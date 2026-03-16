PAA (Paarl Royals) vs SUN (Sunrisers Eastern Cape) Match Prediction PAA 42 % Chance of Winning SUN 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Paarl Royals take on Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the third game of the 2025 SA20 at the Boland Park, Paarl. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 11 at 04:30 PM IST.

Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Chance of Winning

Paarl Royals struggled for consistency in the second half of the campaign last season. They had a brilliant start to the season as Paarl Royals won three games on the bounce but only won twice in the second half of the campaign and ended up third on the table. They were beaten by the Joburg Super Kings in the playoffs.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape would be hoping for a similar campaign as last season where they were dominant in the group stages. Unfortunately Sunrisers Eastern Cape stuttered in the opening game as they lost against MI Cape Town by 97 runs. As per our calculations, Sunrisers Eastern Cape are favourites in the upcoming game.

Paarl Royals ’ chances of winning - 42%

Sunrisers Eastern Cape’ chances of winning - 58%

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Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

David Miller would once again be a key figure this season as he is one of the best finishers in the game. Last season Miller scored 240 runs with an average of 30 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Tom Abell had a solid campaign last season for Sunrisers Eastern Cape as he scored 286 runs. Even though Abell struggled in the opening game, we believe he will turn things around and will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Paarl Royals Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Sunrisers Eastern Cape Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Best Opening Partnership to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape 1.80 Bet on Batery

Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Paarl Royals News & Player List

Paarl Royals Player List

David Miller (c), Dewan Marais, Joe Root, Mitchell Van Buuren, Sam Hain, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dayyaan Galiem, Keith Dudgeon, Dinesh Karthik (Wk), Lhuan-dre Pretorius (Wk), Rubin Hermann (Wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Dunith Wellalage, Eshan Malinga, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nqabayomzi Peter

Predicted Playing XI

Dewan Marais Batter Joe Root Batter Mitchell Van Buuren Batter Sam Hain All-rounder Dinesh Karthik Wicket-keeper David Miller Batter Andile Phehlukwayo All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin All-rounder Dunith Wellalage Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler Kwena Maphaka Bowler

Paarl Royals Team Form

Paarl Royals had a solid campaign last season as they made the playoffs with five wins in the group stages.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape News & Player List

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Player List

Jordan Hermann, Zak Crawley, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), David Bedingham, Beyers Swanepoel, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Richard Gleeson, Roelof van der Merwe, Craig Overton, Ottneil Baartman, Patrick Kruger, Okuhle Cele, Andile Simelane, Daniel Smith, Caleb Seleka

Predicted Playing XI

Jordan Hermann Batter Tom Abell Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Aiden Markram All-rounder David Bedingham Wicket-keeper Zak Crawley Batter Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Marco Jansen All-rounder Liam Dawson Bowler Richard Gleeson Bowler Simon Harmer Bowler

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Team Form

Sunrisers Eastern Cape were dominant in the group stages last season as they won seven of the ten matches. They were beaten by MI Cape Town in the opening game.

Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Head to Head

Sunrisers Eastern Cape have dominated this fixture against Paarl Royals 3-1. Both sides went head to head twice last season and on both occasions Sunrisers Eastern Cape won the game.

Head to Head

Paarl Royals: 01

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: 03

Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Betting Odds

Sunrisers Eastern Cape to have a better opening partnership than Paarl Royals

Paarl Royals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape head into this campaign after both sides were excellent in the group stages and made the playoffs last season. Paarl Royals had a brilliant start to the campaign last season but they ended the campaign with five straight losses which included a playoff loss against Joburg Super Kings. On the other hand, Sunrisers Eastern Cape dominated the group stages as they ended at the top of the table and went all the way to the finals where they beat Durban Super Giants. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and on both occasions Sunrisers Eastern Cape won the game which makes us believe they would dominate the tie once again and will also have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape T20 Boland Park, null Paarl Royals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.97 Bet Now! Sunrisers Eastern Cape Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.78 Bet Now!

Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Top Batters

Mitchell Van Buuren to be Paarl Royals’ top batter

Mitchell Van Buuren had a solid campaign last season as he scored 221 runs with an average of 31.57. Van Buuren was one of the most consistent batters last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tristan Stubbs to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’ top batter

Tristan Stubbs did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to stick with him once again and with 301 runs, Stubbs was the leading run scorer for Sunrisers Eastern Cape which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Top Bowlers

Lungi Ngidi to be Paarl Royals’ top bowler

Lungi Ngidi was the standout bowler for Paarl Royals last season as he was consistent throughout the campaign and with 13 wickets, Ngidi was the leading wicket taker for Paarl Royals which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Marco Jansen to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’ top bowler

Marco Jansen had a stunning season last year as he bagged 20 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side. In the opening game Jansen bagged two wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.