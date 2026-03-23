Southern Super Stars vs India Tigers Legends League Cricket Match Prediction SOU 55 % Chance of Winning IND 45 % place a bet Parimatch 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The 14th match in the Legends League Cricket will keep fans thrilled, as Southern Super Stars will be going against India Tigers. This match will be taking place on 22 March at 7:30 PM IST at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. Southern Super Stars are dominating this tournament, as they prepare for yet another win in the next game. On the other hand, India Tigers will be aiming to end the league stages on a high note by defeating the defending champions. The next match promises to be intense for both teams.

Who will win? Southern Super Stars India Tigers Vote 0 votes

Facts: Southern Super Stars and India Tigers are facing each other for the first time in the Legends League Cricket.

Hamilton Masakadza is the top run scorer for Southern Super Stars, as he holds 1662 runs in the T20I format at an average of 25.96.

Pawan Negi will be a key wicket-taker for India Tigers, as he holds 96 wickets in the T20 format at an average of 24.61.

Southern Super Stars vs India Tigers Chances of Winning

Southern Super Stars enter the next game against India Tigers with a higher chance of winning. The team has dominated the entire campaign, as they prepare for another challenge to cement their place at the top. They have stars such as Hamilton Masakadza, who has scored 1662 runs in 66 T20Is at an average of 25.96, and Diwesh Pathania, who holds 45 wickets in 40 innings at an average of 23.82. On the other hand, India Tigers have been one of the finest teams this season. With its winning momentum, the team cannot be neglected in the next game. They have players such as Kuldeep Hooda, who has scored 107 runs in 21 T20s at an average of 7.64, and Pawan Negi, who holds 96 wickets in 105 innings at an average of 24.61.

Southern Super Stars Chances of Winning: 55%

India Tigers Chances of Winning: 45%

Southern Super Stars vs India Tigers Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

The defending champions, Southern Super Stars, are defending their title pretty well. With its dominance in the early stages, they were able to get to the top of the rankings. And now to maintain its spot at the top, they will be going against the India Tigers for the very first time. They have batsmen such as Dilshan Munaweera, who has scored 2865 runs in 136 innings at an average of 22.20, and Puneet Mehra, who has scored 213 runs in 12 innings at an average of 21.30. Ravi Jangid has secured 39 wickets in 51 T20s at an average of 28.15.

On the other hand, the India Tigers have impressed the fans even in their debut season of the Legends League Cricket. The team has managed to put up some brilliant performances, which puts them at a close level with the defending champions. They have batsmen such as Amitoze Singh, who has scored 216 runs in 13 innings at an average of 13, and Samit Patel, who has scored 6939 runs in 356 innings at an average of 24.60. Abu Nechim has been a key bowler for the team, with 78 wickets in 79 T20 innings at an average of 24.55.

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Southern Super Stars vs India Tigers Match Toss Prediction

The match between Southern Super Stars and India Tigers will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun. Historically, this ground has favoured the teams that have batted first. Out of the 6 T20Is played at this venue, 4 have been won by the team batting first, and 2 have been won by the chasing team. The average first innings score at this venue is 177, but it drops to 151 in the second innings. It can be said that the toss-winning team in this game would opt to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Southern Super Stars and India Tigers has less chances of being affected due to the weather conditions. The sky is expected to be mostly clear on the match day, while there is a minimal chance of precipitation.

Southern Super Stars and India Tigers Player List

Team Form

Southern Super Stars Team Form

Southern Super Stars have established themselves as the most dominant team in this tournament. With their winning momentum, the team will be eager to secure another win against India Tigers and cement its place at the top. They have players such as Punit Bisht, who has scored 1038 runs in 55 innings at an average of 21.18, and Kamran Khan, who holds 12 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 25.

India Tigers Team Form

India Tigers have also been able to maintain their winning momentum in this tournament. Standing close to Southern Super Stars, the team will be eager to take up the top spot this time and make a statement of intent. They have stars such as Tillakaratne Dilshan, who has scored 5193 runs in 217 innings at an average of 27.04, and Jeevan Mendis, who holds 118 wickets in 113 innings at an average of 20.01.

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Southern Super Stars vs India Tigers Top Batters

Hamilton Masakadza is the highest run scorer for Southern Super Stars in this campaign. In the T20I format, he has managed to score 1662 runs in 66 innings at an average of 25.96.

Kuldeep Hooda, on the other hand, is representing India Tigers in the run-scoring charts. In the T20 format, he has managed to score 107 runs in 15 innings at an average of 7.64.

Southern Super Stars vs India Tigers Top Bowlers

Diwesh Pathania has dominated with the ball for Southern Super Stars this season. He has taken 45 wickets in 40 T20 innings at an average of 23.82.

Pawan Negi has done well with the ball for India Tigers in this campaign. He is an experienced T20 bowler, with 96 wickets in 105 innings at an average of 24.61.