Karnataka vs Baroda Match Prediction
KAR
70%
Chance of Winning
BRD
30%
India
Moti Bagh Stadium
Facts:
- Only Saurashtra (1989) have allowed their opponents to score more runs than Karnataka (1823) this season.
- There’s a 314-run difference between both teams’ leading run scorers - Mayank Agarawal (613) vs Vishnu Solanki (299).
Karnataka vs Baroda Chance of Winning
Karnataka started their campaign with a statement win over Mumbai before going on to beat Puducherry, Punjab, and Arunachal Pradesh. A surprise loss to Hyderabad was swiftly put aside with wins over Saurashtra and Nagaland to top the table with 24 points. Semi-finalists in the last two seasons, Karnataka will be hoping to do at least one better this time around but will have an impressive Baroda side to deal with first.
Baroda finished last season fourth in the group, failing to qualify for the knockout stages. This season, however, they finished top of the table in a group containing Bengal and Madhya Pradesh. With 5 wins in six games, Baroda ended with 20 points and a direct qualification to the quarters.
- Karnataka Chance of Winning - 70%
- Baroda Chance of Winning - 30%
Karnataka vs Baroda Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
The tournament’s leading run scorer Mayank Agarawal will be in action in Vadodara. He comes into the game on the back of four centuries and one fifty in his last five games. Despite playing against the home side, we’re backing him to go big once again.
Karnataka’s bowling attack has leaked runs this season with only Saurashtra conceding more out of all the 38 teams participating. While Prasidh Krishna’s return will be a welcome addition to the squad, we’re expecting Baroda’s batsmen to shine. We’re backing Shashwat Rawat to perform well. The opener looks to be in a decent run of form, scoring 147 runs in the last three games. With home comforts in store, he could go big in the match.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Baroda’s opening pair to score over 21.5 runs
Karnataka to score more fours
A century not to be scored
Karnataka vs Baroda Match Toss Prediction
Karnataka have a better record while bowling first, winning all five matches when they fielded first while losing one of two matches when they batted first. Baroda, on the other hand, like to bat first. They have won four out of five games when they have batted first while they’ve only bowled first once, where they ended up on the winning side. With it being a relatively new venue, we’re expecting the teams to stick to their strengths with Karnataka opting to bowl first and Baroda choosing to bat first if they win the toss.
Weather Report
With temperature between 17 and 27 degrees celsius and no rain forecast in Vadodara, the conditions are ideal for a game of cricket.
Karnataka News & Player List
Karnataka Player List
Mayank Agarawal (c), KV Aneesh, Nikin Jose, KL Shrijith, Luvnith Sisodia, R Smaran, Shreyas Gopal, Manoj Bhandage, Abhinav Manohar, Abhilash Shetty, Praveen Dubey, Vasuki Koushik, Vidyadhar Patil, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Kishan Bedare, Hardik Raj, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna
Predicted Playing XI
|
Devdutt Padikkal
|
Batter
|
Mayank Agarawal
|
Batter
|
KV Aneesh
|
Batter
|
R Smaran
|
Batter
|
KL Shrijith
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Abhinav Manohar
|
Allrounder
|
Shreyas Gopal
|
Allrounder
|
Praveen Dubey
|
Bowler
|
Prasidh Krishna
|
Bowler
|
Vasuki Koushik
|
Bowler
|
Vidyadhar Patil
|
Bowler
Karnataka Team Form
Karnataka have won six of their seven games in the group stage and come into the match in great form. In the last 25 games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, they’ve won 20 games and qualified for the semis in the previous two seasons.
Baroda News & Player List
Baroda Player List
Krunal Pandya (c), Vishnu Solanki, Shivalik Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Atit Sheth, Akash Singh, Bhargav Bhatt, Raj Limbani, Lukman Meriwala, Jyotsnil Singh, Parth Kohli, Bhanu Pania, Amit Passi, Babashafi Pathan, Mahesh Pithiya, Ninad Rathva, Shashwat Rawat, Lakshit Toksiya
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shashwat Rawat
|
Batter
|
Ninad Rathva
|
Allrounder
|
Atit Sheth
|
Allrounder
|
Shivalik Sharma
|
Batter
|
Krunal Pandya
|
Allrounder
|
Vishnu Solanki
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Mahesh Pithiya
|
Allrounder
|
Hardik Pandya
|
Allrounder
|
Bhargav Bhatt
|
Bowler
|
Lukman Meriwala
|
Bowler
|
Bhanu Pania
|
Bowler
Baroda Team Form
Like their opponents, Baroda come into the quarter-final match with just 1 loss in the group stage. They, however, have suffered four losses in their last 12 games in the tournament.
Karnataka vs Baroda Head to Head
Nothing separates the two sides in the head-to-head record in List A cricket. Baroda and Karnataka have faced each other four times with both sides emerging victorious on two occasions each. Their most recent match was over three years ago when Karnataka won a rain-affected tie by 6 wickets.
Head to Head
Karnataka: 2
Baroda: 2
Draw: 0
Karnataka vs Baroda Betting Odds
Karnataka’s openers to outshine Baroda’s opening pair
Devdutt Padikkal’s return to the Karnataka squad from India’s tour of Australia couldn’t have been timed better. The swashbuckling batsman could replace an off-colour Nikin Jose at the top of the order to support the high-flying Mayank Agarawal. The only time Karnataka scored more than 50 runs for the opening wicket was when Nikin Jose was pushed down the order. With Padikkal partnering Agarawal, we’re backing the duo to outscore Baroda’s opening pair, who have averaged less than 35 runs in their six games.
Karnataka vs Baroda
India
null, null
Karnataka vs Baroda Top Batters
Mayank Agarawal to be Karnataka’s top batsman
Team Karnataka’s captain is the man of the hour, having raced to the top of the charts with 613 runs in seven matches. After a relatively slow start with scores of 47 and 18, Mayank Agarawal smashed four hundreds and one fifty in his next five games. He is expected to score the bulk of his team’s runs against Baroda.
Shashwat Rawat to be Baroda’s top batsman
Baroda’s opening batsman Shashwat Rawat is our pick to be the team’s best batter in the game. Having scored just 20 runs in the first two games, Rawat scored 242 in the next four. He has a knack of performing in the big matches, having notched 95 and 82 against Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, respectively.
Karnataka vs Baroda Top Bowlers
Shreyas Gopal to be Karnataka’s top bowler
Shreyas Gopal is the third-highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 14 wickets in 7 games. The allrounder has taken wickets in each match so far this season and comes into the crucial quarter-final game having taken 8 wickets in his last two games.
Krunal Pandya to be Baroda’s top bowler
With 10 wickets in 6 games, Krunal Pandya is the team’s second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. The 33-year-old has taken wickets in all but one match this tournament. With 5 wickets in his last 2 games, the captain comes into the match in form and we expect the hometown boy to excel in Baroda.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Karnataka
- Karnataka to Win - 1.43 (Parimatch)
- Baroda to Win - 2.56 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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