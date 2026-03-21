Konark Suryas Odisha vs Southern Super Stars Legends League Cricket Match Prediction KON 45 % Chance of Winning SOU 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Legends League Cricket will get more exciting, as Konark Suryas Odisha will be going against Southern Super Stars. This match will be played on 21 March at 2:30 PM IST at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. Konark Suryas Odisha will be eager to take revenge of the final loss which they suffered in the last game. On the other hand, Southern Super Stars are heading to the next game after winning their previous one against Royal Riders Punjab by 40 runs.

Who will win? Konark Suryas Odisha Southern Super Stars Vote 0 votes

Facts: Southern Super Stars have won all of their head-to-head encounters against Konark Suryas Odisha in the last season.

Ankit Rajpoot, from Konark Suryas Odisha, has grabbed 105 wickets in 87 innings at an average of 21.55.

Hamilton Masakadza is the highest run scorer for Southern Super Stars, with 80 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 173.91.

Konark Suryas Odisha vs Southern Super Stars Chances of Winning

Southern Super Stars has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Konark Suryas Odisha. The team has been strong against Konark in the head-to-head encounters, which could help them to get the win. They have players such as Hamilton Masakadza, who has scored 80 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 173.91, and Diwesh Pathania, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 6.40. On the other hand, Konark Suryas Odisha will be keen to take revenge for the 2024 final loss. For this, the team has players such as Morne van Wyk, who has scored 4015 runs in 146 innings at an average of 30.88, and Ankit Rajpoot, who holds 105 wickets in 87 innings at an average of 21.55.

Konark Suryas Odisha Chances of Winning: 45%

Southern Super Stars Chances of Winning: 55%

Konark Suryas Odisha vs Southern Super Stars Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Konark Suryas Odisha are yet to deliver their best in this campaign. With mixed performances in their initial three games, the team will now aim to finally regain its winning momentum when it goes against Southern Super Stars. Moreover, they have been waiting to take revenge for the final loss. Their batting line-up has players such as Saurin Thakar, who scored 12 runs in the game against Royal Riders Punjab. With the ball, the team has Jesal Karia, who holds 28 wickets in 22 innings at an average of 17.64.

Southern Super Stars, on the other hand, have maintained their form even in this tournament. Entering as the defending champions, they still stand at the top of the table with wins in both of its games. They will be taking advantage of a better head-to-head record to get another win over Konark Suryas Odisha. Their batting line-up has players such as Dilshan Munaweera, who has scored 73 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 132.73, and Puneet Mehra, who scored 63 runs in the last game at a strike rate of 180. Ravi Jangid has also contributed with the ball, taking 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 9.50.

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Konark Suryas Odisha vs Southern Super Stars Match Toss Prediction

The match between Konark Suryas Odisha and Southern Super Stars will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, which is known as a batter friendly pitch. Out of the 6 T20Is played at this venue, 4 have been won by the team batting first and two have been won by the team batting second. The first innings average score at this venue is 177, and it drops down to 155 in the second innings. Taking a look at the pitch conditions, it is likely that the toss winning team would bat first.

Weather Report

The upcoming match between Konark Suryas Odisha and Southern Super Stars has slight chances to be affected due to the weather, as there is a 30% chance of rain during the game.

Konark Suryas Odisha and Southern Super Stars Players List

Team Form

Konark Suryas Odisha Team Form

Konark Suryas Odisha has shown mixed form in the Legends League Cricket so far. With wins and losses, the team still needs to find its rhythm which took them to the finals last time. For the next game, they have players such as Faiz Ahmad Khan, and Ankit Rajpoot, who has scored 66 runs in 20 innings at an average of 7.33.

Southern Super Stars Team Form

Southern Super Stars have established a dominant form in the Legends League Cricket, standing at the top of the table. They head over to the next game against Konark Suryas Odisha being undefeated in this tournament. Their line-up has stars such as Punit Bisht, who scored 13 runs off 13 balls, and Kamran Khan, who took a wicket at an economy of 8.30 in the last game.

Konark Suryas Odisha vs Southern Super Stars T20i Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, null Konark Suryas Odisha Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.20 Bet Now! Southern Super Stars Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.60 Bet Now!

Konark Suryas Odisha vs Southern Super Stars Top Batters

Morne van Wyk stands as the highest run scorer for Konark Suryas Odisha in this tournament. He has been able to score 4015 runs in the T20 format at an average of 30.88.

Hamilton Masakadza still leads the run scoring charts for Southern Super Stars. He has been able to score 80 runs for the team in just 2 innings at an average of 80 and a strike rate of 173.91.

Konark Suryas Odisha vs Southern Super Stars Top Bowlers

Ankit Rajpoot still remains as one of the highest wicket-takers for Konark Suryas Odisha in this campaign. Playing 87 innings, he has been able to take 105 wickets in the T20 format at an average of 21.55.

Diwesh Pathania is the highest wicket-taker for Southern Super Stars in this tournament. He has managed to take 5 wickets for the team in just 2 innings at an average of 6.40.