylhet Strikers Team Form
Sylhet Strikers are winless in three games so far in the Bangladesh Premier League. The team suffered two losses to early season pacesetters Rangpur Riders before losing to defending champions Fortune Barishal.
Dhaka Capital vs Sylhet Strikers Head to Head
The Strikers have played the Dhaka franchise 19 times in the history of the tournament. They are undefeated against them in the last two seasons, registering four wins in as many games. Despite the recent record, Dhaka Capital have a superior head-to-head record with 11 wins and 8 losses.
Head to Head
Dhaka Capital: 11
Sylhet Strikers: 8
Draw: 0
Dhaka Capital vs Sylhet Strikers Betting Odds
Expect wickets to fall in both innings in the powerplay overs
Both teams’ powerplays have seen wickets fall like a pack of cards. The Strikers have lost 6 wickets in the first 6 overs in their three games while the five innings by Dhaka Capital has seen 9 dismissals. While both have had a toothless attack with the ball, they still manage to get breakthroughs in the initial overs. 6 of the 11 wickets the Strikers have taken in their 3 matches have been in the powerplay. In 5 matches so far, the Dhaka franchise have taken 7 wickets in the powerplay overs. We can expect plenty of wickets to fall in both innings during the powerplay.
Dhaka Capital vs Sylhet Strikers
T20
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, null
Dhaka Capital vs Sylhet Strikers Top Batters
Tanzid Hasan to be Dhaka Capital’s top batsman
Despite the team’s batsmen collectively failing to perform, opener Tanzid Hasan has silently got better as the tournament had progressed. After scoring just 58 runs in the first 3 matches in Mirpur, Hasan managed scores of 20 and 54 in the two games played in Sylhet.
Rony Talukdar to be Sylhet Strikers’ top batsman
None of Sylhet Strikers’ batsmen have crossed 100 runs in three games so far. Rony Talukdar is the team's leading run scorer with 95 runs. While he got out for a duck in the last game, the experienced 34-year-old batsman managed scores of 41 and 54 against table toppers Rangpur Riders.
Dhaka Capital vs Sylhet Strikers Top Bowlers
Mustafizur Rahman to be Dhaka Capital’s top bowler
Mustafizur Rahman has been the most consistent bowler for the Dhaka franchise this season so far. He is the only player from his team to take a wicket in each game. While he leaked runs in the first two games, he has been very economical with the ball in Sylhet, conceding just 23 runs in each of the last two games.
Tanzim Hasan to be Sylhet Strikers’ top bowler
Despite Sylhet Strikers failing to impress in any match, Tanzim Hasan has put up decent performances in all three games. The 22-year-old pacer has taken 2 wickets in each match and bowled at an average of 14.50. While he can be expensive, he has the wicket-taking ability that none of his teammates possess.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Dhaka Capital
- Dhaka Capital to Win - 1.72 (Parimatch)
- Sylhet Strikers to Win - 2.10 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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