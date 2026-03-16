Facts: New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra is the top batter of the ODI series with 124 runs in two innings.

Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana is the second highest wicket-taker of the tournament with four wickets in a single match.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Chances of Winning

New Zealand absolutely breezed past Sri Lanka in the first ODI meeting between the sides in the present series. The latter were terrible with the bat and got bowled out for 178 with opener Avishka Fernando as their top scorer, having amassed 56 runs. This was not at all a total Sri Lanka’s bowlers could defend and they had to watch with folded arms as New Zealand went hammer and tongs to make it over the line. Opener Will Young’s unbeaten 90 was, without a doubt, the best performance in the match and Rachin Ravindra’s 45 was impressive in its own right. Mark Chapman helped finish the innings with 29* runs which gave New Zealand a dominant nine-wicket win.

The second match was not much better for Sri Lanka who bowled first this time and allowed New Zealand to pile on 255/5 in a rain-affected 37-over innings. Opener Rachin Ravindra was the leading batter this time as he scored 79 runs while Mark Chapman was a close second with 62 runs. Sri Lanka’s chase was off to a poor start with yet another collapse of the top order and Kamindu Mendis’ 64 was not enough to salvage the innings. In just over thirty overs, Sri Lanka found themselves all out for a mere 142 and they conceded defeat by 113 runs.

New Zealand chance of winning - 73%

Sri Lanka chance of winning - 27%

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New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Betting Tips

New Zealand to score over 30.5 before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Will Young and Rachin Ravindra have been on the money with great partnerships in the series until now. Together, they have achieved incredible feats with totals of 31 and 93 runs in the last two matches. They are a balanced pair and their left-hand right-hand combination makes it all the more competitive for New Zealand. Since they have succeeded on both occasions, they are expected to end the series with yet another high-scoring first partnership.

Match Prediction Best Odds New Zealand Opening Partnership to be Over 30.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Sri Lanka Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Toss Prediction

Eden Park has hosted a total of 76 One Day International games and the teams chasing have the upper hand with 43 victories. The average first innings total of 222 is on the lower side and the pitch assists the bowlers well. This makes fielding first the go-to strategy for the upcoming match.

Weather Report

A 15% chance of precipitation at Auckland is not a major threat and the skies are expected to remain sunny with a maximum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius.

New Zealand Player List

Mitchell Santner (c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Hay, Tom Latham, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Nathan Smith, William O'Rourke.

Predicted Playing XI

Will Young Batter Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Mark Chapman Batter Daryl Mitchell Batter Tom Latham Wicket-keeper Glenn Phillips All-rounder Mitchell Santner (C) Bowler Nathan Smith All-rounder Matt Henry Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler William O'Rourke Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand are a balanced unit with the batters and bowlers in great form. Their collective effort has ensured two commanding victories so far.

Sri Lanka Player List

Charith Asalanka (c), Avishka Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kusal Mendis, Nishan Madushka, Asitha Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Eshan Malinga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Mohamed Shiraz.

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Avishka Fernando Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Kamindu Mendis Batter Charith Asalanka (C) All-rounder Janith Liyanage Batter Chamindu Wickramasinghe Batter Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Eshan Malinga Bowler Asitha Fernando Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka’s batting is all out of sorts at the moment and their top order, in particular, have made no impact whatsoever.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Head-to-Head

New Zealand are virtually out of Sri Lanka’s reach in the team’s head-to-head tally so far with 54 wins in 107 fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 107

New Zealand - 54

Sri Lanka - 43

Tie - 1

No Result - 9

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds

New Zealand to have a better opening partnership than Sri Lanka @ 1.65 (Parimatch)

In both matches until now, New Zealand have substantially outscored Sri Lanka in the opening front and there is absolutely no contest between the teams in this regard. Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando lasted long enough to add six and 15 runs to the first wicket and both times, it was the former who lost his wicket first. On the other hand, New Zealand’s first wicket is safe in the hands of Will Young and Rachin Ravindra who have scored 31 and 93 runs together in the series. Since the latter are in much better form, the bookmakers are unequivocally in their favor for the final as well.

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New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Best Batters

Will Young to be New Zealand’s Best Batter

Will Young got unlucky with a great ball from Asitha Fernando in the last match which dismissed him for 16. He has been in great form and stands as the second highest run-getter for New Zealand with 106 runs in two innings. Although he was out early in the innings last time around, he is expected to come good in the final fixture.

Kamindu Mendis to be Sri Lanka’s Best Batter

Kamindu Mendis did not do particularly well in the first outing where he was run out after scoring a mere three runs. However, he bounced back with an impressive half-century in the second match where he notched up 64 runs. As Sri Lanka’s top batter so far with 67 runs in two innings and an average of 33.50, he is anticipated to end the series on a high note with another big score.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Best Bowlers

Matt Henry to be New Zealand’s Best Bowler

Matt Henry delivered a full quota of ten overs in the first match which yielded four wickets but he bowled just five overs in the previous match, having taken a single wicket this time. Although he was not the best bowling in the last game, he stands at the top with five wickets overall and a remarkable average of 7.60, making him the top pick for New Zealand again.

Maheesh Theekshana to be Sri Lanka’s Best Bowler

Maheesh Theekshana took part in his first match of the series in the previous encounter versus New Zealand, and he delivered immediately for Sri Lanka with an impressive four-wicket haul. He is already the leading wicket-taker for the team with an exceptional average of 11.00 which makes him the top choice for the upcoming game, too.

Our Prediction Favorites to win New Zealand New Zealand to win @ 1.37 (Parimatch)

Sri Lanka to win @ 3.05 (Parimatch) New Zealand did not really have to break a sweat in order to take the series win and their 2-0 lead puts them at an advantage for the next game, too. The home team absolutely dominated against Sri Lanka and the series win was achieved rather easily. Sri Lanka are grappling with poor batting form at the top which has held them back a great deal. Since they have failed to make a mark in the tour thus far, New Zealand are endorsed to make it a 3-0 whitewash at home. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







